After pulling “The Interview’s” Christmas Day release, Sony has reversed its decision and set a limited theatrical release in the U.S. for Dec. 25.

Sony has also announced plans to stream “The Interview” on Google Play, YouTube Movies, Xbox video and its own website beginning Dec. 24.

Here is a list of theaters screening “The Interview,” to be updated as more venues are confirmed.

ALABAMA

Andalusia – Clark Theatre 3

Birmingham – Edge 12

Boaz – Boaz Cinema 9

Enterprise – Clark Cinema 1 & 2

Fort Payne – Fort Payne Cinemas 6

Greenville – Edge Cinema 8

Huntsville – Madison Square Stadium 8

Troy – Continental Cinema 6

ARIZONA

Lake Havasu – Lake Havasu Cinema 10

Maricopa – Ak-Chin 12

Payson – Sawmill Theatres

Phoenix – Harkins Theatres

Scottsdale – Ultraluxe Scottsdale Pavillions 11

Show Low – Wme Theatre

Sierra Vista – Uptown 3 Theatre

Tempe – Harkins Valley Art

Tucson – Loft Cinema

ARKANSAS

Cabot – Silver Screen Cinemas 8

El Dorado – Stars Cinema 6

Hot Springs – Behind The Mall Cinema 5

Searcy – Cinema 8

Little Rock – Riverdale 10

CALIFORNIA

Agoura Hill – Agoura Hills Stadium 8

Anaheim – UltraLuxe Anaheim Cinemas in Gardenwalk

Angels Camp – Angel Cinema Six

Azusa – Foothill Cinema Stadium 10

Bakersfield – East Hills Mall

Bakersfield – Maya Bakersfield 16 Cinemas

Barstow – Barstow Station 6

Berkeley – Elmwood 3 Theatres

Berkeley – Rialto Cinemas

Cathedral City – Mary Pickford Theatre

Coachella Valley – Cinémas Palme D’Or

City of Commerce – Commerce 14

Fairfax – Fairfax 6 Theatres

Folsom – Palladio 16 Cinemas

Fontana -Fontana 8

Garden Grove – 4 Star Cinemas

Granada Hills – Granada Hills 9

Hesperia – Civic Plaza 12

Lancaster – Blvd Cinemas 3

Livermore – Livermore Cinemas

Los Angeles – Cinefamily

Los Angeles – Crest Westwood

Los Angeles – The Egyptian

Los Angeles – Regency Theaters

Los Angeles Vintage Cinemas -Los Feliz 3

Martinez – Contra Costa Cinemas 8

Monterey – Osio Plaza Theatre 6

Morgan Hill – Tennant Station Stadium Cinemas

North Hollywood (Beginning Dec. 31) – Laemmle Theater

Palm Springs – Camelot 3

Perris – Perris 10

Petaluma – Boulevard Cinemas 14

Riverside – Mission Grove Theaters

Red Bluff – Prime Cinemas

Salinas – Maya Salinas 14

San Bernardino -Sterling 6

San Diego – Digital Gym

San Jose – Almaden Seven

San Jose – Camera Three Cinemas

Santa Barbara – Arlington

Santa Cruz – Del Mar Theatre 3

Santa Paula – Santa Paula 7

Scotts Valley – Scotts Valley 10 Cinema

Sebastopol – Sebastopol Cinemas 9

Sonoma – Sonoma Cinema 9

Thousand Oaks – Janss Marketplace 9

Riverside – Tristone Jurupa 14 Cinemas

Riverside -University Village 10

Van Nuys – Van Nuys Plant 16

West Hollywood -Sundance Sunset 5

Westminster – Westminster 10

COLORADO

Littleton – Alamo

Fort Collins – Lyric Cinema Cafe

CONNECTICUT

Hartford – Spotlight Theatres Front Street Stadium

Waterbury – Apple Cinemas Waterbury 10

DELAWARE

Wilmington – Penn Cinemas Riverfront

Lewes -Rehoboth Beach’s Movies at Midway

Middletown -Westown Movies

FLORIDA

Bonita Springs – Prado Stadium 12

Ft Lauderdale – T-Bird D/I 14

Ft Myers – Edison Park 8

Gulf Breeze – Treehouse Cinema

Jacksonville -Sun-Ray Cinema

Key West – Tropic 4 Cinema

Orlando – Touchstar Cinemas Southchase 7

Palm Bay – Nova Cinemas Of Palm Bay

Shreveport – Robinson Center

Sunrise – The Lake Worth Drive-In and the Swap Shop

Tampa -Fun-Lan Drive-In

Titusville – Satellite Cinema 10

GEORGIA

Atlanta – The Plaza Atlanta

Cordele – Cordele Stadium 5 Cinemas

Greensboro – Parkside Main Stadium 8

Pooler – Royal 13 W Imax

Roswell – Aurora Cineplex 10

Savannah – Eisenhower Cinema 6

IDAHO

Meridian – Village Cinema

Ponderay – Bonner Mall Cinemas 6

Twin Falls – Magic Valley Cinema 13

ILLINOIS

Arlington Heights – Arlington Heights

Bloomington – Bloomington Galaxy 14 Cine

Buffalo Grove – Buffalo Grove Theatre 5

Champaign – Art Theater Co-Op

O’fallon – O Fallon 15 Cine

Ottawa – Roxy Cinemas 6

Peoria – Willow Knolls 14

Peoria – Reynolds Landmark 10

Savoy – Savoy 16

Woodridge – Hollywood Blvd.

