After pulling “The Interview’s” Christmas Day release, Sony has reversed its decision and set a limited theatrical release in the U.S. for Dec. 25.
Sony has also announced plans to stream “The Interview” on Google Play, YouTube Movies, Xbox video and its own website beginning Dec. 24.
Here is a list of theaters screening “The Interview,” to be updated as more venues are confirmed.
ALABAMA
Andalusia – Clark Theatre 3
Birmingham – Edge 12
Boaz – Boaz Cinema 9
Enterprise – Clark Cinema 1 & 2
Fort Payne – Fort Payne Cinemas 6
Greenville – Edge Cinema 8
Huntsville – Madison Square Stadium 8
Troy – Continental Cinema 6
ARIZONA
Lake Havasu – Lake Havasu Cinema 10
Maricopa – Ak-Chin 12
Payson – Sawmill Theatres
Phoenix – Harkins Theatres
Scottsdale – Ultraluxe Scottsdale Pavillions 11
Show Low – Wme Theatre
Sierra Vista – Uptown 3 Theatre
Tempe – Harkins Valley Art
Tucson – Loft Cinema
ARKANSAS
Cabot – Silver Screen Cinemas 8
El Dorado – Stars Cinema 6
Hot Springs – Behind The Mall Cinema 5
Searcy – Cinema 8
Little Rock – Riverdale 10
CALIFORNIA
Agoura Hill – Agoura Hills Stadium 8
Anaheim – UltraLuxe Anaheim Cinemas in Gardenwalk
Angels Camp – Angel Cinema Six
Azusa – Foothill Cinema Stadium 10
Bakersfield – East Hills Mall
Bakersfield – Maya Bakersfield 16 Cinemas
Barstow – Barstow Station 6
Berkeley – Elmwood 3 Theatres
Berkeley – Rialto Cinemas
Cathedral City – Mary Pickford Theatre
Coachella Valley – Cinémas Palme D’Or
City of Commerce – Commerce 14
Fairfax – Fairfax 6 Theatres
Folsom – Palladio 16 Cinemas
Fontana -Fontana 8
Garden Grove – 4 Star Cinemas
Granada Hills – Granada Hills 9
Hesperia – Civic Plaza 12
Lancaster – Blvd Cinemas 3
Livermore – Livermore Cinemas
Los Angeles – Cinefamily
Los Angeles – Crest Westwood
Los Angeles – The Egyptian
Los Angeles – Regency Theaters
Los Angeles Vintage Cinemas -Los Feliz 3
Martinez – Contra Costa Cinemas 8
Monterey – Osio Plaza Theatre 6
Morgan Hill – Tennant Station Stadium Cinemas
North Hollywood (Beginning Dec. 31) – Laemmle Theater
Palm Springs – Camelot 3
Perris – Perris 10
Petaluma – Boulevard Cinemas 14
Riverside – Mission Grove Theaters
Red Bluff – Prime Cinemas
Salinas – Maya Salinas 14
San Bernardino -Sterling 6
San Diego – Digital Gym
San Jose – Almaden Seven
San Jose – Camera Three Cinemas
Santa Barbara – Arlington
Santa Cruz – Del Mar Theatre 3
Santa Paula – Santa Paula 7
Scotts Valley – Scotts Valley 10 Cinema
Sebastopol – Sebastopol Cinemas 9
Sonoma – Sonoma Cinema 9
Thousand Oaks – Janss Marketplace 9
Riverside – Tristone Jurupa 14 Cinemas
Riverside -University Village 10
Van Nuys – Van Nuys Plant 16
West Hollywood -Sundance Sunset 5
Westminster – Westminster 10
COLORADO
Littleton – Alamo
Fort Collins – Lyric Cinema Cafe
CONNECTICUT
Hartford – Spotlight Theatres Front Street Stadium
Waterbury – Apple Cinemas Waterbury 10
DELAWARE
Wilmington – Penn Cinemas Riverfront
Lewes -Rehoboth Beach’s Movies at Midway
Middletown -Westown Movies
FLORIDA
Bonita Springs – Prado Stadium 12
Ft Lauderdale – T-Bird D/I 14
Ft Myers – Edison Park 8
Gulf Breeze – Treehouse Cinema
Jacksonville -Sun-Ray Cinema
Key West – Tropic 4 Cinema
Orlando – Touchstar Cinemas Southchase 7
Palm Bay – Nova Cinemas Of Palm Bay
Shreveport – Robinson Center
Sunrise – The Lake Worth Drive-In and the Swap Shop
Tampa -Fun-Lan Drive-In
Titusville – Satellite Cinema 10
GEORGIA
Atlanta – The Plaza Atlanta
Cordele – Cordele Stadium 5 Cinemas
Greensboro – Parkside Main Stadium 8
Pooler – Royal 13 W Imax
Roswell – Aurora Cineplex 10
Savannah – Eisenhower Cinema 6
IDAHO
Meridian – Village Cinema
Ponderay – Bonner Mall Cinemas 6
Twin Falls – Magic Valley Cinema 13
ILLINOIS
Arlington Heights – Arlington Heights
Bloomington – Bloomington Galaxy 14 Cine
Buffalo Grove – Buffalo Grove Theatre 5
Champaign – Art Theater Co-Op
O’fallon – O Fallon 15 Cine
Ottawa – Roxy Cinemas 6
Peoria – Willow Knolls 14
Peoria – Reynolds Landmark 10
Savoy – Savoy 16
Woodridge – Hollywood Blvd.
