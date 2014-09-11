Peggy Lipton Lists Beverly Hills Tear Down (Plus A Dollop of $85 Million Real Estate Gossip)

SELLER: Peggy Lipton
LOCATION: Beverly Hills, CA
PRICE: $4,000,000
SIZE: 1,920 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (as per Tax Man)
YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: It was our much appreciated Fairy Godmother in Bel Air who, via digital missive, thoughtfully snitched to Your Mama that veteran Tinseltowner Peggy Lipton went and slapped a $4 million price tag on her Hollywood-pedigreed Beverly Hills home.
Miz Lipton, in case any of the youngins don’t know, caused quite a stir in the late 1960s and early ‘70s when she starred in the counterculture co-opting tv program “Mod Squad” as Julie Brown, a young, blonde and beautiful daughter of a San Francisco prostitute who becomes a young, blonde and beautiful crime fighting hippie. After she married powerful music producer Quincy Jones in 1974 Miz Lipton essentially — although not permanently — retired from show business. The Lipton-Joneses produced two daughters who would also grow up to be in the public eye: Kidada Jones, a fashion designer bigwig at Walt Disney Co.’s Disney Couture and younger sister Rashida Jones, probably best known for her seven successful seasons as uptight nurse Ann Perkins on “Parks and Recreation,”
In the late ‘80s Miz Lipton re-juvenated her career. She popped up in the early ‘90s on “Twin Peaks,” in 2000 on the high school mock melodrama “Popular” and later in “Alias” and “Crash.” She currently appears, oddly enough, along with her ex-husband, on the half-hour cop comedy “Angie Tribeca” as her real life daughter Rashida’s mother. Art imitating life? You decide.
Anyhoodles, poodles, Your Mama’s research indicates cancer surviving Miz Lipton acquired the half-acre-plus property in the early days of 1998 for an unknown amount from four-time Oscar nominee Peter Yates. The property, set high on a hillside near the tail end of a zig-zagging cul-de-sac above the renown Knoll and Greystone estates, was previously owned by Candice Bergen. The existing house, a single-story ranch-style residence with three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,920 square feet, must be in pretty sad shape since listing details are clear the property is marketed at “land value” as a “development opportunity.”
A long balcony runs along the curved rear of the home that’s perched above the treetops to maximize the panoramic views that sweep over L.A. from downtown to — on an especially clear day — the Pacific Ocean and one end of the house opens to a tree-shaded terrace with dark-bottom swimming pool.
In the current, hyper-electrified upper end real estate marketplace in Los Angeles would any of the children be the least bit surprised to see some high-end developer pick this up for full asking price, quickly spec-build a 12,000 square foot über modern mansion with a CIA-installed security system, a cosmetics injections suite, a glass bottomed infinity edged swimming pool and a $45 million price tag? Stranger things have certainly happened. Por ejemplo, niños: In August 2012, mid-priced shoe and handbag designer turned high-end property developer Bruce Makowsky paid $12.65 million for a 7,000-square-foot house on almost an acre near the end of N. Hillcrest Road in Beverly Hills’s trendy and expensive Trousdale Estates nabe.
He razed and replaced the existing residence with a sleek and sensationally sybaritic mansion of about 23,000 square feet with 270-degree views. He floated the eight-bedroom and 15-bathroom behemoth off-market for a bit and officially listed it on the open market today with an $85 million price tag and marketing materials that include a dedicated website and a video in which a couple of Bentley driving babes loll about the pool in their bathing suits. (See heaps of listing images here.) The price includes custom furnishings and artworks that includes leather sofa pillows embossed with the Bentley logo, a display of antique guns and what may or may not be a giant hand grenade sculptor by K-Tee so there’s that reflected in the price, but still…
Now, children, brace yourselves with a boozy beverage and/or a big fat nerve pill because Your Mama heard this morning from a very inside Platinum Triangle real estate insider that Mister Makowsky already has (or had) at least two offers for the property. That’s right, two. Rumor and gossip, kids, just a little high-end real estate rumor and gossip to warm the cockles of the afternoon.
Aerial image: Bing
Miz Lipton was Julie Barnes not brown
I loved The Mod Squad! Peggy was so pretty and hip! When is this new show on w/Rashida?
