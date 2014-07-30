LONDON — Producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Kick,” starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has emerged as Bollywood’s highest grossing film of 2014.

The July 25 release enjoyed an estimated $13.9 million opening weekend in India, placing the film 6th in the list of all time openers, which is still led by Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Aamir Khan starrer “Dhoom 3” that dominated the Christmas 2013 frame with $17.8 million.



Buoyed by the Eid holiday on Monday and Tuesday, “Kick” added a mighty $7.2 million to its India box office.

Internationally, the film collected some $5.5 million between Friday and Tuesday, including more than $1 million each from the U.S. and U.K and $1.6 million in the U.A.E. The film’s worldwide 5 day total of $26.6 million takes it past Bollywood’s top 2014 grosser, A.R. Murugadoss’ “Holiday: A Solder is Never off Duty”, starring Akshay Kumar, that took in $22 million.



“Kick”, about a young man perennially in search of an adrenaline rush, is a remake of Surender Reddy’s 2009 Telugu-language film of the same name, starring Ravi Teja.



“Dhoom 3” also remains Bollywood’s all time grosser with $88 million.