INDIANA
Columbia City – Bones Theatre 4
Greendale – Greendale Cinema 10
Greensburg – Wolf 10 Theatres
Indianapolis – Georgetown 14
Jasper – Jasper 8 Theatres
Portage – Portage 16 Imax
IOWA
Cedar Rapids – Cedar Rapids Galaxy 16 Cine
KANSAS
Overland Park – Cinetopia 17
KENTUCKY
Georgetown – Theatres Of Georgetown 7
Louisville – Village 8 Theatre
Paducah – Maiden Alley Cinema
Pikeville – Riverfill Cinemas 10
LOUISIANA
Chalmette – Chalmette Movies
La Place – Hollywood Cinemas 7
Shreveport – Robinson Film Center
MAINE
Bangor – Hollywood Cinemas
Caribou – Caribou Cinema Four
MARYLAND
Baltimore – Eastpoint Center 10
Brandywine – Xscape 14 At Brandywine
Hagerstown – Leitersburg Cinemas
MASSACHUSETTS
Cambridge – Apple Cinemas
Danvers – Hollywood Hits
North Attleboro – Cinema Pub
Salisbury – Cinema 95
MICHIGAN
Ann Arbor – State Theatre
Ann Arbor – Quality 16
Ironwood – Cloverland 4 Cinema
Kalamazoo – Alamo
Traverse City – Bijou By The Bay
Wayne State – Wayne Theatre 4
MINNESOTA
Cambridge – Cambridge 5 Cinemas
Cloquet – Premiere Theatre 6
Cold Spring – Quarry Cold Spring 5 Cinema
Fairmont – Fairmont 5
Int’l Falls – Cine 5 Theatre
Minneapolis – St. Anthony Main Theatre
Minneapolis – The Film Society of Minneapolis/St. Paul
North Branch – North Branch Cinema 7
Onamia – Grand Makwa 4 Cinema
Rochester – Rochester Galaxy 14 Cine
Sauk Centre – Main Street Cinema 6
MISSOURI
Arnold – Arnold 14 Cine
Blue Springs – Blue Springs Eight
Cape Girardeau – Cape West 14 Cine
Chesterfield – Chesterfield Galaxy 14 Cine
Columbia – Ragtag Cinema
Independence – Pharaoh Cinema 4
Kansas City – Alamo Main Street
North Kansas City – Screenland Armour
St. Louis – Chase Park Plaza Cinemas 5
St. Louis (Clayton) – Galleria 6
St. Louis (Des Pers) – Des Peres 14
St. Louis – MX Movies
Warrenton – Warrenton 8 Cinemas
West Plains – Glass Sword Cinema Six
MONTANA
Hamilton – Pharaohplex 6
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Keene – Keene Cinemas
NEW JERSEY
Clifton – Allwood Cinemas 6
Jersey City – Hudson Cinema 7
Newark – City Plex 12 Newark
North Bergen – Columbia Park 12
Ocean Township – Middlebrook Cinema 10
Paterson – Fabian 8 Cinema
NEW MEXICO
Deming – Starmax Deming
NEVADA
Mesquite – Mesquite Stadium 6
Minden – Ironwood Stadium Cinema 8
NEW YORK
Auburn – Movieplex 10
Canandaigua – Movietime Cinemas 10
Canton – American 5
Cortland – Cortland Plaza Theatre
Dunkirk – Movieplex 59 Dunkirk Cin
Flushing – Main Street Six
Hudson – Movieplex 8
Huntington – Cinema Arts Centre
Ithica – Cinemopalis
Lakewood – Dipson Lakewood Cinema 8
Lancaster – Dipson Flix 10 Stadium
Kew Gardens – Kew Gardens Cinema
Manhattan – Cinema Village
Massena – Massena Movieplex 8
Mastic – Island Cinemas
Merrick – Merrick Cinemas
New Windsor – New Windsor 12
New York – Quad Cinema 4
New York – Cinema Village
Painted Post – Crystal Cinema 8
Queens – Kew Gardens Theatre
Saugerties – Orpheum Triples
Sunnyside – Center Fiveplex
Yonkers – Alamo
NORTH CAROLINA
Durham – Northgate Stadium 10
Greensboro – Carousel Cinemas 15
New Bern – Neuse Theatre
Roxboro – Palace Pointe
Smithfield – Smithfield 10
Sylva – Quin Theatre 4
NORTH DAKOTA
Fargo – Fargo Theatre
Williston – Grand Theatre 6
OHIO
Cincinnati – Esquire Theatre
Columbus – Gateway Film Center
Columbus – Groundview Theatre
Cleveland – Tower City Cinema
Nelsonville – Movies 10
OKLAHOMA
Altus – Heritage Park 7
Chickasha – Valley View Cinema 6
