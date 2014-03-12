‘Pretty Woman’ Getting Dolled Up for Broadway

Legit Editor @GCoxVariety
Pretty Woman

Garry Marshall and a team of Hollywood vets are hoping to get “Pretty Woman,” the 1990 hit that launched Julia Roberts’ career, to the stage at last.

Marshall and J.F. Lawton, who penned the pic’s screenplay, are writing the book of the musical, with Paula Wagner — whose legit credits include last season’s Jessica Chastain starrer “The Heiress” — on board as producer. There’s no composer, lyricist or stage helmer attached yet, and the trio are currently on the hunt for the creatives who’ll fill those roles.

A stage version of movie smash has been talked about as far back as 2001, with Marshall consistently mentioned as part of the team shepherding the pic to the boards.

A musical adaptation of “Pretty Woman,” about a ruthless lawyer who falls in love with the prostitute he hires to escort him to business events, would not only trade on the audience familiarity and affection for the Hollywood title. It’s also another updated twist on a Cinderella story, which has become a popular foundation for Broadway-aimed tuners lately, including the current revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” as well as “Ever After,” a musical version of the 20th Century Fox film that will get a tryout run at New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse next season.

No production timeline for “Pretty Woman” has been set. With no songwriters yet signed up, development would likely take a few years, at least.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 2

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

2 Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. James Michalos says:
    March 13, 2014 at 5:26 pm

    A few years ago I wrote a score for Pretty Woman: The Musical as a little writing challenge. Here’s one of the songs, Three Thousand Bucks. If you like it, maybe you can give Garry Marshall a call for me!

    Reply
    • Tom says:
      June 17, 2017 at 6:27 am

      2017 = I was going to suggest re-purpose it as a Pretty Woman parody, but it (and the singer) are way too good for that. Maybe a parallel story of a prostie and try Off-Broadway. If Pretty Woman goes to Broadway in 2018 there will be instant professional interest in the theme.

      Reply

More Legit News from Variety

Loading
ad