Post-production company Illuminate has appointed Tal Fiala president, the company announced Tuesday.

Fiala, experienced in both media and finance, will oversee Illuminate as it grows its creative services, particularly in its expansion into original film and television post-production for different platforms.

“Tal has developed a reputation for reaching beyond the status quo, shaking things up and being relentless in his pursuit of ways to advance the creativity and capabilities of our industry,” Illuminate CEO Jim Hardy said in a release. “He is a respected thought leader and an enthusiastic champion who places as much value on people as the creative innovations they develop. He is the natural choice to guide Illuminate’s growth in the months and years ahead.”

Prior to his new position, Fiala served as SVP of business development for Modern VideoFilm, forging relationships with other network and studio execs and securing financing for projects. Under his watch, Modern VideoFilm grew to establish footholds in New York City, Santa Monica, New Orleans and China.

Fiala served as VP of sales at Ascent Media earlier in his career and was a financial advisor for UBS Paine Webber previous to that.

“The founders of Illuminate have placed an incredible opportunity in my hands, and I am honored to help shape its future operations,” Fiala said in a statement. “As we look ahead, we’re focused on expanding our creative services to accommodate an increase in content production across multiple platforms, as well as to maintain our unique ability to help our clients monetize untapped library assets through leading-edge restoration technology.”