Despite 'Doctor Strange' reports, his reps say talks aren't underway; Film would have to fit in with Depp's schedule for a fifth 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and 'Alice in Wonderland' sequel
It was only a matter of time before Marvel Studios started courting Johnny Depp to play one of its superheroes.
Sources have told Latino Review that the Mouse House’s main man is in very early discussions with Marvel to take on the role of eccentric magician Steven Strange in “Doctor Strange,” which the company has long been developing as a solo pic to join the ranks of its “Iron Man,” “Thor” and “Captain America” franchises. “Ant-Man” is another character it hopes to launch in 2015 as a standalone franchise around one of the comicbook company’s heroes.
While it makes sense that Marvel would want to have a conversation with Depp over how it could launch a new franchise with the thesp, sources tell Variety that such talks have yet to take place and any possibility of such a pairing is premature.
Yet if he sparks to the role, Depp would play the Master of the Mystic Arts, a former neurosurgeon who becomes the next Sorcerer Supreme and primary protector of Earth against magical and mystical threats. Marvel Comics vets Stan Lee and Steve Ditko co-created the character in 1963. It would surely be a showy role that Depp could disappear into and make his own like he did with “Pirates of the Caribbean’s” Jack Sparrow and “Alice in Wonderland’s” Mad Hatter.
But any talks would have to focus on whether the actor has time to take on the role. He has several films waiting for a greenlight at Disney, including a fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Alice in Wonderland.”
Still Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has long wanted the Doctor Strange character to star in his own solo film as a way to make a movie about magic the way “Guardians of the Galaxy” pushes it into the sci-fi and space genre and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” into political thrillers.
Character fits in with the cinematic universe Marvel is building, with Strange having paired up with Thor and the Avengers, along with Spider-Man, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four to battle enemies in the comicbooks. It’s feasible that Doctor Strange would eventually be featured in an “Avengers” sequel.
There is no word yet on when Marvel is hoping to release “Doctor Strange,” but it wouldn’t be until at least 2016. Marvel has “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Ant-Man” bowing before then.
please god no!
Johnny Depp would be a excellent Doctor Strange. Most definitely can’t wait to see this new beginning of Marvel movie.
Ed norton is too small and Tim curry is a joke, Jude Law would make a good Dr. Strange
You’re joking, have you even read any of the stories? Law’s too much of a stolid pretty boy. Cold unaffected Karenin, sure, but the dynamic Dr. Strange, no way. Either go distinguished occultist academic type or an odd risk taking mysteriously charismatic type.
Variety, your information is 100% wrong. Stan Lee did not co-create Dr. Strange. It’s been mentioned in books and film documentaries numerous times that Steve Ditko is the sole creator of Dr. Strange. Please, correct this erroneous mistake.
How about Mads Mikkelsen? Great in The Hunt and Casino Royale.
Marvel would never pay his quote. End of speculation.
And audiences are sick of him, just look at the b.o. of his films from the past five years. Non-Pirates movies or Alice in Wonderland, of course, both of which have the benefit of huge franchise awareness behind them.
It doesn’t help that whenever we see him in real life, like on the Golden Globes three days ago, he mumbles his way through the moment with an air of stoned indifference. Talk about a guy with no personality until the cameras start rolling. Get the f over yourself, Johnny, you’re not John Lennon.
I think Joel Edgerton will be a better Doctor, he’s talented and already looks like him.
Ed Norton (has been mentioned before by others on this topic) so, I’d echo that Norton would be perfect also. Although it would likeley not be since Nortong already exists in the “Marvel Universe” – – shame!
The bigger issue will be the disaster over the screenwriting credit for Incredible Hulk. Norton more or less rewrote that movie into what it was, but Kevin Feige wouldn’t allow him a credit. Hence…freakin’ Ruffalo.
And johnny storm isn’t steve rogers?
Well, I think it an appropriately strange & perfect match.
If Depp disappears from play, David Blaine surely fits the part.
“A magician is an actor playing the part of a magician.” – Robert-Houdin
I suggest a very non-traditional choice, but one that I know would diminutively overshadow all others, Peter Dinklage.
Think how awesome he would look wearing a royal blue tunic and blood red velvet cape.
He would perfectly fit Dr. Strange’s egotistical, brilliant, sarcastic, and aloof demeanor, in comparison making Depp’s overly affected posturing and exuberant eyeliner use look like a girlboy in drag.
If not Dinklage, Tim Curry could also be an interesting choice.
You should see more movies of Depp other than the Pirates ones because I don’t remember him wearing an eyeliner in other movies!
*3 non-makeup slathered starring movie roles
Earlier in his career I used to think he was very talented, unfortunately in his older years he has becoming increasingly dependent upon make-up, prosthetics, and over the top posturing to substitute for actual acting skills, at least as judged by his movie roles. It is a shame to see him degrade into a montage of ever increasing caricatures of the last formulaic role he played.
If you don’t believe that he has heavily relied upon make-up in his later years, eyeliner included, I suggest that you type in these 8 starring film roles of the last 9 years into Goggle and select the images tab, I’ll wait for you:
The Lone Ranger (2013), Dark Shadows (2013), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
OK you’re back, now I assume you agree with me, and it seems that the turning point was 2004, when he was only one movie into the Pirates franchise, that he decided he was comfortable to be typecast into gaudily painted freak roles.
In that same time frame he only had 3 makeup slathered starring movie roles, namely The Rum Diaries (2011), The Tourist (2010), and Public Enemies (2009).
If you prefer Pirates, Alice, and Dark Shadows to his earlier works that is personal preference of course, but the 90’s and early 2000 is how I prefer to remember him.
There is a reason why satirical sites such as the Onion post videos such as “Johnny Depp Now Completely Made Of Scarves And Bracelets” (I am not sure if hyperlinks are allowed, but feel free to Google this on also). ;)
Benedict Cumberbatch would own this role. Viggo Mortensen would also be a fine choice. The house of mouse should just leave Depp out of the Marvel universe
Not sure, have spent last ten years going from massive fan to sick of Depp. I’d love Viggo Mortensen in this role as he could handle both the grand-standing theatrics but also sense of drama Dr Strange epitomises.
A good choice.
Type casting.
How is it type casting if he never played a role like this before?
Perfect casting.
Uninspired choice.