Epic, a new TV channel venture that will try to address the Indian mass market but without serving up a grid full of soap operas, will finally launch on Nov 18.
The channel is significant not only in its approach to the general entertainment segment, but also because it brings together a trio of key players in Indian industry.
The channel is headed by Mahesh Samat, former managing director of Walt Disney India, and has a 49% stake, Anand Mahindra, chairman of automobile giant Mahindra Group, has a 25% holding. It is also backed by Mukesh Ambani, whose Reliance Industries makes him India’s richest industrialist.
The target audience is 24-44 years olds with no gender bias.
Programming will be a mix of fiction and non-fiction focused on Indian history, folklore and mythology. It has commissioned 13 shows, many of which run to 20 episodes in their initial season.
The channel will be available on all DTH platforms and digital cable platforms. The business model includes advertising, subscription and syndication.
Mukesh Ambani is the elder brother of Anil Ambani, whose rival conglomerate Reliance ADA Group acquired the Adlabs cinemas to post-production group and expanded that it into films to TV nexus Reliance Entertainment. Mukesh Ambani made an even bigger move into media and entertainment last year he took effective control of Network 18 and TV18 Broadcast, the groups that that operate channels including CNBC TV18, CNN-IBN, and Colors.
a great channel telling Indians about their history
Wonderful to all about Epic TV. Oh its owned by great Mukesh ambani sir. The quality of serials matches with the reputation of elder ambani.
I was just wondering if CD’s of the serials are available on price?
AK Purohit
In your epic channel, Mahabharata the back ground music is very loud.We cannot hear the words spoken by person. Please reduce the music immediately.
Almost beautiful,knowledgable rich in herritage
This is the best channel on Indian TV.All the programs are very interesting. For young generation it is guide to Indian history and culture.Encourage them.Let the schools take initiative. Do something for that. Put few full episode of Ekant/ Adrasya/Epik ke dus etc. on You Tube or on your website. Let people know the Epic Channel exist.
The efforts to start channel is very good. Pl. keep it up. I really appreciate the efforts done
by the founder.
Surfing thru channels came across Epic. The programs depicting ancient India’s glory,epic Indian monuments, great Indians etc., on one channel deserve appreciation. Look forward to further enlightenment.
Anurag Basu”s programe depicting short stories of Rabindranath Tagore are of very high quality. We literally wait for the episodes to be telecast. Similarly I heard a clipping of Lal Bahadur Shastri’s speech. It was very effective and moving.
This Doordarshan version 2.0.U can recommend this chanel to everyone.Best chanel of India
this is ONLY THE BEST channel…… i m very proud that india is very rich country as in all matter
this is the best channel of my choice.i m gratitude of all people who r connected with this channel.all seriels r mejestik