James Franco Developing Chuck Palahniuk’s ‘Rant’

James Franco is developing a movie based on Chuck Palahniuk’s 2007 novel “Rant.”

The author confirmed a story posted on the Lit Reactor site with a Tweet:

Buster Casey is coming to the big screen! @JamesFrancoTV just optioned RANT! Details here – http://t.co/IxfyI0vHlZ #rant — Chuck Palahniuk (@chuckpalahniuk) September 11, 2014

The story is set in the rural town of Middleton and centers on a character named Buster, who acquires the nickname “Rant” from a childhood prank and becomes obsessed with getting bitten by rabid animals along with venomous snakes and spiders. He then moves to a city where the residents are divided by curfew into the respectable Daytimers and the oppressed Nighttimers.

For his part, Franco heralded the deal, also on Twitter:

ME AND CHUCK PALAHNIUK!!!!!!!!!!!!! and my homegirl,… http://t.co/aoDHveUJoz — James Franco (@JamesFrancoTV) September 11, 2014

Franco’s “The Sound and the Fury” is set to screen on the closing day of the Toronto Film Festival. He stars with Seth Rogen in Sony’s comedy “The Interview,” which opens on Christmas.