VOTE: Is 'Game of Thrones' Better

Game of Thrones” recently became the most popular show ever on HBO and has already solidified itself as one of the top-rated fantasy projects of all-time, leading us to ask the difficult question—-is “Game of Thrones” better than Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” movies?

