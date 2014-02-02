Ron/Hermione shippers, brace yourself: J.K. Rowling thinks the famous pairing was a mistake.

The “Harry Potter” author took part in an interview, conducted by Hermione actress Emma Watson, for entertainment mag “Wonderland.” Though the issue doesn’t come out until next week, British newspaper “The Sunday Times” obtained and printed a few excerpts that say she thinks Hermione should have ended up with Harry Potter, instead of his red-headed best friend.

“I wrote the Hermione/Ron relationship as a form of wish fulfillment,” she says. “That’s how it was conceived, really. For reasons that have very little to do with literature and far more to do with me clinging to the plot as I first imagined it, Hermione ended up with Ron.”

Predicting her fans’ responses, she added, “I know, I’m sorry. I can hear the rage and fury it might cause some fans, but if I’m absolutely honest, distance has given me perspective on that. It was a choice I made for very personal reasons, not for reasons of credibility. Am I breaking people’s hearts by saying this? I hope not.”

She went on to say that Hermione and Ron would probably need relationship counseling, and Watson concurred that their relationship may not have been ideal.

“I think there are fans out there who know that too and who wonder whether Ron would have really been able to make her happy,” Watson agreed.

Still, Ron fans should be happy their favorite Weasley is even still alive. In another post-series interview, Rowling admitted that she “seriously considered” killing Ron off.