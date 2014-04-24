“Nashville” actress Aubrey Peeples has been cast as the title character in the live-action adaptation of the popular 1980s cartoon “Jem and the Holograms.”

Stefanie Scott, “Pretty Little Liars” thesp Aurora Perrineau and Hayley Kiyoko have also joined the cast.

Jon M. Chu is directing and will produce along with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions and Scooter Braun Productions.

The TV series, which was a partnership between Hasbro, Marvel Productions and Sunbow Productions, centered around music producer Jerrica Benton. Using the alter ego Jem, she fronted a band called The Holograms. The show featured a companion doll line.

Ryan Landels penned the script.

The news comes a day after Sony announced plans for a live-action comedy based on the Barbie figurines.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the casting news.