INDIANA

Columbia City – Bones Theatre 4

Greendale – Greendale Cinema 10

Greensburg – Wolf 10 Theatres

Indianapolis – Georgetown 14

Jasper – Jasper 8 Theatres

Portage – Portage 16 Imax

IOWA

Cedar Rapids – Cedar Rapids Galaxy 16 Cine

KANSAS

Overland Park – Cinetopia 17

KENTUCKY

Georgetown – Theatres Of Georgetown 7

Louisville – Village 8 Theatre

Paducah – Maiden Alley Cinema

Pikeville – Riverfill Cinemas 10

LOUISIANA

Chalmette – Chalmette Movies

La Place – Hollywood Cinemas 7

Shreveport – Robinson Film Center

MAINE

Bangor – Hollywood Cinemas

Caribou – Caribou Cinema Four

MARYLAND

Baltimore – Eastpoint Center 10

Brandywine – Xscape 14 At Brandywine

Hagerstown – Leitersburg Cinemas

MASSACHUSETTS

Cambridge – Apple Cinemas

Danvers – Hollywood Hits

North Attleboro – Cinema Pub

Salisbury – Cinema 95

MICHIGAN

Ann Arbor – State Theatre

Ann Arbor – Quality 16

Ironwood – Cloverland 4 Cinema

Kalamazoo – Alamo

Traverse City – Bijou By The Bay

Wayne State – Wayne Theatre 4

MINNESOTA

Cambridge – Cambridge 5 Cinemas

Cloquet – Premiere Theatre 6

Cold Spring – Quarry Cold Spring 5 Cinema

Fairmont – Fairmont 5

Int’l Falls – Cine 5 Theatre

Minneapolis – St. Anthony Main Theatre

Minneapolis – The Film Society of Minneapolis/St. Paul

North Branch – North Branch Cinema 7

Onamia – Grand Makwa 4 Cinema

Rochester – Rochester Galaxy 14 Cine

Sauk Centre – Main Street Cinema 6

MISSOURI

Arnold – Arnold 14 Cine

Blue Springs – Blue Springs Eight

Cape Girardeau – Cape West 14 Cine

Chesterfield – Chesterfield Galaxy 14 Cine

Columbia – Ragtag Cinema

Independence – Pharaoh Cinema 4

Kansas City – Alamo Main Street

North Kansas City – Screenland Armour

St. Louis – Chase Park Plaza Cinemas 5

St. Louis (Clayton) – Galleria 6

St. Louis (Des Pers) – Des Peres 14

St. Louis – MX Movies

Warrenton – Warrenton 8 Cinemas

West Plains – Glass Sword Cinema Six

MONTANA

Hamilton – Pharaohplex 6

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Keene – Keene Cinemas

NEW JERSEY

Clifton – Allwood Cinemas 6

Jersey City – Hudson Cinema 7

Newark – City Plex 12 Newark

North Bergen – Columbia Park 12

Ocean Township – Middlebrook Cinema 10

Paterson – Fabian 8 Cinema

NEW MEXICO

Deming – Starmax Deming

NEVADA

Mesquite – Mesquite Stadium 6

Minden – Ironwood Stadium Cinema 8

NEW YORK

Auburn – Movieplex 10

Canandaigua – Movietime Cinemas 10

Canton – American 5

Cortland – Cortland Plaza Theatre

Dunkirk – Movieplex 59 Dunkirk Cin

Flushing – Main Street Six

Hudson – Movieplex 8

Huntington – Cinema Arts Centre

Ithica – Cinemopalis

Lakewood – Dipson Lakewood Cinema 8

Lancaster – Dipson Flix 10 Stadium

Kew Gardens – Kew Gardens Cinema

Manhattan – Cinema Village

Massena – Massena Movieplex 8

Mastic – Island Cinemas

Merrick – Merrick Cinemas

New Windsor – New Windsor 12

New York – Quad Cinema 4

New York – Cinema Village

Painted Post – Crystal Cinema 8

Queens – Kew Gardens Theatre

Saugerties – Orpheum Triples

Sunnyside – Center Fiveplex

Yonkers – Alamo

NORTH CAROLINA

Durham – Northgate Stadium 10

Greensboro – Carousel Cinemas 15

New Bern – Neuse Theatre

Roxboro – Palace Pointe

Smithfield – Smithfield 10

Sylva – Quin Theatre 4

NORTH DAKOTA

Fargo – Fargo Theatre

Williston – Grand Theatre 6

OHIO

Cincinnati – Esquire Theatre

Columbus – Gateway Film Center

Columbus – Groundview Theatre

Cleveland – Tower City Cinema

Nelsonville – Movies 10

OKLAHOMA

Altus – Heritage Park 7

Chickasha – Valley View Cinema 6

Jenks – Riverwalk Movies 8

Tulsa – Circle Cinema

Weatherford – Showest 4

OREGON

Beaverton – Cinetopia Progress Ridge 14

Corvallis – Darkside Cinema 4

Dallas – The Fox Theater

Eugene – Bijou Art Cinemas 2

Portland – Academy Theater

Portland – Hollywood Theatre 3

PENNSYLVANIA

Coraopolis – Dependable D/I (4)

