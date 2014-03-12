‘Pretty Woman’ Getting Dolled Up for Broadway

Garry Marshall and a team of Hollywood vets are hoping to get “Pretty Woman,” the 1990 hit that launched Julia Roberts’ career, to the stage at last.

Marshall and J.F. Lawton, who penned the pic’s screenplay, are writing the book of the musical, with Paula Wagner — whose legit credits include last season’s Jessica Chastain starrer “The Heiress” — on board as producer. There’s no composer, lyricist or stage helmer attached yet, and the trio are currently on the hunt for the creatives who’ll fill those roles.

A stage version of movie smash has been talked about as far back as 2001, with Marshall consistently mentioned as part of the team shepherding the pic to the boards.

A musical adaptation of “Pretty Woman,” about a ruthless lawyer who falls in love with the prostitute he hires to escort him to business events, would not only trade on the audience familiarity and affection for the Hollywood title. It’s also another updated twist on a Cinderella story, which has become a popular foundation for Broadway-aimed tuners lately, including the current revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” as well as “Ever After,” a musical version of the 20th Century Fox film that will get a tryout run at New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse next season.

No production timeline for “Pretty Woman” has been set. With no songwriters yet signed up, development would likely take a few years, at least.