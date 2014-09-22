TV Review: 'NCIS: New Orleans'

Produced with factory-like precision, “NCIS: New Orleans” seems determined not to give viewers watching lead-in “NCIS” any reason to reach for the remote or clap off the TV. And other than the jazz riffs (which no one will confuse with “Treme”) and Scott Bakula subbing for Mark Harmon (who doubles as an exec producer), audiences probably won’t notice much difference between the two shows. Despite conspicuous creole flavoring, this second spinoff looks likely to pick up pretty seamlessly where the “L.A.” edition left off – with Bakula providing good company, and justice served up faster than street-vendor gumbo.
Of course, the series really started last season, when CBS featured a planted spinoff within the context of “NCIS.” And the prospect of regular crossovers between the two series is made clear right off the bat when CCH Pounder’s medical examiner consults via TV monitor with her counterpart played by David McCallum. (Hence the wisdom of ensuring that Harmon had a direct stake in the new show’s success.)
Undaunted by concern about clichés, the plot for the premiere gets started with the discovery of a human leg in a pile o’ crawfish. And in a convenient flourish to help establish audience bonds with Bakula’s team leader Dwayne Pride (who everyone just calls by his surname), the victim turns out to be a young man he mentored who escaped a gang affiliation and wound up in the Navy.
Like Ted Danson’s recruitment to “CSI,” Bakula is an actor who brings considerable range (most recently, see “Men of a Certain Age” and “Looking”) to these somewhat limited environs, but his natural charm helps make the series feel like a comfortable old pair of sneakers by the end of episode one. Rounding out the squad are Zoe McLellan as Meredith Brody, a Midwestern transplant trying to maintain some personal boundaries; and Lucas Black (yes, the kid from “Sling Blade” still has that signature accent) as the lovable rogue who can party all night and chase down bad guys all day.
That is, admittedly, a rather slim front line, but the producers augment it with guest casting, including James McDaniel and Steven Weber in the premiere.
Created by Gary Glasberg, “NCIS: New Orleans” bears a closer resemblance to “CSI: Miami” than anything else, simply in terms of trying to use a specific locale to differentiate a spinoff that otherwise doesn’t orbit far from the mother ship with a Big Easy vibe.
Still, should anyone ask if there’s a dime’s worth of difference between TV’s most-watched drama (and bonus points to anyone who can still remember what those initials stand for) and this latest hour plucked from its rib, just say “NO.”
Well, need to bring back Zoe, until they do I’ll be taking a pass on New Orleans.
bring back brody get rid of lips
Bring back(zoe) Brody , she was a touch of class to the show.
The actress that they need to get rid of is Shalita Grant, not only is she’s a terrible actress she thinks she’s the star of the show. Did you ever think of getting a creole actress with a sense of humor. No you get a trash talking hood rat. now with the departure of Zoe McLellian this great show just did a complete U-turn, Not a show I’ll be watching this season
Sorry but the addition of Shalita Grant does nothing to enhance your show. No offense she is not a good actress and she does not fit in with the cast at all.
I wanted to like this show. I do enjoy NCIS LA. The problem with the NO version is that its actors are stiff. I don’t like Lucas Black accent – even though it’s really his. His slow drawl and inability to pronounce words correctly and poor acting skills (He’s still playing the character he did in American Gothic) caused the show to spin downward. If actors can fake southern accents, why can’t he fake a normal accent. This was just “keep writing the same old dry dialog” and put it with the “same old, dull plots” show.
I think the newest female is bad! She does nothing for me. Acts like she runs the joint. Couldn’t they leave well enough alone? I will not watch
NCIS New Orleans is openly supporting gay marriage in tonight’s episode – I used to enjoy this series, but will not be watching it anymore!
As soon as I saw the “pro-gay” theme on NCIS New Orleans, I found something else to watch. I will evaluate whether or not to watch in the future. Pretty good show until I ran into the Pro-gay brainwash. Remember CBS, we choose what we watch.
OK ,, I gave this show one more chance this past Tuesday .. no more until Zoe McLellen is gone. She is hands down one of the worst actors I have seen . Trying to act tough , mad or even nice is so phoney that I cringe . And somebody please tell her how to wear a hat properly without her bangs hanging out the front … don’t mean to be rude , but come on people , if can’t act, don’t hire. Replace her with Diane Neal aka Abigail Borin from the coast guard who is transferring to NCIS division .
