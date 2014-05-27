Melanie Griffith has come on board true-crime movie “Facing the Wind” opposite Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga and Evan Rachel Wood.

Joe Berlinger will direct and produce the film along with Elizabeth Fowler (“Devil’s Knot”).

Fabrication Films began selling the $5 million project at Cannes. Production is set to begin later this year in and around New York City.

The movie is based on Julie Salamon’s book “Facing the Wind: A True Story of Tragedy and Reconciliation,” which recounts the story of Bob Rowe, a New York lawyer and model husband who killed his wife and three children in 1978 — leading to his subsequent search for redemption after avoiding a prison sentence by pleading the insanity defense at trial.

Farmiga is attached to play Rowe’s first wife, who was killed. Wood plays his second wife, with whom he starts a new life after the trial while Griffith, Jennifer Beals and Rita Willson will play the role of women in a circle of close-knit friends who share the bond of grief and anger about the murders as they confront Rowe’s second wife.

Griffith recently completed “Day Out of Days,” directed by Zoe Cassavetes, and will next be seen starring alongside Antonio Banderas in Gabe Ibanez’ “Automata.” She’s repped by Paradigm and Untitled.