The cause of death for Elizabeth Peña, the “Jacob’s Ladder” and “La Bamba” actress who died Oct. 14 at the age of 55, was complications from alcohol abuse, according to a new report from TMZ.
Per the report, her death certificate reads that the cause of her passing was cirrhosis of the liver due to alcohol abuse. Gastrointestinal bleeding hours before her death caused her heart to stop.The actress reportedly suffered from the disease for months, but it became more severe leading up to her death. Peña was also known for roles in “Rush Hour,” “Blue Steel” and “Batteries Not Included,” along with a recurring guest role on “Modern Family.” She also recently wrapped work on the first season of El Rey Network’s “Matador.”
I had not heard she passed away until just now, so sad.
I saw Elizabeth Peña while watching Transamerica tonight. She was a beautiful, sweet actress and I miss her. RIP lovely lady.
I agree totally! Loved her!
Very familiar face, just seen episode of Outer Limits with her in it from 1995, (yes they did a new Outer Limits in the 90s)
Elizabeth Pena was a great actress, she was in over 100 movies and TV shows. It’s a shame that she and her work have not been reconized. I was sad to hear about her passing, had no idea that she HD issues with alcohol, I saw some out takes with some of her family members and friends and they all said that she was a Beautiful person inside and out, that she was the type of person who would help out the less fortunate, that she was very kind and giving.
She gave so much of herself to Hollywood and when she died she rarely even got a mention, maybe a few lines in the news papers and lil reports on some news stations but that was it. Elizabeth did way more than alot of these Latin actresses like Sofia Virgara, Selina Gomez, or even Jennifer Lopez but bc she wasn’t young, beautiful or glamorous she didn’t get the reconit ion that she deserved.That’s sad considering she was one of the great actresses of our time. RIP ELIZABETH PENA I WILL NEVER FORGET YOU.. 10.14.2015
She was very talented ….I can twll she was a lovely lady
there wasn’t a film she didn’t make better by being in it. R.I.P
So sad. Great Actress !
I too just learned of Mrs. Pena’s passing! I had no idea she had passed away in October of last year. It’s such a sad waste of beautiful talent. She will be greatly missed. GOD bless her family.
I just learned Ms. Beautiful Pena passed while watching the Emmy’s tonight…I’m so sad by this.. I really liked her especially on La Bamba…she’s such a wonderful actress. Rest in paradise…blessings to her family as well.. xoxo
To all of Elizabeth’s family and friends, I just notice on the Emmy Awards tonight this evening that Elizabeth passed away October 2014, she was amazing I loved her in the all the movies that she was in she will be truly missed on TV my heart goes out to the whole family and children if she had any GOD BLESS you all ,may you all be in peace and I will keep you all in my prayers,move forward for Elizabeth Peña thank you, Sincerely Mary Lou Peña from Corcoran Calif,👣
I just learned of her passing too from the Oscars – have always loved her work – will miss her! May she rest in peace.
Such a wonderful actress, I sorry to hear of her death. It so strange that died on my birthday.
I, too, learned of Elizabeth Pena’s passing on last night’s Oscars. Very sad to learn about this; I had a complete crush on her after seeing her in John Sayles’ “Lone Star.”
Just learned of Elizabeth Pena’s recent passing during the In Memoriam segment of this year’s telecast for the Academy Awards: Pena was a trailblazer for latino minorities in mainstream American film with universal appeal & I loved her work: she was a shining talent, gone too soon, and her presence truly will be missed.
Totally surprised and sad to hear of this wonderful actor’s death. She blew me away in her performance in Lone Star.
Wow, I am so sorry, I learn of her death by one of the award on T.V. And yes, She will be missed a lot, Hey, good, but,very good ACTOR. RIP my Lady.
Yes, how very sad. I saw that she had passed away when I was watching the SAG awards in memorium. I have always loved her work & was very surprised to learn of her death.
The world has truly lost a great actor, and heaven has gained a beautiful angel. She will be dearly missed, but lives on in remembrance through all her appearances in movies and in the hearts of friends, family, and most of all the Hispanic and Latino culture. Farewell for now!
