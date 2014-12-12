Chris and Paul Weitz to Remake Japan’s ‘Birthright’ with ANEW

TOKYO — Chris and Paul Weitz (“The Twilight Saga: New Moon,” “Mr & Mrs Smith”) have come aboard a remake of Japanese horror “Birthright.”
The film was pitched by All Nippon Entertainment Works (ANEW), a Hollywood- and Tokyo-based production house backed with public and private funds.
The Naoki Hashimoto-directed “Birthright” premiered at the 2010 Tokyo International Film Festival and won a special jury prize at the 2011 Shanghai festival.
Released in Japan in 2011, the movie revolves around a young woman, invited to stay with a suburban family, who maybe the abandoned daughter of the mother. When the visitor’s secrets are revealed all hell breaks loose.
ANEW is partnering with Hashimoto’s Wilco production house and L.A.-based Depth of Field, the shingle of the Weitz brothers and Andrew Miano, to develop the picture for the English-language market.
Miano and Depth of Field development executive Dan Balgoyen are adapting the story with the 2012 horror “Entrance” co-directors Dallas Hallam and Patrick Horvath, who have signed on as co-scripters.
Other ANEW projects include “Ghost Train,” a remake of a 2006 Japanese shocker, “Soul Reviver”; a manga adaptation with Edward Zwick signed to direct; and a live-action remake of the Toei robot anime “Gaiking,” being developed together with Gale Ann Hurd’s Valhalla Entertainment.