East Stroudsburg – Pocono Community Theater

Elizabethtown – Movie Town Cinemas 8

Johnstown – Richland Cinemas

Lehighton – Mahoning Valley Cinemas 8

Lewistown – Miller 6 Cinemas

Marshalls Creek – Pocono Movieplex

Matamoras – Majestic Cinemas 7

Pittsburgh – Southside Works Cinema

PUERTO RICO

Puerto Rico – Caribbean Cinemas

RHODE ISLAND

Providence – Cable Car Cinema

SOUTH CAROLINA

Columbia – Nickelodeon Theatre

Charleston – Terrace Theater

Lancaster – Crown 2

TENNESSEE

Estill Springs – Montana D/I 3

Franklin – Franklin Theatre

Murfreesboro – Premiere 6

Nashville – Belcourt Theatre

TEXAS

Abilene – Town & Country D/I 2

Austin – Alamo Lakeline

Austin – Alamo Slaughter

Austin – Alamo South Lamar

Austin – Alamo Ritz

Carrollton – Venetian 8 Bar & Grill

Conroe – Pine Hollow 6

Dallas – Look Cinemas

Dallas – Texas Theatre

Ennis – Galaxy D/I 5

Gainesville – D-Max 6

Gainesville – D-Max 6

Houston – Alamo Vintage Park

Katy – Alamo Mason Park

Lubbock – Alamo

Missouri City – Star Cinema Grill

Mt Pleasant – Mt Pleasant Southside 6

New Braunfels – Marketplace Cinema 12

New Braunfels – Alamo Marketplace

Portland – North Shore Cinema 8

Richardson – Alamo

San Antonio – Alamo Park North

San Antonio – Alamo Westlakes

San Antonio – City Base Cinema

San Antonio – Rialto Bistro 9

Tomball – Silverado 19 W/Imax

Webster – Star Cinema 6

UTAH

Cedar City – Historic Cedar Theatre

Ogden – Moviegrille

Park City – Library/Attn -Film Series

Perry – Walker Cinema Eight

Salt Lake City – Brewvies Cinema & Pub 2

South Jordan – Megaplex At District 20 Imax

St. George – Main Street Cinema 6

VERMONT

Burlington – Merrill’s Roxy

VIRGINA

Ashburn – Alamo Loudoun

Abingdon – Cinemall

Farmville – Sunchase Cinema 8

Hayes – York River Crossing Cinema

Manassas – Manassas 4 Cinemas

Martinsville – Hollywood Cinema

Norton – Cinema City Stadium 9

WASHINGTON

Bainbridge Island – Bainbridge Cinemas 5

Bremerton – Olympic Cinemas

Ellensburg – Grand Meridian

Oak Harbor – Plaza Three Cinemas

Stanwood – Stanwood Cinemas 5

Vancouver – Cinetopia 8

Vancouver – Cinetopia Vancouver Mall 23 14

Yelm – Yelm Cinemas 8

Seattle – Ark Lodge Cinemas

Tacoma – Grand Tacoma 4

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Angelika Pop-Up

West End Cinema

WEST VIRGINIA

Elkins – Elkins Cinema 8

Fairmont – Tygart Valley Cinemas

WISCONSIN

Ashland – Bay 6 Theatre

Beloit – Beloit Luxury 10

Eagle River – Vilas Cinemas 4

Fond Du Lac – Fond Du Lac Theatre (8)

Hartford – Hartford Cinemas 6

Hayward – Hayward Cinema 4

Janesville – Movies 16 Theatre

New London – Grand Cinema Theaters

Platteville – Millennium 6 Cinema

Shawano – Shawano Theatres 4

Sparta – Sparta Cinema 6

Sturgeon Bay – Sturgeon Bay Cinemas 6

WYOMING

Jackson – Jackson Hole Cinema 2

Rawlins – The Movies 3

Riverton – Gem Theatres

Filmmaker Michael Moore also announced via Twitter on Tuesday that “The Interview” will be available at his Traverse City, Mich. theater.

I will be showing "The Interview" at my theater, The Bijou, in Traverse City, beginning on ChristmasDay. #NoCensorshipEver #thankyouSony — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) December 23, 2014

George R.R. Martin also tweeted that his Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe, N.M., which would otherwise be closed on Christmas Day, will also be showing the pic.