Hate it! Hate it! Hate! Give me more NCIS Los Angeles and NCIS and get rid of New Orleans. Dislike the characters, premise, and accents. The actors are a fit. What an awful show for a city that deserves more!
I meant that the actors are a poor fit.
I just read the intro to this show again. Saying Scott Bakula makes the show feel like a comfortable old pair of sneakers at the end of episode one… I Think they meant smell like old…and to compare Scott Bakula to Ted Danson, there is NO comparison.
Im a big NCIS fan but the casting of this show is a disaster. Zoe McLellen is terrible. She is like a robot and has no sex appeal.
It’s highly unlikely there could be an office full of personnel where no one speaks with any identifiable Louisiana accent. It’s an awesome & colorful accent, but it’s non-existent on this show. These Feds are like tourists with no roots. Couldn’t they find any ACTORS that were capable of saying “Noo Wallins” — Show’s a bust!
The acting on this show is stilted and awkward. A lame version of NCIS with Mark Harmon. Too bad..Cynthia Stafford
It will.be much better with out Hammond gibbons’ lame bishop .swearing ducky.the NCIS team without ziva is lame life less.
i can’t stand that woman that portrays brody. her voice just grates my ears. i’m OK with scott bakula’s horrible accent, and I can deal with that, but I have stopped watching the show because of the brody character.
I can’t believe this show hasn’t been cancelled. I like Scott Bakula but not in this. These characters are just that, “characters”. Shame on CBS and more shame on Mark Harmon for even putting their names on this idiotic show. I gave it more chances than it deserved, deleted five recorded episodes and cancelled series. If the original NCIS doesn’t get rid of Bishop they’ll be next. Understandably, no one can replace Ziva, but choosing Bishop….someone really cracked their head on that choice.
I have watched EVERY episode of NCIS and NCIS:LA, I love NCIS, but this series blows! The only half-way interesting thing about it is the scenery. I do not why the critics have praised it?!
NCIS New Orleans crews’ accents are totally stupid and comical. Not real or natural AT ALL. It makes it hard to watch seriously. New Orleans should feel mocked and insulted.
This show is terrible. Bacula, and especially Black, need serious training with a dialect coach. Black’s “accent” is intolerable and frankly, embarrassing to people from Alabama.
Cancel this dismal flop of a show.
Louis black is from Alabama; his accent is real. He spoke with basically the same accent when he was a child actor in Slingblade. I have relatives in Alabama and many sound very similar to Black. I see no reason for any of them to be embarrassed.
Love NCIS and Los Angeles new Orleans a bust. Cast doesnot work and really bad acting. Will no longer watch. I gave it a chance.
Love NCIS and NCIS Los Angeles. Really bad acting in NCI New Orleans and I cannot believe it will make it. Cast just does not work like the other two. Will no longer watch.
Lucas Black has it easy; the guy doesn’t have to fake the accent he is from Bama, but Scott Bakula is not from N.O. and he has to work the accent and maybe working it too hard, I’ve never heard anyone in N.O. sound like that. I like what Scott has done in the past and this show is not that bad it is what it is. But I think how they have SB playing his part the charactor’s name should be Horatio Gibbs or maybe Jethro Caine.
It’s a good show , but it lacks some of the comedy that the regular NCIS has.. Scott is too intense. I like his as an actor, but he needs to loosen up.
Ncis New Orleans – love show but if they say Bama roll tide or alabsma on another episode I’ll not watch anymore – I’m sure LSU fans dont like it either.
War Eagle!!
Typical Bammer Fan on show.
I noticed a boo-boo during episode last week when bus with naval personnel prisoners flipped over. The female officer named Watkins assisting them was addressed as LT. during the entire show yet she wore Captains bars on her uniform collar!
I don’t want ANY of the NCIS shows . . . but because of Scott Bakula I thought I’d give New Orleans a chance. The writing is AWFUL! Scott Bakula is a better actor than this – and not enjoying Zoe McLellan at all. Lucas Black is fine- but the writing is so dismal . . . up the quality of writing and it might make it.
What’s the deal with CCH Pounder always “sitting” at the crime scene? Does she have leg problems? Love the NCIS series, but don’t like the New Orleans one. Can’t get into the “flavor” of the show. No chemistry among the main characters.
I want to like this show–I like NCIS (yes, I know what the letter stand for) and NCIS-LA, but they don’t seem to have found their footing yet. Scripts don’t hold up to what we see on the other two shows. I’m hoping it will improve as it settles in.
