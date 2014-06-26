Cantinas Entertainment LLC is launching as a movie-TV production-development company specializing in positive life-affirming stories.

The company — led by Greg Campbell, Wendy Hughes and B. Wayne Hughes, Jr. — is developing “Miss Brenda and the Loveladies: A Heartwarming True Story of Grace, God and Gumption” with Donald Petrie (“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”) set to direct the adaptation of Brenda Spahn’s story of taking seven female ex-cons into her home.

It’s developing “Bridge to Jabez” through a co-production and financing deal with Mike Medavoy along with producers Doug McKay and Robert Kaplan of Rubicon Entertainment and producer Christopher Trunkey.

Cantinas is working on an adaptation Francine Rivers’ novel “Redeeming Love,” set during the California Gold Rush. It also is developing a project with Affirm Films/Sony Pictures.

“By offering inspirational stories of hope and positive values, Cantinas believes in entertainment with integrity, stories that inspire and relatable messages that reinforce faith and address universal themes,” said Wendy Hughes.

The company will finance the development, production and P&A for films as well as the development and production for television properties. Cantinas will also fully finance independent productions in line with the company’s vision.

“Our goal is to brand Cantinas Entertainment as an industry leader in the family entertainment marketplace,” Campbell said. “Instead of conforming to a sea of sameness in the world of entertainment, Cantinas is very specific about the projects the company embraces and the messages that are highlighted. The company believes entertainment should affirm life’s positivity and reinforce messages of selfless giving, elevating stories of compassion, heroism and optimism.”