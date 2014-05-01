Sony Pictures Entertainment spent a whopping $150 million throughout New York state to produce “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” touted as the largest production ever to be filmed in New York.

The breakdown of the sum, according to figures release by the MPAA, includes $44 million in wages to New York residents and $4.5 million in taxes to the state as well as $1.9 million for catering, $4 million for site fees and $5.7 million for hotels.

The pic employed a cast and crew that totaled 3,900 plus 5,223 extras, hired for a cume of 15,000 days of work.

The newly released numbers not only bring an additional shot of publicity to “Amazing Spider-Man 2” ahead of its May 2 release. They also tubthump for New York state as a desirable location with a highly competitive tax incentive program. The state prides itself on its successful efforts to attract industry activity over the last decade, as does the city, which recently named doc producer Cynthia Lopez its new film czar.

“Amazing Spider-Man 2” rented three hundred thousand square feet of space, used across the film’s 100 days of the production. The movie shot on a trio of New York state stages including Brooklyn’s Marcy Armory and Gold Coast Studios and Grumman Studios, both in Bethpage.