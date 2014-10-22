The cause of death for Elizabeth Peña, the “Jacob’s Ladder” and “La Bamba” actress who died Oct. 14 at the age of 55, was complications from alcohol abuse, according to a new report from TMZ.

Per the report, her death certificate reads that the cause of her passing was cirrhosis of the liver due to alcohol abuse. Gastrointestinal bleeding hours before her death caused her heart to stop.

The actress reportedly suffered from the disease for months, but it became more severe leading up to her death.

Peña was also known for roles in “Rush Hour,” “Blue Steel” and “Batteries Not Included,” along with a recurring guest role on “Modern Family.” She also recently wrapped work on the first season of El Rey Network’s “Matador.”