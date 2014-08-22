LONDON — Top Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar will headline “Brothers”, the Hindi-language remake of Gavin O’Connor’s 2011 contact sports drama “Warrior” that starred Nick Nolte, Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton.

Indian powerhouse Dharma Productions, one of the producers of “The Lunchbox”, has boarded the project as co-producer.



Karan Malhotra, director of Dharma hit “Agneepath” starring Hrithik Roshan will direct.



The film was previously announced as a co-production between Lionsgate and Endemol India, itself a 51:49 joint venture between Endemol BV and The Chernin Group’s CA Media, to be produced under the banner Eyedentity Motion Pictures, Endemol India’s film arm.



Dharma is headed by Karan Johar, writer, co-producer and director of Shah Rukh Khan vehicle “My Name is Khan”, and who is also a judge on “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”, the Indian version of the “Strictly Come Dancing” format, and popular chat show “Koffee with Karan”.

Johar makes his acting debut in Fox Star Studio’s “Bombay Velvet”, directed by Anurag Kashyap (“Gangs of Wasseypur”) that also stars Indian hearthrob Ranbir Kapoor

Other cast members of “Brothers” include Sidharth Malhotra, star of 2014 hit “Ek Villain”, Jacqueline Fernandes, who featured in this year’s biggest Bollywood hit “Kick”, and Jackie Shroff (“Dhoom 3”.)

Principal photography is expected to start in December and the film is due an Oct. 2, 2015 release.