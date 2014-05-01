At last week’s New York premiere of Sony Pictures’ “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” one of the only actors from the film gracious enough to speak to print journalists was 9-year-old Jorge Vega. Jorge plays Jorge, a kid rescued early on in the movie by our web-slinging hero only to return for a pivotal scene. The Bronx-raised fourth grader talked to Variety about making his debut in the motion-picture business.

You and your character share the same name.

I’m not so sure how that worked out. But I know that it’s really sweet.

Tell me about the part.

My character gets bullied and Spider-Man comes to help me, and Spider-Man, aside from being a hero, he’s a great friend.

How do you get bullied?

I’m not allowed to say.

Why not?

Most people haven’t seen the movie.

Is it emotional?

Sort of.

Have you been bullied in real life?

No. But I still think it’s wrong.



Whose idea was it for you to audition in this movie?

My agents.

Is it really Andrew Garfield in the suit?

Yes.

Who are some of your favorite superheroes?

My favorite superheroes are Spider-Man and Iron Man. Spider-Man has a unique power, and he doesn’t use a weapon. And Iron Man has a lot of technology.

Have you seen the “Spider-Man” films starring Tobey Maguire?

Oh yes.

How would you rank them in order of preference?

“Amazing Spider-Man” was my favorite. My next favorite, it’s going to be this one. And then, the third one with Tobey Maguire.

The third one didn’t get good reviews.

Well, it might have been the second one. I’m not so sure.

What did you learn from director Marc Webb?

How long it takes to make a movie. Like, it takes hundreds of people. I thought it took 20, or 50.

What are you doing next?

I am working on an animated series called “Wallykazam” on Nickelodeon.



What about in school?

We are studying for the religion state exam. You got to know the Ten Commandments.

Have you seen “Noah” yet? It might be good preparation.

True. I want to see “Noah.”

I’m only joking. Isn’t it rated R?

It’s rated PG-13. [Editor’s Note: He’s right.]

Has anyone asked you for your autograph?

Yes, I signed a bunch of posters over there.

What are you wearing?

Ehhhh. I don’t know. It’s new. But I know the jeans are Seven For All Mankind.