With a rising crop of African stars hitting Hollywood, a talent agency exclusively devoted to African talent has arrived to bring some much-needed exposure to the continent.

Just months after Lupita Nyong’o’s Oscar win, Restless Talent Management is looking to bring the next generation of African stars to the screen.

The agency will be headed by Tendeka Matatu, the veteran South African producer of Ten10 Films, and Marie Lora-Mungai, the producer and media entrepreneur behind Buni Media and leading African VOD service Buni TV.

“We are witnessing the emergence of a New African Cinema,” said the duo in a statement. “Restless’ mission will be to nurture and support the pioneering talents who are redefining creative content both on the continent and beyond.”

The U.K.-registered company has offices in Cape Town, Nairobi, London and Los Angeles. It will provide development services such as image-building and positioning, project packaging and PR, and will also advise on film sales, distribution and promotion.