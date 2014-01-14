The actors have close deals to return to next three installments.
Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana have closed deals to return for the next three installments of the “Avatar” franchise.
The actors join Stephen Lang, who has also closed a deal to return to the franchise. James Cameron will direct and produce along with his producing partner Jon Landau.
Fox recently announced that there would be three — not two — more sequels and that Cameron had hired screenwriters Josh Friedman (“War of the Worlds”), Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (“Rise of the Planets of the Apes”), and Shane Salerno (“Savages,” “Salinger”) to collaborate with him on the screenplays for “Avatar 2,” “Avatar 3″ and “Avatar 4.”
It’s no surprise that Worthington and Saldana were expected to return since Worthington recently said the plan was to shoot all films back-to-back-back. The long shooting schedule meant that negotiations for the actors’ options took longer than expected.
“Avatar 2″ arrives in theaters December 2016.
I really liked the storytelling of Avatar. I think that “THE bad sorytelling of that movie” was an inmense LIE. Sorry, but it was one of the best storytelling and narrative I’ve ever seen in a movie. Lies are lies. And Jim, forgot the lies of internet, you did a really good storytelling work with the first Avatar. A much better movie than the liers of internet are trying to impose. Avatar: 9,5/10
Hopefully when the optical versions are released, they will be Ultra High Definition and 3D too!
Ooooohhhh, soooo lange noch warten ??? Liebe Grüße aus Landsberg am Lech
Pffff after avatar 1 they said avatar 2&3 would have been released on 2014 and 2015
Can’t wait for the sequels. I loved the first Avatar..waiting to see what the new worlds will look like.