ABC has given a direct-to-series order to “500 Questions,” an event game show that reteams reality competition king Mark Burnett with Warner Bros. unscripted and alternative television president Mike Darnell.

“500 Questions,” which is the show’s working title, is scheduled to air in 2015 and has the vaguely described premise that it is an “genius game show” that will test the “smarts — and nerve — of contestants in a pressure-packed, incredibly intense environment.”

It is exec produced by Burnett and his One Three Media (“Shark Tank,” “Survivor,” “The Voice”) and Warner Horizon Television (“The Voice,” “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” “Bachelor in Paradise”).

“I love this show. It (‘500 Questions’) is the first network game show to combine what audiences love about serialized unscripted hits with a huge game show event. It has ongoing characters and huge stakes,” said Burnett.

The series order continues ABC’s relationship with Burnett, who executive produces the network’s “Shark Tank.” It also reunites Burnett with Warner Bros.’ Darnell on a new project for the first time since the Burnett-produced game show “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?,” which Darnell put on the air during his tenure at Fox.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back in business with my close friend and colleague Mark Burnett,” said Darnell. “We have done many shows together over the years, but one of our best experiences (both professionally and personally) was ‘Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?,’ and ever since, we have been trying to come up with another game show that would break new ground. I think we have finally cracked it with ‘500 Questions,’ and with Mark and his team on board, I have no doubt this is going to be the next international game show hit.”