Tyler Perry’s ‘If Loving You Is Wrong’ Sets Own Ratings Record for a Premiere

On the heels of major success with “The Haves and the Have Nots,” OWN opened its latest Tyler Perry soap, “If Loving You Is Wrong,” to record-setting numbers on Tuesday night.

According to “live plus same-day” Nielsen estimates, “If Loving You Is Wrong” averaged 1.93 million viewers in the 9 o’clock hour — besting the 1.77 million who tuned in for the premiere of “Haves and Have Nots” in May 2013 to become the most-watched series premiere in network history. OWN is airing the new drama in the same timeslot as “Haves,” which is slated to return in January.

A second episode at 10 p.m. delivered 1.92 million viewers, so the audience stuck with it throughout the night. In the net’s target demo of women 25-54, the second episode edged up from the first and delivered nearly triple the demo audience that the net did in the timeslot a year ago. And the second episode also built upon the first in adults 18-49 (708,000 vs. 706,000).

“Haves and Have Nots” started modestly for OWN, but kept growing and finished its first season with 3.6 million viewers — more than double the premiere. The season finale set a network telecast record, eclipsing the 3.5 million who watched Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Bobbi Kristina in March 12.

On the social media front Tuesday, “If Loving You is Wrong” was trending on Twitter in the U.S., and both episodes ranked among the top 5 most social programs on cable and in the top 10 of all of television, according to Nielsen Social Guide.

“If Loving You is Wrong,” created, written, directed and executive produced by Perry, tells the stories of a group of husbands, wives and friends that live and love in the same middle-class neighborhood. The cast includes Amanda Clayton, Edwina Findley, Heather Hemmens, Zulay Henao and April Parker-Jones.