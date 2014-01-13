Audiences didn’t have to wait long for things to get odd at the Golden Globes; the second award of the night was presented to Jacqueline Bisset, who won for best supporting actress in a TV series, miniseries for “Dancing on the Edge.” After taking a long time to get to the stage—stopping to kiss Jon Voight on the way—she gave a rambling speech including saying “sh-t” and “Like my my mother used to say, ‘Go to hell and don’t come back.’” She also said that forgiveness is the best beauty regimen.
Once backstage, the stunned behavior continued. “What do I do now?” she asked as she got onstage. Then she asked for her glasses so she could see—but once they were handed to her, they complained they were too dirty and she passed them off to someone to clean for her.
Part of the reason for her offbeat behavior might have been that she didn’t know her category was coming up so soon. “I was told my category was coming up second from last, so I was absolutely stunned,” she explained. “I wondered why the guy was there with a camera on me.” She added, “I was completely out of it, I was thinking about my dinner. And I still haven’t gotten my dinner yet.”
Asked about her speech, she admitted, “I can’t really remember what I said, actually.”
Next time, someone needs to hand her a big mugful of hot, strong tea. Ms. Bisset’s fans thank you.
Ridicule probably won’t help … Ms. Bisset may not be well. Painful to watch. And her “explanation” was every bit as barmy as her speech. Yikes.
Oh, but she did make an a$$ out of herself.
I think she was adorable. First, I don’t think she was expecting to win (she’s been nominated numerous times). So, she didn’t have a speech prepared. Maybe she’d had some drinks, maybe not. She looked more EMOTIONAL to me walking up, like she was so happy she was about to cry.
At least unlike “new hollywood” celebrities, she didn’t make an a$$ out of herself. She might have rambled a little, but she stayed classy. Personally, I thought she should have gotten a standing ovation.
Can you say Gin-and-tonics?
I heard she blamed Van Heflin for that exposion scene in “Airport” (1970).
“Nicky, take the bomb away from Van.”
Not drunk or mad but genuinely stunned. It can happen. Her comments were the best, with authentic sage advice that few veneered Hollywood types possess. Refreshingly real. Bravo!
Love her to teeny little bits!
Oh for God’s sake! Jackie didn’t expect to win and had had a few vodka stingers in the pregame. So, she was startled and unprepared. So what! This is why the Globes are great: the simple presence of alcohol. It loosens people up. Emma Thompson throws her shoes across the stage. It’s not the stick-up-the-arse shtik of the Oscars. That’s why it’s glorious!
For god Sakes it was clear she was emotionally moved and stunned she won. Maybe if Hollywood got its cynical Botox stick removed out if its plastic surgery ass it would know the difference of being genuine and fake. And who cares if she was drunk, all of them get drunk at that event. That’s what makes the golden globes great.
The shame of it is that as soon as she got up and started walking toward the stage, I said she looks awful and drunk and that was before she even got on stage. Once on, she confirmed it. I can’t believe it was nerves. There is a difference. Here is a brilliant actress who rambled and made a complete fool of herself in front of millions.
Thinking she was near the end, perhaps she was hoping to sober up before she had to go onstage?
More like high!
She must have started drinking at lunchtime.
I was about to say that..that she might be drunk already..smile..though I still like her..smile
Dizzy from hunger. Admit it — we’ve all been there