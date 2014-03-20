A&E has pulled “Breaking Boston,” a reality program from actor and producer Mark Wahlberg, from its schedule after just a week on the air, citing “underperformance.”

Plans for the program are uncertain, said an A&E spokesman. A&E unveiled the docuseries, focused on a group of four blue-collar Boston women trying to move up in life, Thursday, March 13. But TV listings in newspapers and interactive program guides do not have “Breaking Boston” listed for tonight’s lineup.

Last week’s episode of “Breaking Boston” attracted 311,000 viewers in total, according to data from Nielsen.

Placement of the program on the air suggested a developing relationship between A&E and Wahlberg, who hoped the series would mirror some of the touchstones of his own youth spent in Boston. Wahlberg also is involved in “Wahlburgers,” another A&E docuseries focused on him and his brothers Donnie and Paul. A&E in February said it would pick up an additional 18 episodes of the reality show.

44 Blue Prods. produces “Breaking Boston” and “Wahlburgers.”