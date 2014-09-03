Railroad operator CSX Transportation has filed a cross claim against the filmmakers behind “Midnight Rider,” contending that the company twice denied them permission to film on train tracks where a Feb. 20 accident killed Sarah Jones and injured six others.
In a filing in Chatham County, Ga., CSX that it “unequivocally denied each request in writing, citing a company policy which prohibits filming on CSXT’s property due to safety and security reasons.”
CSX contends that prior to the accident, the filmmakers or their agents twice sought permission to shoot on the tracks that pass over the property of a Rayonier paper factory and the Altahama River near Jesup, Ga. The requests were turned down.
The train company, in its civil claim for intentional trespass, is seeking damages and attorneys fees from director Randall Miller, producer Jody Savin, executive producer Jay Sedrish and Unclaimed Freight Prods.
CSX is among the defendants in a civil suit filed by Jones’ family in May. The train operator is seeking to be dismissed from that case, contending that it did not bear liability for the accident. In the filing, CSX said that although two train crews passed over the Rayonier property earlier in the day and saw people in the vicinity of the tracks, they were not “immediately near” the tracks or trestle.
“CSXT denies that it had prior knowledge that the ‘Midnight Rider’ cast and film crew or their equipment were or would be on its tracks or trestle,” the company said. “CSXT admits that, because CSXT lacked any such knowledge, CSXT did not send a representative to remove the ‘Midnight Rider’ defendants or their equipment from its tracks and trestle.”
Miller, Savin and Sedrish each are facing criminal charges of criminal trespass and involuntary manslaughter. They have each plead not guilty.
CSX also is seeking punitive damages, claiming that the filmmakers have “displayed in the past similar willful misconduct, wantonness and a conscious indifference to the consequences of their actions.”
In July, Miller and Savin issued a statement in which they wrote that they “have always emphasized the safety of the crew.”
“In the weeks and months that follow, when the true facts of the events are revealed, people will know that this was not a crime: we never had criminal intent; we would never knowingly or intentionally put anybody’s safety at risk. This was a horrible tragedy and a horrific accident.”
A key question in the case is likely to be the extent to which members of the crew had knowledge of the CSX emails. One of Miller and Savin’s attorneys, Ed Garland, said in July, “In their role they had no knowledge that there was any issue about their ability to be on the railroad tracks to shoot the scene.”
Whether they deny it or not, the proof is in the pudding. Need to connect the dots, that’s all
Here’s my two cents on the “60 seconds warning” issue. It is utterly ridiculous and proves the producer and director did NOT have permission, because no railroad is going to rely on the surefootedness of people untrained in walking on track structures and toting heavy equipment to get off the right-of-way in time to clear a train. This “60 seconds” is asinine from another viewpoint. There is a curve 2/3 of a mile to the south of the bridge, hence a train coming from that direction (like the one that did), would allow the film crew only 40 seconds warning if it was traveling 60 mph. Passenger trains generally travel at around 80 mph on such heavily ballasted concrete-tied track, and in that case the warning would have been only about 30 seconds if the train had been one of the six Amtrak trains on the line daily (including Autotrain). So this “60 seconds warning” is total hogwash!!!
The statement by Sarah Jones families attorney, Jeffrey R Harris, in response to CSX allegations in their cross claim:
“CSX’s attempt to blame Sarah for causing her own death is, unfortunately, not surprising given the Defendants’ behavior to date. The fact is, while the Defendants have differing accounts as to what happened on February 20th, one thing is abundantly clear — Sarah had no knowledge of the imminent danger awaiting her when she went to work that morning. To the contrary, she believed those in charge of the Midnight Rider production had taken the appropriate safety precautions and secured permission to film on the railroad tracks. It would also be reasonable to trust that CSX would follow its own safety measures by notifying its train operators that a film crew was setting up next to their tracks. The tragic truth is, the Defendants failed to live up to their obligations. Richard and Elizabeth Jones have been clear in their motivation behind this legal action. First, to obtain truthful answers as to what happened that day and, second, to ensure no one else — in this industry their daughter loved so very much — is ever put in danger on a film set again. Safety for Sarah.” — Jeffrey R Harris, Harris Penn Lowry
To say they had “no knowledge that there was any issue about their ability to be on the railroad tracks to shoot the scene,” is a plain admission of their unfitness as a production company. Anyone in their right mind knows that, with or without permission, setting up on a railroad track is more than “an issue,” it’s absolutely insane. I did a film in Jesup a couple miles from this incident and we were made to know in no uncertain terms by law enforcement and railroad security that we had to steer clear of the tracks. Any reasonable and rational person understands that.
This whole incident sounds more like a collective failure on the part of the crew to speak up.
No one spoke up even when they all had a bad feeling about the situation.
If you’re told you have 60 seconds to get out of the way something sounds suspicious.
The crew staying quiet basically said this is okay and we see the result
I don’t buy their excuse at all anyone who’s ever worked in the film industry would know that the production manager and a producer/director would be aware of whether they had permission.
If the producer and director (who’s also owner of the prod. company) didn’t know if they permission who did they expect to know?
And consider the fact that the director and PM where involved in the location scout, their excuse makes even less sense.
“Does anyone see a change of plea forthcoming? They are now officially resonsible for their actions which caused death and injury. Whether or not as they claim no knowledge of the denial of the Location, now evidence put forth clearly proves awareness of these facts and they shot on said location anyway. -Justice for Sarah, I pray prevails.
This is complete bullshit. Different crew members, some of the other injured, were interviewed at the time and they ALL said they were specifically told that IF they heard a train whistle, they would have :60 to get off the tracks. None of them argued for fear of being fired off set. They all knew that :60 would never be enough time to get a bed off the tracks, let alone the people. The producers knowingly put the crew’s lives at risk. They need to be punished to the full extent of whatever punishment the prosecuting attorney can land on. Let’s hope it’s the one with the longest and most debilitating years.
I am positive that the direction on set was “no matter what happens, save the camera.” i wasn’t there but i have worked on sets like these where you are asked to “steal” the shot and are treated as if equipment means more than the life of any PA or, in this case sadly, the second AC.
Yes, it seems that they attempted to strike the set first prior to getting to safety. Clearly now, they cheated the shot without permission to shoot at that location. And did so on a railroad trestle that did not have clearance or a escape route for humans that were working on the tracks.
Never knowingly or intentionally put anyones safety at risk? Oh yes you did Mr. Movie Director guy, yes you did and a person died. Intent is there and you’re going to jail and be fined. Supreme arrogance, my God!
Once again, one of the DUMBEST film making snafu’s ever. WHAT? A film goes ahead without permission and can’t even be BOTHERED to put PA’s a mile out with walkie talkies on each end of the line to alert them if a train is coming. The director is one of the producers, no way he didn’t know. I’m sorry, I think jail time is in order.
These producers need to take responsibility for their actions and maybe salvage some part of their reputations. If the court records are sealed when the plea deal is made the truth will never be known publicly and that’s the worst outcome.
A case of rogue film making. They went ahead anyway thinking they could just get the shots. Then….