Epic, a new TV channel venture that will try to address the Indian mass market but without serving up a grid full of soap operas, will finally launch on Nov 18.

The channel is significant not only in its approach to the general entertainment segment, but also because it brings together a trio of key players in Indian industry.

The channel is headed by Mahesh Samat, former managing director of Walt Disney India, and has a 49% stake, Anand Mahindra, chairman of automobile giant Mahindra Group, has a 25% holding. It is also backed by Mukesh Ambani, whose Reliance Industries makes him India’s richest industrialist.

The target audience is 24-44 years olds with no gender bias.

Programming will be a mix of fiction and non-fiction focused on Indian history, folklore and mythology. It has commissioned 13 shows, many of which run to 20 episodes in their initial season.

The channel will be available on all DTH platforms and digital cable platforms. The business model includes advertising, subscription and syndication.

Mukesh Ambani is the elder brother of Anil Ambani, whose rival conglomerate Reliance ADA Group acquired the Adlabs cinemas to post-production group and expanded that it into films to TV nexus Reliance Entertainment. Mukesh Ambani made an even bigger move into media and entertainment last year he took effective control of Network 18 and TV18 Broadcast, the groups that that operate channels including CNBC TV18, CNN-IBN, and Colors.