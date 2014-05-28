Oscar-nominated scribe Steven Knight has been tapped to write Paramount and Skydance’s sequel to “World War Z,” sources confirm.
J.A. Bayona (“The Impossible”) will direct the zombie sequel, with Brad Pitt returning in the starring role.
Plot details are unknown, but the film is expected to continue the story of Max Brooks’ popular novel.
Pitt will produce the apocalyptic tentpole alongside Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner for Plan B.
The hiring of Knight comes weeks after it was announced that Pitt was in early talks to star in an untitled World War II romantic thriller, also written by Knight. That project does not have a distributor.
“World War Z,” directed by Marc Forster, earned more than $540 million worldwide in 2013 and is the highest-grossing film of Pitt’s career.
Knight most recently helmed Tom Hardy in “Locke” and was nominated for an Oscar in 2004 for “Dirty Pretty Things.”
He is repped by CAA and United Agents.
Movies are supposed to entertain, WWZ didn’t. So many clichés, nothing like the book, the main character’s family, made this movie something I DID NOT enjoy. The book is right there.
Enjoyed the first movie quite a bit, going in knowing it was going to be nothing like the book helped. Well they did have the globe trotting like the book has but that was where any comparisons ended.
Curious to see if this will have more elements from the book, maybe have scenes where Gerry goes to different parts of the world, talking to people and trying to help out where he can? Obviously going to have some action sequences here and there, since I imagine this will be a summer release and even the book has more action-y parts throughout.
This still has to be one of the more unlikely success stories in recent times. The whole thing looked like it was going to be a disaster just a few short months before release and ends up grossing $540 million dollars. It probably wasn’t the success the studio was hoping for but considering how bad it was looking, even just making a marginal profit must have had everyone involved let out a collective sigh of relief. Now for the sequel, no way will they let things get out of control like they did the first time around.
Instead of a sequel they should just make a proper version of the book.
Terrible movie with CGI zombies.
Why pay Max Brooks for the rights to his book then make it nothing like the book!
World War Z was crap. The Walking Dead is way better, and a true zombie story with compelling story/ characters.
One of my favorite movies! I am happy to hear this, those zombies were so amazingly scary I didn’t want it to end!
Loved World War Z and looking forward to the sequel. Why you ask? Because I like and understand the genre and I’m currently adapting a zombie book series to the screen. That last part may have something to do with it. :)
They got the wrong Stephen Knight. And the wrong story. Perhaps they should look into making a movie version of “The Gathering Dead,” by the author Stephen Knight. The idea alone is better than WWZ the movie.
Damn, they spelled my name wrong! :D
good choices! looking forward to this. Hopefully the film will resemble the book a bit more than the original did.
Well, let’s hope the screenwriter dips into Max Brooks’ wealth of stunning material from his novel “World War Z” that, weirdly, wasn’t incorporated in the first movie. The director selected is very talented – THE IMPOSSIBLE was a first-rate, most compelling flick.
AFter watching The Impossible, wouldnt have thought that he would be the best director this sort of movie but he could surprise me.