Universal Pictures has dated “The Best Man Wedding,” the next installment in the “The Best Man” franchise, for April 15, 2016.
The original cast that includes Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnu, and Terrence Howard is expected to return with Malcolm D. Lee directing.
Plot details are vague other than the film revolving around the wedding of the Howard character.
Lee will produce along with Sean Daniels.
The last installment, “The Best Man’s Holiday,” over-performed at the B.O., bringing in $70 million worldwide.
Good series. Keep em coming
When are they releasing the wedding sequel?
And it did not “overperform”. It did well! And we are happy for the next one.
Why is this release date the same as the Barbershop 3 release date….that’s just crazy! The third sequel Of each installment and Malcolm Lee directs both and they land on the same date??? One will lose out…change the release date!
I am overly excited and can not wait for this movie!!! It is a must see for sure!!! #DateNight or #LadiesNight 💋
I can’t wait
I wish it could come sooner my kids watch the best man holiday 24/8 watching it now lol
love it, love it!
Will all the woman be in the movie as well
no mai want be in this movie remerber she had cancer and died on christmas day and robin had her baby and named her mia sweret and i am only 13 and know all of this and u don’t know this, WOW!
CANT WAIT FOR Q GETTING MARRIED,SO MUCH COULD BE DONE WITH THIS,I KNOW WRTING TWISTS,MALCOLM LEE PLEASE GET IN TOUCH WITH ME.