Love the concept of the show!! But the main actors are really BAD!! Great job on picking the cast on NCIS and NCIS LA but ORLEANS cast is very faux!!
You can watch Scott Bakula trying to act intense-just not cutting it.This is NOT NCIS:LA. We won’t watch anymore, sorry. Now if you gave Lucas Black his own show…
TRYING TO HARD IN NEW ORLEANS. JUST GO BACK TO NCIS WHICH STORIES HAVE FALTERED FOR LAST 2 YEARS SINCE TWIT BISHOP JOINED. JUST VISIT NEW ORLEANS. ONLY BAKULA IS LIKEABLE AND THAT HORRIBLE CORONER NERD, REALLY? CANCEL NEW ORLEANS AND GET NCIS AND NCIS LA BACK TOGETHER.
Being a big big fan of the Original NCIS and big fan of NCIS LA.. I was looking forward to one from my home state.. But due to what seemed to be less than close accent use of the area, New Orleans, specifically .. Louisiana in general, and way too many (overuse) regionalisms.. almost in every line.. Made me end up changing channels.. Sorry…maybe you should have hired some actors from Louisiana…there ARE SOME OUT THERE..,we don’t talk like that in real life.. Especially in New Orleans..which has it’s own speech accent separate from the whole state of Louisiana…made us look bad and that bothered me!
NCIS New Orleans (Carrier). Boys at CBS got that one wrong, Commander Bates is sporting silver oak leafs on her collar, signifying a full commander yet she is missing the scrambled eggs on her cover. Get with it boys, you didn’t make that mistake on NCIS or NCIS LA.
I had high hopes for NCIS New Orleans, especially with Scott Bakula leading the team. (He could recite the phone book and I’d be enthralled.). But the writing on tonight’s episode was sophomoric at best and the acting was no better. I hope they get their act together because I could use a handsome distraction on Tuesday nights. However, if the writing and acting continue at their low levels, I’ll have to find something else to keep me entertained.
I found it to be the same way. The writing is way too stilted for a group of people who are supposed to know one another (except for Brody). I think the first three episodes were far better and if it doesn’t improve, I don’t think I’ll be watching it much longer.
I wanted to like it but I didn’t. For me, it was basically unwatchable.
I just found it to be okay. I dislike Lucas Black’s accent so much though that I may not be willing to keep watching. After 12 seasons of NCIS, CSI, etc. the formula’s really getting old and predictable which would probably be fine for mindless TV watching when nothing else is on but just not worth it when I have to keep hearing that stupid (and it sounds fake regardless of whether or not it is) accent from Black.
I think I’d watch if they replaced his character with someone better.
Ha-ha-ha! I can’t get over the fact that The Simpsons
did this already in the spin-off spoof where principal
Skinner retires to New Orleans as a private detective,
only to be visited regularly by police chief Wiggum and
the Dimpsons themselves. Ha! Scott Bakku does
resemble SKINNER!!! What a lack of originality.
Can not wait to see NCIS New Orleans. Will be interesting to see how the language of New Orleans translates in that show. Usually, the New Orleans accent is totally off.
I really wanted to like this show, but can’t. The accents are so awful that it’s grating…Scott Bakula’s accent slips from New Orleans accent to no accent…It’s embarrassing…Most of the characters are cast well, but it doesn’t matter…it just seems too artificial.
What is happening to the original NCIS with Mark Harmon. Is he leaving the acting spotlight to simply(forgive the word)produce? I certainly hope not. So what is the line-up? NCIS-LA on Monday nights and the regular NCIS followed by NCIS New Orleans on Tuesday night? Please help me out. I am trying to plan my TV time for the week . Thanks, I hope.
i have a feeling i’m going to like this new show…alot better than ‘ncis:l.a.’…never got into that one at all…seemed too forced all the time…(and don’t get me started on chris o’donnell)…but i have always enjoyed scott bakula and cch pounder, so what’s not to love…(now if only the original serious could get back some of its mojo, they may be doing quite well indeed…)
I feel the same way about NCIS L.A. I could never get into it, I always left the room and watched something else. My husband like the show, I will be watching NCIS New Orleans, since I enjoyed the preview show last year. The actors were more relatable and the plot and storyline was something I liked. I’m looking forward to NCIS and NCIS New Orleans tomorrow night.