…from a trusted and impeccably well-connected Platinum Triangle real estate insider that the much whispered about sixty-some million dollar sale of the Singleton mansion in L.A.’s hoity-toity Holmby Hills* and the $75-85 million dollar deal (allegedly) going down for the fabled Owlwood estate nearby are not the only super-sized deals in the works in that particular and particularly posh part of Los Angeles.
Buckle yer real estate safety belts, butter beans, because Your Mama now hears that after more than eight years on and off the market wealthy divorcée Suzanne Saperstein’s palatial limestone château in the Holmby Hills, dubbed Fleur de Lys and currently listed off-market as “The Most Celebrated Estate in Los Angeles” with a stomach churning $125 million price tag, is quietly in escrow for $85 million with a super-rich Chinese businessman. (Rumor and gossip, kids, rumor and gossip.)
Miz Saperstein and her Texas-based ex-husband, David Saperstein, custom built the proudly immoderate 35,000+ square foot residence that, so the stories go, was inspired by the 17th century Château Vaux-le-Vicomte, about 50 miles southeast of Paris near the commune of Melun. When it was completed in 2002 the Saps filled the hotel-sized house with 17th and 18th century antiques, some of which were sold off in an April 2012 auction that brought in more than $8 million. The Sapersteins divorced 2005 after he hooked up with their Swedish-born nanny—who is now his third wife—and haute couture collecting Second Miz Saperstein was granted ownership of the grandiloquent estate that sprawls across more than four painstakingly manicured and maintained acres.
Current digital marketing materials for the wildly ostentatious property states the nearly five acre estate has a zig-zagging tree-lined driveway nearly a half mile long that passes through a pair of pillars into a motor court almost as large as the Place Vendôme in Paris. A smaller secondary motor court provides access the estate’s garages.
As per listings and previous reports, Fleur de Lys has 12 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, a count that may or may not account for staff quarters and separate guest accommodations. There are vast formal living and dining rooms, a two-story library with hand-carved book cases, a multi-level wine cellar and tasting room, a state-of-the-art 35mm digital movie theater, and a gilt-trimmed ballroom that can accommodate upwards of 300 people. The are several kitchens on the property including a commercial grade catering kitchen capable of churning out petit fours and hors d’oeuvre for 1,000 or more party guests.
The fully landscaped grounds include flat lawn larger than a soccer pitch, extensive formal gardens, a world-class fitness facility and spa, a lighted tennis court and a swimming pool complex that includes a pool house larger than most people’s entire houses.
*Although we heard from several sources the Singleton mansion, currently listed on the open market for $75 million, was in the process of being bought by Tinseltown mover and shaker Jerry Bruckheimer, we now hear that’s not the case. According to Peter Propertyseller the house is actually being bought, as we were first told by Our Fairy Godmother in the Holmby Hills, by a fella from London for somewhere in the lows sixty millions. We shall see, butter beans, we shall see.
**The name that keeps popping up in relation to the much tittered about (alleged) sale of Owlwood is real estate investor Richard Weintraub and his wife Liane. The couple currently own La Villa Contenta, an extravagant, six-plus acre bluff top spread in Malibu that they first listed on the open market back in 2010 with an asking price of $75 million. The asking price has since plummeted to a still sky-high but much lower $54 million. The 12,000+ square foot main residence on 1.62 gated and landscaped acres is also listed separately from the remainder of the estate with an asking price of $23.8 million and the estate’s positively Baroque onyx- and shell-encrusted natatorium is also listed separately with an asking price of $22.5 million.
Dear 6:45, Sorry to burst your bubble but I’m 4:15 and I’m not the Rabbi. I’m just someone who reads this blog and the commentary on a regular basis and who thinks it’s annoying and ironic that Sandpiper constantly dogs Rabbi for his/her pontifications when his/her own commentary is often no less pontifical. I enjoy both the Rabbi’s and Sandpiper’s comments about the various properties Mama writes about and think they both have interesting and thoughtful things to say but the one-sided wrath Sandpiper has for Rabbi is bizarre and unnecessary since I can’t even remember a time where Rabbi made any sort of disparaging comment about Sandpiper.
It just goes to show that you too can live like this if you know how to rip off countless people selling them garbage mortgages and then selling them short. God Bless America!
@2:49 Wallace Neff’s grandfather was the McNally in the Rand McNally corporation.
