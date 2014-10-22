TNT has ordered a spinoff of reality investigation series “Cold Justice” to focus on unsolved sex crimes, the cabler announced Wednesday.

The untitled series, produced by Wolf Reality and Magical Elves, will follow a pair of crime experts as they travel the country to assist local law enforcement in closing long-unsolved cases involving sex-related crimes. 10 episodes have been ordered for a spring 2015 premiere. Former Harris County, Texas, prosecutors Casey Garrett and Alicia O’Neill will headline the series.

Dick Wolf, Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz, and Tom Thayer serve as executive producers on both shows, with “Cold Justice” expert Kelly Siegler also serving as an executive producer on the spinoff.

Garrett, a protégé of Siegler, has been first chair in more than a hundred criminal trials as both a prosecutor and defense attorney. O’Neill, who also worked with Siegler in Harris County, is a forensics expert with specialized training in DNA analysis.

“This new ‘Cold Justice’ series on sex crimes is about the healing that can come for survivors and their loved ones when an assailant is finally brought to justice,” said Siegler. “But it’s also about the bravery it takes for survivors of sexual assault to come forward and tell their stories, which in turn helps investigators close cases that can prevent the assailant from abusing others. As one of our detectives puts it, ‘When you kill someone, you take their life. When you rape someone, you take their soul.’ We hope that Casey, Alicia and their team of investigators are able to bring first-hand justice and maybe even a small sense of peace to the survivors of sexual assault.”

“Cold Justice” averaged more than 2.2 million viewers in Live+7 ratings this summer.