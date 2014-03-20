A&E has pulled “Breaking Boston,” a reality program from actor and producer Mark Wahlberg, from its schedule after just a week on the air, citing “underperformance.”
Plans for the program are uncertain, said an A&E spokesman. A&E unveiled the docuseries, focused on a group of four blue-collar Boston women trying to move up in life, Thursday, March 13. But TV listings in newspapers and interactive program guides do not have “Breaking Boston” listed for tonight’s lineup.
Last week’s episode of “Breaking Boston” attracted 311,000 viewers in total, according to data from Nielsen.
Placement of the program on the air suggested a developing relationship between A&E and Wahlberg, who hoped the series would mirror some of the touchstones of his own youth spent in Boston. Wahlberg also is involved in “Wahlburgers,” another A&E docuseries focused on him and his brothers Donnie and Paul. A&E in February said it would pick up an additional 18 episodes of the reality show.
44 Blue Prods. produces “Breaking Boston” and “Wahlburgers.”
I came across this show and was instantly hooked and then watched all the episodes you had available. I love all four of the girls, as I can relate growing up only a hour from Boston. I believe this show could be a hit if it had more advertising. #bringbackbreakingboston
This was an excellent show. I wish I knew about it sooner. I mean to have a reality show with no unnecessary drama and still be able to grab the attention of the audience is amazing and I literally cried during the season finale it needs to come back someone needs to pick it up.
Premiere and finale all in one episode. Unfortunate this show was not allowed to hit its stride.
I liked breaking boston!!!
Breaking Boston was the first show about Boston that showed the truth about Boston. Most other shows show only negative stereotypes about Boston, send this show to a new network and promote it more. I really enjoyed it. #proudbornandraisedBostonian
As a wife of a Fed, sister of a city cop, and mother multiple twenty-somethings , I have enjoyed watching Boston’s finest, Wahlburgers, and then Breaking Boston. While having a very close relationship with my sons ; I have found watching shows like Breaking Boston to be a window into a generation who experiences issues that often seem alien to my own experiences but which are often issues the “young women” in my sons’ circle of associations seem to be dealing with. I am sorry to see Breaking Boston is cancelled. The way the show was filmed was far more interesting than any I have seen to date. From the video confessions to the social network comments and texts. I don’t think AETV marketed this show well. I found it by chance and was disappointed to see it was pulled. I think it was a bad move. My own kids who are in college and media savvy were completely unaware of this program as well until I showed it to them.
Donnie, Mark and Paul along with their Mother Alma MAKE the show Walhburgers. Sometimes, I am amazed at how STUPID Mark’s friends from childhood are as adults, but hopefully they won’t kill the show. It’s the Walhburgs I watch – not Boston. Everytime the main subject is BOSTON the show fails. Didn’t they also try to do some show on Boston policeman who were Walhburg friends that was also a flop. KEEP YOUR OWN CAREER GOING MARK. YOUR FRIENDS ARE NOT THAT TALENTED TO GET THEIR OWN SHOWS. WHAT DO YOU OWE THEM ANYWAY? You got a great family. Be Grateful.
Thought this was a strong first episode. But like Breaking Boston the executive producer is a Southie douchbag. Sorry no ratings but really connected with the girls. The guys are true scum
This was pulled because for a change its values were good ones: anti-drugs, pro-education, etc.
I completely agree with you!!
Pull Wahlburgers. That show is fucking brutal. Everything is staged – it’s nothing more than a 21-minute-long insult to its viewers’ intelligence.
I COULD CARE LESS IF ITS A REALITY SHOW…what i loved about it was the concept of the intent….it was not live first of all. 2nd, it showed hope for people who had life challanges. not like any other reality show, maybe he shouldnt call it a reality show. ONE WEEK AND THEY PULL IT. Seriously! 311,000 viewers…during the week of spring break & one week ONLY of advertisement….are you freaking kidding me. 3rd…the ACCENTS? Im a bostonian, I have an accent & so doesnt everyone else. It wasnt about that, it was about 4 kids trying to turn their lives around. period. A & E…I CHALLANGE YOU. I pray to God another channel picks it up & shows you how its done. So….I guess, 311,000 people/viewers means nothing to you…pathetic. GREAT SHOW. KUDOS MARK FOR YOUR WORK, it was a great ONE SHOW and something GREATER WILL COME FROM IT. iT WAS DONE WITH CLASS & IN GREAT INTEGRITY. SAD.
Agreed , of course a show that showed things that happen in real life gets pulled!
The fewer “reality” programs we have, the much better off we are. Part of the hideous demise of our culture, our society and our civilization has come from the humiliating aspect of these so-called “reality” programs. We have witnessed the decline and fall of the entire “entertainment” industry because studios, producers, so-called creatives, et. al. wanted to save money and create cheap programming. The industry has gotten what it has so rightly deserved from its desire to cast away thoughtful script writers in pursuit of folks who cannot even muster two words of comprehensible dialogue out of their mouths.
Can you imagine? Just the accent alone would make this show go away.
This all sounds stupid. No wonder this one was cancelled. This reality TV stuff is crap!
Maybe the show could have made it had all four of the ladies grown long mangy beards and worn camos. Or maybe they just weren’t trashy enough for their own reality show.
Is A&E pulling (Those Who Kill, Breaking Boston) or undermining (Duck Dynasty, Bates Motel at a new time slot) everything on its schedule? Has James Franco been secretly running this joint the last six months as some kind of performance art piece?