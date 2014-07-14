If anybody can make a new syndicated daytime talkshow work, it’ll be Meredith Vieira.
The veteran journo and TV host ably demonstrated her skills in her Monday luncheon session to tubthump her NBCUniversal-distribbed yakker at the Television Critics Assn. summer press tour in Beverly Hills.
Vieira thoroughly charmed the crowd as she spoke about her motivation for diving back into the daytime grind, how her show will focus more on everyday people with inspiring stories rather than celebs and plans to mix up her show with music and comedy bits. “The Meredith Vieira Show” bows Sept. 8. In many markets, it will be carried in an afternoon block with NBCU’s “The Steve Harvey Show” and Ellen DeGeneres’ yakker.
Here are 5 tidbits from the chat. Vieira ended the session sitting cross-legged on the stage (in a white suit, no less) while taking questions from the scrum.
** The show’s band will consist of four female musicians led by Everett Bradley, an alum of Broadway and Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band.
** Reflecting Vieira’s love of animals, she plans to bring attention to the work of service dogs. A newly trained dog will be introduced on the show at the top of each week, and given to a person with need for assistance on Friday episodes.
** “The Meredith Vieira Show” will be neighbors with “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” — she’s in Studio 6A while he’s in 6B at 30 Rock.
** Friday episodes will also feature a “House Party” theme with an emphasis on breaking new talent.
** Vieira wanted to produce the show from her actual living room but her husband objected.
Aloha, this brilliant leggy SEK C beautiful wahine is missed on 2day as is incredable ANN CURRY great pic of MV hb
Iam so excited about Merediths show. I have watched her from the beginning. Iam so inspired by her and if I had a bucket list it would be “TO MEET MEREDITH”. She has always been the type of person that will listen and she is real…. I hope so much that her show is a hit. She is so extra special. Love her and her family. My prayers are with you Meredith.
I’m looking forward to this show, but I just read there will be no cooking segments. I guess I’m sticking with the Food Network during that time.
hey meredith vieira definitely will want to see your new program
i wouldn’t have known about it, but have been posting about safety hazards in north carolina, after the news about Sarah Jones in GA.
Will let you read and let others know about an archaic discriminatory common law in north carolina which essentially further harms the injured/disabled and lets corporations (Biltmore Farms/Hartford Insurance) run from accountability and financial liability. This is a safe l ink to my change.org petition that tells about the nightmare in north carolina
http://chn.ge/1fhM4si
appreciate knowing you’ll have assistance dogs-as you’ll read from my petition dogs are important to me and i finally have a puppy again-i remember Jasper well-i’ve also read and recommended your husband’s books-i do wish he would have let you film in your living room tho.
have fun with your program-well deserved!
6th thing you don’t know about it…it will be cancelled after 17 months amid the over crowded landscape of talk shows given to anyone with any small amount of real or presumed public appeal
Hopefully she will get an audience, she unlike Bethany and Kris Jenner is a woman who is intelligent and not all about me. She is interested in what is going on in the world. She also looks like a real person, not some plastic surgery version of a mature woman. I wish her all the luck in the world.