This is so sad. This woman was a talented actor and a beautiful person. I loved everything she was in. I will pray for her soul and that she will find peace in Heaven
Didn’t I see her on a tv spot this year related to alcohol abuse and taking back your life? Least I think it was her. If it was her…I guess it was just too much for too long and even if she did manage to get control of her life later on it was just too late for her body. I dated someone who drank too much and it was a big part of what led to the breakup. She was a regular smoker too and unfortunately in her mid 40s now looks about 10 years older than she is. Another girl I met not too long ago is a functional alcoholic and admits she drinks too much sometimes but doesn’t think she has a problem. Don’t think I’ve ever seen her without a drink in her hand or on the table in front of her. Shame because there were kids involved in both situations. First one’s daughter is in her late 20s now with a kid of her own and alienated from her mom and the latest has a 2yr old. Hopefully she can get a handle on things before it’s too late. Both nice, caring women at heart …but with a problem they didn’t want to admit to or deal with which tended to make them not so nice at times. Unfortunately alcoholism can also rip the insides out of people who care for the abuser and who’s pleas for them to get help go unheeded. (Gee…guess how I know.) Problem is you can’t force someone to get help if they aren’t ready.
Still so sad to read that this beautiful, talented woman died such a lonely death. I believe the body of her work will continue to delight and supersede any stereotypes that are frequently attached to artists. She performed in some wonderful films, and I plan to re-watch as many as I can find.
Very sad, condolences to the family. Loved her in Lone Star.
From her first films, she always commanded your attention on the screen. A great loss!
I am so very sorry to hear of Ms. Pena’s passing. I have always enjoyed her performances and will miss her. We all have our demons.
“Life is all about “Choices”. Even Bad ones…………………..
Very sad. Loved everything she did. Great actress.
She was really good, and could be very funny! Had great comedic flair. So sad.
Such a loss of such a beautiful and talented actress. I loved her in every movie she has been (including Free Willy). She will be missed :(
My deepest condolences to the family of Elizabeth Pena, Ms Pena was a wonderful actress who I am sure many people enjoyed watching, I will miss her work in movies and television. Rest in God’s arms Elizabeth Pena.
RIP. Ms. Pena was a great actress. The first time I remember seeing her act was on HBO Dream On with Brian Ben Ben. She was a custodian or something similar in his NY apartment who would give him hell then they would have this hot and passionate love scenes! She was great and would have you in stitches playing up against his character
I truly miss her. Her warm Personality came across in every Movie she made.
I hope you are at Peace now!
I am so sad to read the news of her passing, I remember her from the so many great films she did during the eighties. I think she was still young, alcoholism is a terrible illness, what a shame, Rest in peace. xoxo
This is sad to hear.
She was a beautiful woman.
RIP.
My father died of this as well back in ’91. :(
Alcoholism is a terrible disease. My brother died a simikar death in May, 2013, and we still greatly miss him. RIP Ms. Pena.
I think Elizabeth’s finest fil was Tortilla Soup, however nobody seems to talk about it.
Yes Tortilla Soup was a work of art for her. She was amazing!!!Gina
I remember she was good in that film
R.I.P
Now I must see Tortilla Soup!
RIP Elizabeth Peña! Your incredible exterior beauty was only heightened when your opened yourself up for us to see, through your seamless acting, and the depth of your understanding of what it was to be a true human being. Thank you for sharing that gift. I will miss it!
She was a very gifted actress. She could. most often, pull the focus from other actors in any given scene. Big talent! I think it’s a shame that she didn’t have people in her life that could have been successful in intervening during her psychological and physiological crisis. People who might have prevented this tragic and untimely death. What a shame!
Robert DeRusso
In our lives and times, now, life itself is an annoyance. The stress, the vulnerability, the frailty, the fragility of humanity, personhood is being exponentially exacerbated by our simply being alive. Life has become bad enough, on at least a daily basis, to make one drink. One can see this across the length, breadth, depth, and total demographic of human beings. It is seen even in otherwise bucolic tiny backwater hamlets immediately following City Council meetings. Life itself is driving us to our deaths.
Wow! Well said. I was going to say “Bummer dude”
I worked with Elizabeth in Vibes and “Shannon’s deal” she was a beautiful and delicious Latina! And I mean that as a man who saw and wished she was in love with me. I will miss her. RIP. Elizabeth
Creep.
“Per the report, her death certificate reads that her passing was the cause of cirrhosis of the liver due to alcohol abuse.”
Should presumably read:-
“Per the report, her death certificate reads that the cause of her passing cirrhosis of the liver due to alcohol abuse.”
Does it really matter how she died and why? I think it’s rather tasteless to report this in this manner and she was great actress and person so why cast negative light to this?
Does it “Matter”? WTF are you Joe Biden? Hell yes it matters. Learn, and LIVE…………………Ben-Day-Ho!
Yes it matters very much how she died. Knowing the detrimental affects of alcoholism and that it can cause cirrhosis of the liver in a fairly young person can maybe save a life if they continue on the same path.
P.S. I just lost a friend only 45 years old from cirrhosis of liver. She was a functional alcoholic as well and only drank beer. I didn’t even realize she drank in excess until she got ill and then she only lived for 3 more years.
Amen to that. RIP Elizabeth. 💔