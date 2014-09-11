Peggy Lipton Lists Beverly Hills Tear Down (Plus A Dollop of $85 Million Real Estate Gossip)

SELLER: Peggy Lipton

LOCATION: Beverly Hills, CA

PRICE: $4,000,000

SIZE: 1,920 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (as per Tax Man)

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: It was our much appreciated Fairy Godmother in Bel Air who, via digital missive, thoughtfully snitched to Your Mama that veteran Tinseltowner Peggy Lipton went and slapped a $4 million price tag on her Hollywood-pedigreed Beverly Hills home.

Miz Lipton, in case any of the youngins don’t know, caused quite a stir in the late 1960s and early ‘70s when she starred in the counterculture co-opting tv program “Mod Squad” as Julie Brown, a young, blonde and beautiful daughter of a San Francisco prostitute who becomes a young, blonde and beautiful crime fighting hippie. After she married powerful music producer Quincy Jones in 1974 Miz Lipton essentially — although not permanently — retired from show business. The Lipton-Joneses produced two daughters who would also grow up to be in the public eye: Kidada Jones, a fashion designer bigwig at Walt Disney Co.’s Disney Couture and younger sister Rashida Jones, probably best known for her seven successful seasons as uptight nurse Ann Perkins on “Parks and Recreation,”

In the late ‘80s Miz Lipton re-juvenated her career. She popped up in the early ‘90s on “Twin Peaks,” in 2000 on the high school mock melodrama “Popular” and later in “Alias” and “Crash.” She currently appears, oddly enough, along with her ex-husband, on the half-hour cop comedy “Angie Tribeca” as her real life daughter Rashida’s mother. Art imitating life? You decide.

Anyhoodles, poodles, Your Mama’s research indicates cancer surviving Miz Lipton acquired the half-acre-plus property in the early days of 1998 for an unknown amount from four-time Oscar nominee Peter Yates. The property, set high on a hillside near the tail end of a zig-zagging cul-de-sac above the renown Knoll and Greystone estates, was previously owned by Candice Bergen. The existing house, a single-story ranch-style residence with three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,920 square feet, must be in pretty sad shape since listing details are clear the property is marketed at “land value” as a “development opportunity.”

A long balcony runs along the curved rear of the home that’s perched above the treetops to maximize the panoramic views that sweep over L.A. from downtown to — on an especially clear day — the Pacific Ocean and one end of the house opens to a tree-shaded terrace with dark-bottom swimming pool.

In the current, hyper-electrified upper end real estate marketplace in Los Angeles would any of the children be the least bit surprised to see some high-end developer pick this up for full asking price, quickly spec-build a 12,000 square foot über modern mansion with a CIA-installed security system, a cosmetics injections suite, a glass bottomed infinity edged swimming pool and a $45 million price tag? Stranger things have certainly happened. Por ejemplo, niños: In August 2012, mid-priced shoe and handbag designer turned high-end property developer Bruce Makowsky paid $12.65 million for a 7,000-square-foot house on almost an acre near the end of N. Hillcrest Road in Beverly Hills’s trendy and expensive Trousdale Estates nabe.

He razed and replaced the existing residence with a sleek and sensationally sybaritic mansion of about 23,000 square feet with 270-degree views. He floated the eight-bedroom and 15-bathroom behemoth off-market for a bit and officially listed it on the open market today with an $85 million price tag and marketing materials that include a dedicated website and a video in which a couple of Bentley driving babes loll about the pool in their bathing suits. (See heaps of listing images here.) The price includes custom furnishings and artworks that includes leather sofa pillows embossed with the Bentley logo, a display of antique guns and what may or may not be a giant hand grenade sculptor by K-Tee so there’s that reflected in the price, but still…

Now, children, brace yourselves with a boozy beverage and/or a big fat nerve pill because Your Mama heard this morning from a very inside Platinum Triangle real estate insider that Mister Makowsky already has (or had) at least two offers for the property. That’s right, two. Rumor and gossip, kids, just a little high-end real estate rumor and gossip to warm the cockles of the afternoon.

Aerial image: Bing