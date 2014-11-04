Moving Picture Co. Finds Valuing Artists is the Best Effect

Moving Picture Co., Technicolor’s visual effects company, has managed to fly high without losing sight of crucial details, notably its people.

CEO Mark Benson believes the company has benefitted by embracing “the collective ego over the individual ego” while still maintaining the recognition of individual talent.

“We don’t want to be commoditized to the point that our creative ambition becomes a challenge,” says Benson.

In 2004, when Technicolor acquired MPC, they were “bursting with ambition to grow,” says Benson. Since then the company has been ascending toward the top tier of vfx studios, taking larger portions of more and more prestigious projects. In 2012, Guillaume Rocheron collected a vfx Oscar for the company’s work on “Life of Pi.”

MPC’s head of film production, Christian Roberton, says that while the company has production facilities in Hollywood, London, Bangalore, Vancouver and Montreal, they work together as one company. “Each location operates in the same fashion so that work can be handed off seamlessly,” he explains.

Looking ahead, having the backing of Technicolor gives MPC a stable foundation its competitors might envy.

“We’re moving to take our brand into a super-competitive market with confidence of not just our talent, but the technological innovation to deliver,” says Benson.