I quests the person that wrote about Peggy Lipton never saw her Mod Squad show. They said her name was Julie Brown. That is not correct. Her name on the show was Julie Barnes. As soon as I saw this error I did not bother to see if the rest of their facts were wrong. What a shame. They should watch the show. I still do today.
1181 Hillcrest is perfectly staged for ME. Like they custom built it JUST for me. It has lots of color. Marilyn and James Dean. Motorcycle in the living room. Larger Garage. Underground Garage.
ummmm so right.
That thing is not a “crotch rocket” btw, It looks like a old British single re-slung in a new frame. Need a better photo. A crotch rocket goes WeeeeehhhhhWEEEHhhhhhhhh from it’s inline 4 cylinder engine. This one goes phleffffffPllLLEEeWWWWWw. pssst. A Honda goes HHHOONddaaaa as it runs out.
Bugatti Veyron is not a Classic either but I am just being picky. I love them, they are as advertised. the Bugatti is a collector item for certain. they don’t float well.
Anyone seen the Bugatti airplane from 1939 ?? It is made of plywood.
All the custom finishes in the house are good. No repetition, no repeats, no duplication room-to-room.
Remax has 54 photos on it.
I like how it is ?elegant? with out having any “old world” touches like a boy peeing in the pool. No Paneled rooms. But it screams coolness.
On a cul de sac so it has no thru traffic. Big Plus for me.
Is 84 million good for this?? It seems high even for LA? It comes as furnished at this price??
Because:
It seems to have NO YARD AT ALL, developer is balancing this with great views?
No parking in front for entertaining.
If you can get one part of the garage underground, why not 2 or 3? So you have real room for toys? Need storage for 20 cars.
Should come with 2 lots for that kinda cash. Lots are evidently 15- 20 million.
The way it looks at night with the pool lights. It is a panty dropper palace.
I must admit the furniture is classic and timeless; but for me there’s too much beige upholstery. I think it could stand up to a bold splash or two of color — perhaps a nice Laura Ashley print? (kidding — God Forbid!) But a pop of primaries on some seating and/or accent wall wall wouldn’t go amiss.
Love the bike and the Veyron (not bad for VW — wonder if it comes with the house?) The Spyker and Morgan are tasty, too.
Looks like there might be enough parking — 10-12 cars squeezed into the two level drive, plus more in the cul-de-sac (shared with only one other neighbor) and, it appears, in addition to the “showroom” space that the clever elevator in the garage opens out in the back as well. Room for more toys?
Would love to see the floor plans — haven’t found them yet.
Too bad that the promontory that it sits on doesn’t have more flat space for my Petey to run around…
;-(
Oh, Chas, I knew it was a special bike all along. LOL! It’s a spectacular property. I could picture you there!
I read somewhere the candy display cost 200,ooo?? Seems inflated by 190,000. I might go price it out.
LGB, again, took the words right out of my mouth. Let’s just hope another Landry doesn’t pop up after the Lipton’s property has been bulldozed.
As for Hillcrest, Mama’s second property mention. It’s simultaneously decadent and obtuse. The overworked sprinkles of Bentley insignia seem childish. Equally infantile is the crotch rock set atop the stainless steel riser. No doubt the target demographic is a stupid-rich adult toddler. Maybe the Beebs (and his posse)? All of that said, it’s a pretty spectacular property.
Meow.
haha I kinda like Tom and Giselle’s. Landry knows how to sell a customer anyway.
Oops … crotch rocket (not “rock).
I have had crotch crabs but never seen a crotch rock.
um it was Julie barnes not Julie brown
I think even if this was in pristine condition it would still be a teardown; it looks tired, dated, and not worth a rehab. The site needs new construction to make the most of the view.
As for 1181 Hillcrest . . . wow.
Stunningly strong, near classical modern architecture; the staging strikes me as a little too timid for the bold design. And although, like Rolls Royce, I believe Bentley only uses bull leather (no stretch marks), having the logo plastered across the upholstery detracts from the rich suite of furniture (and is kinda tacky, too). As are the bimbos.
;-)
But I think $85M is a bit too ambitious.