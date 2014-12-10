“Good Wife” star Christine Baranski opened up for the first time about the death of her husband, Matthew Cowles, who passed away last May at 69. Cowles was an actor best known for his role as Billy Clyde Tuggle on “All My Children.”
“It’s been a tough year,” Baranski told Variety at the world premiere of her film “Into the Woods” on Monday night. “I lost extraordinary people in my life, but I have a beautiful grandson, my wonderful ‘Good Wife’ colleagues and the beautiful people associated with the film here tonight.”
Baranksi plays Cinderella’s stepmother in the Rob Marshall adaptation based on the Stephen Sondheim musical.
“The real challenge when you do a Sondheim musical is first and foremost singing the score,” Baranski said. “You got to hit the pitches, the rhythms and the harmonies. I would practice going up and down the stairwell of the ‘Good Wife,’ and all my colleagues, especially Julianna [Margulies], knew all the music because the acoustics in the stairwell sounded like a good shower.”
“Into the Woods” opens on Christmas Day.
