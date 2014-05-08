Warner Bros.’ New Line has joined MGM to co-produce the upcoming untitled Reese Witherspoon-Sofia Vergara comedy, formerly known as “Don’t Mess With Texas.”

Anne Fletcher is directing from a script by David Feeney (“New Girl”) and John Quaintance. The film is set to begin production this month in New Orleans and will be released on Mother’s Day weekend next year on May 8.

Witherspoon and her Pacific Standard partner Bruna Papandrea will produce the film, along with Dana Fox. Vergara and her manager Luis Balaguer will exec produce.

Witherspoon will play a police officer trying to protect a drug boss’ widow (Vergara) as they race through Texas pursued by crooked cops and gunmen.

MGM and Warner Bros. have previously partnered on the three “Hobbit” films and the upcoming romance drama “If I Stay,” starring Chloe Grace Moretz.

MGM will handle production with Jonathan Glickman and Cassidy Lange overseeing the project. Richard Brener and Michael Disco will oversee for New Line.

Universal Pictures won the rights to the project last June with Witherspoon and Vergara already set to star. MGM picked it up when it went into turnaroud.