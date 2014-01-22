AMC Comes on Board MovieTickets.com Following Suit Settlement

Online ticket seller MovieTickets.com has added AMC Theatres, which operates 343 theatres with 4,950 screens, to its service.

The deal brings MovieTickets.com’s total to more than 22,000 screens.

The partnership was announced Wednesday, two months after the companies settled a lawsuit filed by MovieTickets.com alleging breach of contract by AMC for making an exclusive deal with the Fandango online ticketing service.

“We are pleased to partner with MovieTickets.com to offer our guests yet another place they can purchase our tickets,” said Stephen A. Colanero of AMC. “Our goal is to make AMC’s movie tickets as widely available as possible in order to provide our guests with the convenience of choice.”

AMC is owned by China’s Wanda Group.