You can see it on Street View, that is what I omitted somehow above regarding the post box.
It’s an interpretation of Neo-Classical architecture, not Neo-Renaissance. Picked up the wrong term from sidebar on my notes. Neo-Renaissance.
Honest enough to clarify that.
The Swan, what do you mean by his family fortune was Rand McNally?
The Joan Bennett has been gutted at least twice. Once by the corporate head of an airline about 15 years ago. I’m glad it has survived because it has alot of charm in addition to its beauty and Hollywood provenance.
Fun fact: the mailbox is a copy of the main house.
Elegance of a bygone era…when sweeping staircases and oval entry’s were de rigueur, chinoiserie wallpaper, and craftsmanship to withstand earthquakes. Entry is a copy of Bennett house on Mapleton.
Rossmore is an exact copy of The PAVILION DE MUSIQUE at LOUVECIENNES commissioned by Madame Dubarry by the Chandler family. Their son overseeing all aspects of its design. Neff never really warmed to it as it broke the unspoken Architects Golden Rule – you NEVER copy! For those who aren’t familiar, Neff never graduated formally as an architect, but did travel extensively studying…his family fortune was Rand McNally. A TRUE Gentlemens’ Architect.
I was surprised to find out that even Wallace Neff designed in the Beaux-Arts vein! The house in question can be found at 105 North Rossmore Avenue. It is a Neoclassical mansion resembling a Grecian temple.
I think the most beautiful Beaux-Arts house in Los Angeles is the one designed by a Frenchman. Naturally. It is the Sunset House.
The owners made a mess of the landscaping, though…
Confidential to the size queens;
Many Newport “cottages” did indeed follow Beaux Arts principals (on the heels of earlier Colonial & Shingle Style periods) — yet almost all of the most familiar ones such as The Breakers (replacing an earlier Shingle Style home that burned), Marble House (a rather pricey birthday present), The Elmsand Rosecliff are indeed on smaller than usual sites for Beaux Arts-style estates; but in each case they have at least one unobstructed axial view of the sea, and a more generous buffer on the sides, if not the main façade, of the structure. (BTW, my dear Swan, I choose to characterize the interiors as “lavish” when done well, “elaborate” when they somehow miss the mark).
Of the most celebrated CA estates that are on smaller parcels, the sites in question invariably have at least one vista that is uninterrupted (promontory, city or at the least, treetop views); most, although significant architectural endeavors, I would not characterize as in the Beaux Arts vein.
It seems to be an unfortunate occurrence that the work of Richardson Robertson III (whose Beaux Arts attempts are indeed admirable) always seem to find themselves perched on narrow, less-than-generous lots with little or no view.
Dear children, while these expensive deals are certainly something to marvel at, let us not forget that the sale of the Manor puts all of them to shame. Not only did the deal close at $85 million cash (I doubt Owlwood or Suzie’s places will close that high), but it also sold during the height of the recession. This is truly a testament to the firmly cemented status the Manor holds as THE most important estate ever created in Los Angeles. Aaron would be so proud, if he were here today.
all started when i comented: tear down?no.come on im from greece andnever seen this houses or the city that hosts them in real but i think that this kind of houses made the myth of beverly hills-bell air etc etc famous worlwide,no more mc mansions or spec houses there,other than that this house needs land a lot of land….great blog dear mama hello from greece. and you responded as that:
February 20, 2014 at 10:31 AM
Anonymous Anonymous said…
There are no monstrously expensive villas around Glyfada, Ekali, Psychiko, and Filothei, hm? I’m sure there are plenty of nice houses around Athens. You’ve probably been to Achilleion, Empress Elizabeth of Austria-Hungary’s Neo-Pompeiian Corfu abode. There are plenty of palatial abodes around Greece, I’m sure.
February 20, 2014 at 11:19 AM to end this yes my friend we too here have monstrous mansions not the size and magnitude of fleyr or smaller tbh mansions that u have in LA.when i say achilion is a masterpiece,it was not ocupied/bulit by greeks, it is cause here in greece we dont have that many palatial abodes as you think acchilion(year built 1888)and 2-3 palaces build 100 +years ago.of course we have estates built since the 1900 till now but not even close to be palatial 1-2 maybe in all greece and i doubt that.as far as it concerns fleyr…you just dont like it..but thats a matter of opinion.have a nice day.
