AMC Comes on Board MovieTickets.com Following Suit Settlement

Deal adds nearly 5,000 screens to online service
Online ticket seller MovieTickets.com has added AMC Theatres, which operates 343 theatres with 4,950 screens, to its service.
The deal brings MovieTickets.com’s total to more than 22,000 screens.
The partnership was announced Wednesday, two months after the companies settled a lawsuit filed by MovieTickets.com alleging breach of contract by AMC for making an exclusive deal with the Fandango online ticketing service.
“We are pleased to partner with MovieTickets.com to offer our guests yet another place they can purchase our tickets,” said Stephen A. Colanero of AMC. “Our goal is to make AMC’s movie tickets as widely available as possible in order to provide our guests with the convenience of choice.”
AMC is owned by China’s Wanda Group.
I would probably be buying my movie tickets from the theater from now on from all the following stupid rules fandango had I had a terrible time and still am with ordering tickets all the way to a refund. I went to purchase tickets online and had a very bad experience with Fandango and would have liked a resolution for this very small amount of money compared what you those guys made over the Star Wars movie which was good by the way. I went to Fandango.com to purchase 5 tickets for Star Wars and the app did something crazy and gave me the wrong theater and I spent the $28.84 which $5.00 of that was for a convenience fee. Well I never got to use those tickets and I had to repurchase the tickets so I would not have unhappy kids. So now I’m being told that I cannot get my money back called on 3 different occasions and tried to explain my issue everyone sounds asleep and supervisors are supposed to call you back after you leave a voicemail???? I have never experienced so much bad customer service and people hiding behind a refund policy. I mean there has to be some sort of exception about the timeframe or cut off the times for selling the tickets for this 2hr window that is being thrown around. I had to go ahead and purchase the tickets again in case they were sold out and we were already at the correct theater that we were going to in the first place by then so I got them 30mins ahead of time so how was I supposed to know the app was going to give me the wrong theater. I am highly upset and will complain to everyone everywhere until I have a resolution because they basically stole my money and I am very upset. Im also reporting them to the BBB.