Tyler Perry’s ‘If Loving You Is Wrong’ Sets Own Ratings Record for a Premiere

On the heels of major success with “The Haves and the Have Nots,” OWN opened its latest Tyler Perry soap, “If Loving You Is Wrong,” to record-setting numbers on Tuesday night.
According to “live plus same-day” Nielsen estimates, “If Loving You Is Wrong” averaged 1.93 million viewers in the 9 o’clock hour — besting the 1.77 million who tuned in for the premiere of “Haves and Have Nots” in May 2013 to become the most-watched series premiere in network history. OWN is airing the new drama in the same timeslot as “Haves,” which is slated to return in January.
A second episode at 10 p.m. delivered 1.92 million viewers, so the audience stuck with it throughout the night. In the net’s target demo of women 25-54, the second episode edged up from the first and delivered nearly triple the demo audience that the net did in the timeslot a year ago. And the second episode also built upon the first in adults 18-49 (708,000 vs. 706,000).
“Haves and Have Nots” started modestly for OWN, but kept growing and finished its first season with 3.6 million viewers — more than double the premiere. The season finale set a network telecast record, eclipsing the 3.5 million who watched Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Bobbi Kristina in March 12.
On the social media front Tuesday, “If Loving You is Wrong” was trending on Twitter in the U.S., and both episodes ranked among the top 5 most social programs on cable and in the top 10 of all of television, according to Nielsen Social Guide.
“If Loving You is Wrong,” created, written, directed and executive produced by Perry, tells the stories of a group of husbands, wives and friends that live and love in the same middle-class neighborhood. The cast includes Amanda Clayton, Edwina Findley, Heather Hemmens, Zulay Henao and April Parker-Jones.
The show is OK but the episodes are not in order and that’s not good.not only,if loving you is wrong also love thy neighbor is good but the episodes are not in order so you can’t even enjoy the show. I like the network just can’t enjoy it
Please BRING back “if loving you is wrong”
I enjoyed the series last night I am addicted to Tyler Perry’s soap opera’s I can’t wait to see what happens with the baby. THis has been an exciting year of Soap. To those who are disappointed with the different stereotypes don’t be upset because I know this is not my reality however Tyler has addressed these issues in a tasteful manner that does not label us in that manner but does address the issue of politics, cheating spouses in a manner that keeps us watching.
I am truly heart broken no one deserves to be killed like Pete was killed that was horrifying and sad that was cruel and to watch this was not expected out of all the characters it hit hardest with a character that was trying to be a good cop. I know it’s TV but tragedy is tragedy tv or real things happen the same way
This show is simply bad. It has absolutely no value, just exaggerated stereotypes, obscure filming and bad acting. These stereotypes and the language that is used, are putting us all down , the human race and every race. Honestly, I’m disappointed in Tyler Perry. He is a smart guy and this is just a hirrible misunderstanding.
Not sure why in the world would Oprah agree to have this show on OWN, the host of the best show on earth which is Super Soul Sunday. – Katherine
I like this show but why do they need to have music in the back ground all the time it’s so annoying. Even when they are talking I can’t always hear what is being said take out the music and sounds in the back ground.
So sad no by on the show believe in love and respect only being unfaithful …. This show is a embrassment to Black, Latino , and women of color…. The white women has always lust behind our Black men
I would like to know if Loving You Is wrong is coming back for a new season> L really enjoyed the show
Love it, keep up the good work. Tyler!!
As much as I love all of Mr. Perry’s projects, this particular show in its opening episodes just doesn’t ring any bells for me. I find it very hard to believe that a “strong black man” will take so much verbal abuse from a “bigoted” caucasian and/or latino man without any argument?? I mean really, even if he is a cop. Also, the fact that he is pining away for his best friend’s wife, while ignoring his loving wife totally. Wow! Right now the story lines are a bit hard to swallow, but I will continue watching and hopefully, they will get better as well as a little more “believable”….Sorry, but it’s only my opinion….Love ya anyway, Mr. Perry
I have to say this show is a disappointment. Not the quality TP we are used to, Each scene has a long conversation that gets stale because it last ten minutes. The depiction of the abuse by the cop is very fake and ridiculous in execution. It does not make sense that a woman who was strong enough to leave a man is now crippled by him. Hard to buy that story line. Todays episode started with the guy stalking his ex at her house and she comes out and leisurely asks where her boyfriend that she has not seen is 3 days is. Really, 3 days and you are so blasse. I thought 3 days ago her ex called her threatening the boyfriend. Again this story line is not well articulated by the writers or the actors.
I was disappointed in this series premiere. Too stereotypical. Why were ALL of the black women in the storyline cheated on by their husband/ boyfriend or were told they were too “strong” and difficult. I am a huge Tyler Perry fan so it was very shocking to see all of the black women were depicted as undesired or having a bad attitude by the men.
I love Tyler Perry whatever it 8 I’m watching very talented guy 8 wish I knew him he could write a movie about my hard life lol no but for real I would love to have the chance to work with him period genius