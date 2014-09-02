The carriage standoff between DirecTV and Raycom Media has blacked out Big Four network affils on the satcaster in major markets including Cleveland, Cincinnati, Charlotte, N.C., and West Palm Beach, Fla.
The stations went down as of Sept. 1 after what Raycom described as three months of negotiations on a new agreement. The blackout affects 53 stations in 37 markets, covering about 13.1% of U.S. TV households. The dispute has taken out CBS affils in Cleveland and Charlotte; Fox affils in Cincinnati. West Palm Beach and Birmingham, Ala., and the NBC affil in Louisville, Ky., among others.
“This is frustrating for DirecTV customers who rely on Raycom stations for information and entertainment. We share their frustration and are committed to doing everything we can to resolve this issue and have been for the last 12 weeks of discussions,” said Raycom Media president-CEO Paul McTear.
DirecTV said Raycom was seeking “more than double” the fees compared to its most recent deal. The satcaster also described the situation as Raycom “withholding” its stations.
“We will always work to protect our customers and prevent them from enduring any unnecessary interruptions, no matter how brief. We appreciate their patience since it has a direct impact on their bill,” DirecTV said in a statement. “Despite Raycom’s unnecessary blackout, NFL and college football fans can see all of the first few week’s action uninterrupted, and the majority of ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC series won’t premiere for several more weeks.”
The Raycom-DirecTV dispute is the latest retrans flare-up to hit small- and medium-sized markets. The largest TV station groups covering the biggest markets have been mostly quiet on the retrans front since this time last year, when Time Warner Cable and CBS ended a monthlong battle that affected the nation’s largest markets. But smaller markets have seen retrans skirmishes on a near daily basis for the past few years, since broadcasters became more aggressive in seeking higher carriage fees from MVPDs.
Raycom recently had brief station blackouts amid retrans negotiations with satcaster Dish Network and Cox Cable.
The simmering tensions have prompted many calls for the FCC to overhaul the rules government retransmission consent protocols between broadcasters and MVPDs. The American Television Alliance, a clutch of large cable operators, DirecTV and others, are lobbying for a reform dubbed “Local Choice,” an a la carte option in which subscribers would have the option of choosing which local stations to pay for at rates set by broadcasters.
“Raycom Media’s blackout of DirecTV subscribers shows exactly why Local Choice is needed,” the ATVA said in a statement Tuesday. “DirecTV subscribers would be able to decide if their ‘local’ Raycom station is worth double what they’re paying now.”
Why is everyone blaming DirecTV on this? It's Raycom that is raising its prices. Personally I don't think we (or DirecTV) should have to pay a penny for re-transmission of what is otherwise "free" content paid for by advertising!
What if subscribers where able to opt out of Fox news and for that matter, anything Fox. Then could Direct TV or any other provider be able to say take X many of the uninterested DTV subscribers off your rolls to pay FNN their treasonous bounty. A LA Carte
So essential all of you Direc TV people are willing to pay more monthly for local channels? Most people already complain about how much they are paying… so if local channels are trying to jack up prices then Direc TV would have to raise there prices too.
CBS, ABC, FOX and not to mention all their sponsors that pay the bills and fuel the profits that are based on the audience they reach. Cable extends the audience reached and the higher the audience the more they can charge for their commercial time. It seems the networks should be paying the cable companies and not the other way around. We already pay enough for "FREE" TV.
Not blaming direct tv who btw did give a courtesy credit for the inconvenience. Raycom holding out for twice the $$ and supposed to be free tv — really!!! as always we the consumer pay the ultimate price not only with money but our frustration. another example of big monopolies ruling us.
We need the feds to pass a law that no station may both host commercials and charge fees to receive the station. They can do one or the other but not both. A TV station that broadcasts over the air should have absolutely no legal right to control re-broadcast, as long as the original commercials are included in the re-broadcast. Isn't it enough that the feds have completely backed down on controls that limited the percentage of time TV stations could air commercials? They can now even air entire programs that are just commercials! Who took the bribes to eliminate those regulations?
Linda, Direct TV isn't blocking the signal, Raycom is refusing them access, aka holding them and it's customers hostage until they get the fees (ransom) they want.
Everyone should do a little research for RAYCOM Media Inc. on the World Wide Web.
After you learn about RAYCOM Media Inc. maybe public opinion will change about DIRECTV ?
I find it amazing how uninformed most of the comments on this page are. I am the Chief Engineer for a local station. I am not involved in this directv/Raycom dispute in any way.
People have to know that the networks charge the affiliate for programming. The cost for local stations keep going up every time the contract with the networks are renewed. CBS just increased the cost to the group of stations I belong too, and stations have to pay it if they want to be an affiliate. So when the retransmission through cable and satellite are up for renewal, the higher cost to the station is passed to the pay provider, who in turn passes it to the final customer.
If you do not want to pay the fee, use an antenna. You can watch Free HDTV over the air using just the tuner built into your tv. The quality of the signal will likely be better. Some directv and cable networks re-compress the signal lowering the quality. Some dish and directv receivers can record from antenna to the DVR. My dish 722k can and some directv units can through a USB tuner.
I know not everyone can get a signal through antenna, but blaming the affiliate as just greedy isn't necessarily true. The networks want more money, so it gets passed down to the viewer.
When TV was free to anyone who could pick up a signal with an antenna, we paid for the shows by watching commercials. With our antennas, when one local station decided not to carry a network's program, we could settle for a weaker signal picked up from another city's local station that was carrying it. We weren't pirating the signal, we already owned our air waves and if we could pick them up, we had a right to view what they carried.
But cable towers took this option away from us by blocking the signal so we were forced to subscribe to cable companies to watch the local stations that carried the network programming of ABC, CBS and NBC. Weren't these three networks established in the 50s with federal help with regulations and obligations? So any company that owns one of these stations has the responsibility of abiding by these obligations.
The distribution of the networks' offerings are much more complicated in this digital age of encrypted signals bouncing off satellites but the purpose hasn't changed. Networks want me to watch their programming so I'll be persuaded to buy what the sponsors are selling. If I were a sponsor paying for advertising on CBS right now, I wouldn't be happy about this either.
I'm not one to call for new laws when old laws properly enforced should solve a problem. We have anit-trust laws, extortion laws, public service laws, the FCC and I'm sure many other laws on the books that should make this practice of requiring us to buy things we don't want to get access to something we already own. Instead of lobbying, is there something like a class-action suit in the works? If not, maybe there should be?
I think we just need to decide what is needed and continue on. I don't think it is fair to pay twice last contracts amount. I do think it would be better for people to be able to choose what they have. We do need a more permanent solution so we don't keep hitting the same road block. This is like Union negotiations and we know how that has turned out. There are fewer and fewer unions because of the problems that they cause. Unions were good at first to protect rights and bad because they became to greedy and caused the downfall of businesses. Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Get this worked out and get on with it stop being greedy be big people make an agreement that is more realistic to the times and move on.