Jenks – Riverwalk Movies 8
Tulsa – Circle Cinema
Weatherford – Showest 4
OREGON
Beaverton – Cinetopia Progress Ridge 14
Corvallis – Darkside Cinema 4
Dallas – The Fox Theater
Eugene – Bijou Art Cinemas 2
Portland – Academy Theater
Portland – Hollywood Theatre 3
PENNSYLVANIA
Coraopolis – Dependable D/I (4)
East Stroudsburg – Pocono Community Theater
Elizabethtown – Movie Town Cinemas 8
Johnstown – Richland Cinemas
Lehighton – Mahoning Valley Cinemas 8
Lewistown – Miller 6 Cinemas
Marshalls Creek – Pocono Movieplex
Matamoras – Majestic Cinemas 7
Pittsburgh – Southside Works Cinema
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico – Caribbean Cinemas
RHODE ISLAND
Providence – Cable Car Cinema
SOUTH CAROLINA
Columbia – Nickelodeon Theatre
Charleston – Terrace Theater
Lancaster – Crown 2
TENNESSEE
Estill Springs – Montana D/I 3
Franklin – Franklin Theatre
Murfreesboro – Premiere 6
Nashville – Belcourt Theatre
TEXAS
Abilene – Town & Country D/I 2
Austin – Alamo Lakeline
Austin – Alamo Slaughter
Austin – Alamo South Lamar
Austin – Alamo Ritz
Carrollton – Venetian 8 Bar & Grill
Conroe – Pine Hollow 6
Dallas – Look Cinemas
Dallas – Texas Theatre
Ennis – Galaxy D/I 5
Gainesville – D-Max 6
Gainesville – D-Max 6
Houston – Alamo Vintage Park
Katy – Alamo Mason Park
Lubbock – Alamo
Missouri City – Star Cinema Grill
Mt Pleasant – Mt Pleasant Southside 6
New Braunfels – Marketplace Cinema 12
New Braunfels – Alamo Marketplace
Portland – North Shore Cinema 8
Richardson – Alamo
San Antonio – Alamo Park North
San Antonio – Alamo Westlakes
San Antonio – City Base Cinema
San Antonio – Rialto Bistro 9
Tomball – Silverado 19 W/Imax
Webster – Star Cinema 6
UTAH
Cedar City – Historic Cedar Theatre
Ogden – Moviegrille
Park City – Library/Attn -Film Series
Perry – Walker Cinema Eight
Salt Lake City – Brewvies Cinema & Pub 2
South Jordan – Megaplex At District 20 Imax
St. George – Main Street Cinema 6
VERMONT
Burlington – Merrill’s Roxy
VIRGINA
Ashburn – Alamo Loudoun
Abingdon – Cinemall
Farmville – Sunchase Cinema 8
Hayes – York River Crossing Cinema
Manassas – Manassas 4 Cinemas
Martinsville – Hollywood Cinema
Norton – Cinema City Stadium 9
WASHINGTON
Bainbridge Island – Bainbridge Cinemas 5
Bremerton – Olympic Cinemas
Ellensburg – Grand Meridian
Oak Harbor – Plaza Three Cinemas
Stanwood – Stanwood Cinemas 5
Vancouver – Cinetopia 8
Vancouver – Cinetopia Vancouver Mall 23 14
Yelm – Yelm Cinemas 8
Seattle – Ark Lodge Cinemas
Tacoma – Grand Tacoma 4
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Angelika Pop-Up
West End Cinema
WEST VIRGINIA
Elkins – Elkins Cinema 8
Fairmont – Tygart Valley Cinemas
WISCONSIN
Ashland – Bay 6 Theatre
Beloit – Beloit Luxury 10
Eagle River – Vilas Cinemas 4
Fond Du Lac – Fond Du Lac Theatre (8)
Hartford – Hartford Cinemas 6
Hayward – Hayward Cinema 4
Janesville – Movies 16 Theatre
New London – Grand Cinema Theaters
Platteville – Millennium 6 Cinema
Shawano – Shawano Theatres 4
Sparta – Sparta Cinema 6
Sturgeon Bay – Sturgeon Bay Cinemas 6
WYOMING
Jackson – Jackson Hole Cinema 2
Rawlins – The Movies 3
Riverton – Gem Theatres
Filmmaker Michael Moore also announced via Twitter on Tuesday that “The Interview” will be available at his Traverse City, Mich. theater.
George R.R. Martin also tweeted that his Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe, N.M., which would otherwise be closed on Christmas Day, will also be showing the pic.
