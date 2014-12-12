Chris and Paul Weitz to Remake Japan’s ‘Birthright’ with ANEW

Japan Correspondent
Chris and Paul Weitz Remake Japan’s

TOKYO — Chris and Paul Weitz (“The Twilight Saga: New Moon,” “Mr & Mrs Smith”) have come aboard a remake of Japanese horror “Birthright.”

The film was pitched by All Nippon Entertainment Works (ANEW), a Hollywood- and Tokyo-based production house backed with public and private funds.

The Naoki Hashimoto-directed “Birthright” premiered at the 2010 Tokyo International Film Festival and won a special jury prize at the 2011 Shanghai festival.

Released in Japan in 2011, the movie revolves around a young woman, invited to stay with a suburban family, who maybe the abandoned daughter of the mother. When the visitor’s secrets are revealed all hell breaks loose.

ANEW is partnering with Hashimoto’s Wilco production house and L.A.-based Depth of Field, the shingle of the Weitz brothers and Andrew Miano, to develop the picture for the English-language market.

Miano and Depth of Field development executive Dan Balgoyen are adapting the story with the 2012 horror “Entrance” co-directors Dallas Hallam and Patrick Horvath, who have signed on as co-scripters.

Other ANEW projects include “Ghost Train,” a remake of a 2006 Japanese shocker, “Soul Reviver”; a manga adaptation with Edward Zwick signed to direct; and a live-action remake of the Toei robot anime “Gaiking,” being developed together with Gale Ann Hurd’s Valhalla Entertainment.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 2

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

2 Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. My Blog says:
    July 12, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    This paragraph presents clear idea designed for the new users of blogging, that really how to do
    running a blog.

    Reply
  2. Charles David Haskell says:
    December 12, 2014 at 11:17 am

    I wanted to wish Chris/Paul Weitz all the luck in the world when they remake the Japans Birthright. I can’t wait to see how good the film will.

    Reply
See All 2 Comments

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad