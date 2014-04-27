There are plenty of medical dramas on television, but if the new teaser for Cinemax’s “The Knick” is any indication, this one is not for the squeamish.

Cinemax has released the teaser for the 10-episode miniseries, which is helmed by Steven Soderbergh, director of “Erin Brockovich,” “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Behind the Candelabra” and “Traffic.” Clive Owen stars as New York City doctor John W. Thackery and narrates the trailer, speaking of medical advancements in the early 1900s.

“We live in a time of endless possibility,” Owen says in the trailer. “More has been learned about the treatment of the human body in the last five years than was learned in the previous 500. That is where we’ll start unlocking the mystery.”

The period drama marks a different kind of offering to Cinemax original shows, which are usually of the action variety. It will follow the staff of Knickerbocker Hospital, who attempt to break ground in the medical field. It premieres this summer on Cinemax.