Michael Bay Doesn’t Care Who Hates ‘Transformers’

Michael Bay is calling your bluff.

According to the director, even his biggest critics will end up watching “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” the latest installment in his ever-growing franchise.

“They love to hate and I don’t care; let them hate,” he told MTV’s Josh Horowitz. “They’re still going to see the movie! I think it’s good to get a little tension. Very good.”

So far, “Age of Extinction” is the worst reviewed movie of the series with an 18% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The first “Transformers” movie has the highest with 57%. However, “Age of Extinction” has an A- Cinema Score.

Bay said it’s important for everyone to voice their opinions, as negative as they may be, as it only advances the conversation and drives him to create better films.

“I used to get bothered by it, but I think it’s good to get the dialogue going,” he said. “It makes me think, and it keeps me on my toes, so it’s good.”

“Age of Extinction” is evidently review-proof as it crushed the box office on Friday with $41.6 million Stateside — the biggest opening day of the year. It’s on track for a $104 million-plus debut, another best for 2014.