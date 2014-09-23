Six weeks in New York, all expenses paid, VIP status at the New York Film Fest and private chats with big-name filmmakers. And a worry-free period to work.

That’s what the Film Society of Lincoln Center’s new Filmmaker in Residence program aims to give creatives. Now in its second year, the organizers of the program — a partnership between FSLC and watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre — tapped Lisandro Alonso, an important player in New Argentine Cinema, for this year’s residency even before the fest’s selection committee picked his latest, Viggo Mortensen starrer “Jauja,” for its tightly curated Main Slate.

The resident who kicked off the initiative last year, Andrea Arnold, used her time to develop the script for her latest film, “American Honey,” now in pre-production.

Advisory board members include Bennett Miller, Mira Nair, Todd Solondz and Christine Vachon.

“The residency is really intended to give filmmakers the luxury of solitary time here to develop their next project,” says FSLC exec director Lesli Klainberg. “We’re trying to provide something unique that’s helpful to the creative process.”