‘Monstrumologist’ Movie in the Works at Warner Bros. (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. is looking for monsters, picking up movie rights to Rick Yancey’s four-book “Monstrumologist” series.
“Monstrumoligist” has been set up with Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith Vein and State Street’s Bob Teitel. Exec producers are Eric Robinson at Gotham Group and George Tillman, Jr. at State Street.
The studio has hired Jessica Postigo to adapt the script. Her credits include “Mortal Instruments: the City of Bones.”
Newly hired senior VP Drew Crevello and creative exec Jon Gonda are overseeing for the studio
The young-adult horror story centers on Dr. Pellinore Warthrop and his assistant Will Henry. Will is an orphan under the care of Dr. Warthrop, who studies dangerous creatures and monsters. The story is set in 1888, launching with a nightmarish specimen carted to the monstrumologist’s home — an anthropuphagi, a vicious man-eating creature without a head.
“The Monstrumologist” launched in 2009 followed by “The Curse of the Wendigo” (2010), “The Isle of Blood” (2011) and “The Final Descent” (2013).
Gotham Group has four upcoming films, including dark comedy “Life of Crime,” starring Jennifer Aniston, from Lionsgate; sci-fier “The Maze Runner” at Fox; “No Good Deed” at Screen Gems; and “Camp XRay” from IFC.
Teitel is working on a reboot of the “Barbershop” franchise for MGM.
Yancey is repped by CAA and Postigo is repped by Gersh and Gotham Group.
I need to know when this is happening. Like. Asap. I love the series so much
Who would you cast as the main characters? I’d cast Ty Simpkins as Will Henry and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Warthrop.
I hope Johnny Depp can be Warthrop!
Hugh laurie has got to be warthrop! He just had to
But he doesn’t match the description Will Henry gave in the book! Warthrop has dark slightly longer hair, Laurie has short gray hair! Other than that I’d say perfect match.
Recreating a character like Pellinore is going to be hard. AUUUGH i’m incredibly worried….. So many delicate subjects! Please, don’t mess up my favorite series! ｡･ﾟヾ(✦థ ｪ థ)ﾉ｡ﾟ･｡
They better not mess this up. The first book won’t be very hard to adapt and stay faithful, but I’m worried about the next three. They’re really dark and twisted, much more than the first book, and they would be ruined if the violence and overall darkness is toned down so the movies can get a PG-13 rating. The books are NOT geared for children or even really teens.
This is just be a difficult series to adapt for the screen, period. Should the grotesqueries be taken out, the movies won’t have the same effect, yet leaving them in would be too much for most people to handle. Not to mention the large and important time gap between books 3 and 4 — the whole point is that Will Henry is supposed to be completely and utterly changed, yet waiting three years between movies 3 and 4 would be difficult.
DONT MESS IT UP! I love these books and if the movie sucks I will be very, very mad.
She adapted City of Bones. Decent movie but not at all faithful to the book. She better not screw this one up.
I hope the movie goes well! I always pictured Jude law as Dr. Warthrop and Chris Hemsworth as Jack Kearns