Former Bollywood leading lady Nanda died March 25 in the Mumbai, India, suburb of Andheri. She was 75.
The star of such 1960s hits as “Jab jab phool khile,” “Gumnaam,” “Teen deviyan” and “The Train,” was not known to have been ailing. Family members said her death was a shock.
Nanda, who went by just one name like many other Bollywood actors, was the daughter of a famous Marathi filmmaker Master Vinayak and started her career at age 5. A niece of famous Bollywood director V. Shantaram, her big break came in his “Toofan aur diya” in 1956. . For the longest time she played supporting parts in films like “Kala Bazaar,” leading to the nickname of “choti bahen” or younger sister, which stuck throughout her life. But she moved on to leading roles, starring in all genres from romantic movies like 1962’s “Hum dono” to thrillers such as “Itefaq” and “Gumnaam.”
In her heyday, Nanda co-starred with the top Bollywood leading men like Raj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna and Shashi Kapoor, with whom she was paired in one of her most famous film, “Jab jab phool khile.”
As with all older Indian actresses she segued to mother roles in such films as 1982’s “Prem rog,” her last film. But
Nanda, who never married, was briefly engaged to filmmaker Manmohan Desai (“Amar Akbar Anthony”) before he committed suicide. There were no immediate survivors.
My first movie of life was her BETI .Aii these years i missed her and .after years news about her death is really very saddning
Loved her roles in all her movies.
She was a pretty cutie pie of a little sister who made it into big times with big name male lead actors.
Favorite song of course “Pyar ka nagma” however my personal favorite being “Aaja rimjim ke yeh pyare pyare geet liye’
Rest in peace. You will be missed
God bless.
One of India’s most talented / lovely but underrated stars . She was Lata Mangeshkar’s
first cousin .
What a lonely, sad death.
Nirupama Subramanyam
Yes Nirupama ,
Its a sad news ,i am shoked when i heared her death on 26 th march , a day before yesterday. Please share more unknown story of her .