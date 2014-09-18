ABC has given a direct-to-series order to “500 Questions,” an event game show that reteams reality competition king Mark Burnett with Warner Bros. unscripted and alternative television president Mike Darnell.
“500 Questions,” which is the show’s working title, is scheduled to air in 2015 and has the vaguely described premise that it is an “genius game show” that will test the “smarts — and nerve — of contestants in a pressure-packed, incredibly intense environment.”
It is exec produced by Burnett and his One Three Media (“Shark Tank,” “Survivor,” “The Voice”) and Warner Horizon Television (“The Voice,” “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” “Bachelor in Paradise”).
“I love this show. It (‘500 Questions’) is the first network game show to combine what audiences love about serialized unscripted hits with a huge game show event. It has ongoing characters and huge stakes,” said Burnett.
The series order continues ABC’s relationship with Burnett, who executive produces the network’s “Shark Tank.” It also reunites Burnett with Warner Bros.’ Darnell on a new project for the first time since the Burnett-produced game show “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?,” which Darnell put on the air during his tenure at Fox.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be back in business with my close friend and colleague Mark Burnett,” said Darnell. “We have done many shows together over the years, but one of our best experiences (both professionally and personally) was ‘Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?,’ and ever since, we have been trying to come up with another game show that would break new ground. I think we have finally cracked it with ‘500 Questions,’ and with Mark and his team on board, I have no doubt this is going to be the next international game show hit.”
Please don’t trash this show! It’s the best new game show to come along in years, and Richard Quest is the perfect moderator!!
its a great show,richard does an outstanding job
I am enjoying the show, but sometimes on the single answer questions, it is hard to discern what they said over the crowd noise, and the correct answer is not given by the host or displayed on the screen. How are we supposed to learn anything from this show if we don’t know what the answer is? Would suggest that the correct answer pops up on the screen while the host is busy doing his spiel for the next question. Battle answers come up, but very fleetingly. Yet we are subjected to the slow draw.l of the host, who, if he were American, would say things at a much faster pace without so much grandiose posturing. It will be a great show once it is tweaked a little.
ABC’s 500 questions was a huge mistake. Who can relate. Your target audience is incredibly small.
I was looking forward to this show, but they’re advertising it, as a show for genius’s. I’m fairly intelligent, but that’s not how you advertise a show. I’m not a genius, and I enjoy shows where I have a chance to answer the questions…didn’t we have a similar train wreck last year with another ‘trivia’ show on another network? Sounds like a failure to me.