I’ve visited Vaux-le-Vicomte, and this joint doesn’t remind me of it – AT ALL. Vaux is big fun – I even got up into the turret – and at the time you could rent golf carts and go zipping around the (very extensive) grounds; too bad you can’t do that at Versailles!
Yes. You are wrong, H. I’ve paid enough tuition to know this topic and the bigger picture without the crutch of Google. Not saying I know everything about everything, but I did know this.
So the JD Group contracted the wrong people who made a mess of the ventilation ducts?
That’s what I’m saying.
You’re buying a $85,000,000 mansion with infested ducts? Wow. I hope the one who is buying know what he or she she doing.
In the Shooting LA aerial it really looks worn out:
http://www.shootingla.com/#/aerials/
It is supposed to be a newer photo from the one above.
No, I’m not wrong. Achilleion is modelled after the Crimean imperial residence. Architectural history books say it clearly, and the buildings say it themselves. Nothing Neo-Renaissance about it, but a lot is Neo-Pompeiian.
^^^ Oops! Beverly House should have 6.5 Acres, not 16.5.
Here are some house-to-land ratios of some of L.A.’s finest historic estates, along with their architects. These showplaces were built during a time when land was the actual qualifier of wealth, power and prestige; not how much house one could squeeze onto a lot. * denotes properties that are either no longer in existence or whose lots have been subdivided from original acreage.
-Cordhaven, Paul R. Williams: 32,000 sqft/ 8 acres (1932)*
-Greystone, Gordon Kaufmann: 46,046 sqft/ 19.5 acres (1928)
-Casa Encantada, James Dolena: 20,725/ 6.11 acres (1938)
-The Knoll, Roland Coate: 25,437 sqft/ 10.19 acres (1955)
-Beverly House, Gordon Kaufmann: 20,570 sqft/ 16.5 acres (1926)*
-Greenacres, Sumner Hunt: 23,114 sqft/ 22 acres (1928)*
-Warner Estate, James Dolena: 13,612 sqft/ 9 acres (1937)
-Pickfair, Wallace Neff: 13,421 sqft/ 18 acres (1911/1934)*
-Jay Paley residence, Paul R. Williams: 15,011 sqft/ 5.6 acres (1934)*
Yes, these two Greece mansions/palaces are Neo-Renaissance. However, architectural periods have cumulatively combined since 3500-plus BCE. Neo-Renaissance is just another layer within the big picture of architectural evolution.
Neo-Renaissance residences across the world (not only in Greece) share the nuances of these two heatedly discusses properties. Neither were the first or last.
Fleur d’ Lys…I recall quite clearly began with a series of purchases of surrounding homes in the 90s, demolition of said homes – the compilation of a what WE term a Grand Estate size lot in TODAYS world of the Westside of Los Angeles proper. The rooms are no more gaudy than MARBLEHOUSE, THE ELMS OR ROSECLIFF of Newport RI or the grounds any less significant in stature of plantings than the aforementioned LEGENDARY ESTATES…while we are at it, let’s toss in THE BREAKERS for large house on a small lot ratio!
Ms. Saperstein may not be Mrs. Astor, who was NOT Blueblooded at birth nor THE Mrs. BLoomingdale who was the daughter of a dentist last I heard, but she DOES HAVE STYLE AND TASTE and money..to have placed her vision across the street from the legendary estate of Jack Warner now owned by David Geffen, and around the corner from the most triumphant GREENACRES, The Harold Lloyd estate.
JD Group was the contractor.
In my view, the best house around that area is on the Kern estate, designed by George Washington Smith, and now owned by The Bold and the Beautiful head writer and executive producer Bradley Bell.
And thank you, Lil’, for your posts, they are much appreciated.
1:51 PM, so is that a minus for the architect or JD Group, which built the house?
Achilleion is a copy.
It was designed by an unknown Neapolitan architect Rafaele Caritto (sometimes spelt Carito), who copied the imperial residence in Crimea.
FYI, there are only 7 bedrooms in the main house. All of the others are in the staff quarters over the garages.
I question how the house has been maintained over the years. There were so many changes to the design, there are some ducting and vents that are impossible to get to. There were electrical, gas and plumbing issues from day one. Not to mention the subterainian ballroom and storage area tended to flood when it rained. Pre divorce, it took a staff of 25+ to run that house. I doubt post divorce that kind of money was spent.