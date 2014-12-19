Mark Ciardi’s newly minted Aspire Entertainment is developing a sequel to recently completed young-adult gothic romancer “Fallen,” starring Addison Timlin, Jeremy Irvine, Harrison Gilbertson and Joely Richardson.

Aspire has also hired veteran exec Campbell McInnes as senior VP of feature production and development. He will oversee the company’s film division.

“Fallen,” directed by Scott Hicks, is based on the first novel in a four-part series by Lauren Kate. “Fallen” was published in 2009 and was followed by “Torment” in 2010, “Passion” in 2011 and “Rapture” in 2012.

Timlin portrays a quiet teen who’s sent to the Sword and Cross reform school after she’s suspected of killing a boy. The school turns out to be full of supernatural occurrences, and many of the students are fallen angels.

Producers are Ciardi, Lotus Entertainment’s Bill Johnson, Gordon Gray and Claudia Bluemhuber. Lotus’ Jim Seibel and McInnes are the exec producers.

Silver Reel financed the $40 million film, with Lotus handling foreign sales. CAA is repping domestic sales, and Ciardi anticipates a sale in time for “Fallen” to be promoted at Comic-Con in July.

Aspire was formed in October by Ciardi, who specialized in inspirational sports dramas such as “Million Dollar Arm” and “The Rookie” while at Mayhem Pictures with Gordon Gray. He joined Tom Duterme and venture capitalists William Chang and Ash Vasudevan to form the new production company with aim of telling aspirational stories about characters overcoming adversity.

McInnes served as production and development exec at Lotus on “The Grey,” “Killing Them Softly” and “The Kids Are Alright.” He worked at New Line from 2004 to 2008.