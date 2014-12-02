David Milch Sets Sale From Martha’s Vineyard

President Obama vacations there, while Carly Simon presides over a sprawling compound and Meg Ryan owns a rustically luxurious barn-like home. Yes, children, it’s blissfully removed and drop-dead gorgeous Martha’s Vineyard. Other high-profile homeowners on the historic island, just off the southern coast of Cape Cod, include (but are not limited to) Spike Lee, David Letterman, Ted Danson and longtime television writer and producer David Milch, who has his compound near the island’s port community of Vineyard Haven up for grabs on the open market with an asking price of $8,950,000.
The four-time Emmy-winning police-procedural patriarch — among other professional achievements, he wrote for “Hill Street Blues” before he created, with Steven Bochco, the much-decorated and long-running “NYPD Blue” — stands to double his dough on the sale of the estate. Property records show Milch and his wife, Rita, purchased the almost painfully picturesque, 22-acre waterside spread in early 1996 for $4 million.
A wheel-rutted dirt drive passes a tree-ringed tennis court as it winds deep into the densely treed multi-residence property that contains, per listing details, a total of eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Hand-stacked stone walls and mature perennial gardens divide the circular drive and parking area from the shingled, Cape Cod-style main house that was originally built in 1880, and reworked in the 1970s to include an architecturally decadent, double-height glass wall in the main living area with long, northwestern sunset views.
In addition to the rambling and roughly 5,500-square foot main house, the grounds include a secluded writer’s studio, a spacious, separate and self-contained guesthouse charmingly dubbed the Barn, and a two-story beach cottage set on the edge of the shallow pond that separates the bulk of the compound from the property’s 300 feet of pristine sandy shore.
The listing is represented by Judy Federowicz of Coldwell Banker Landmarks Real Estate who told this property gossip that with their children grown they don’t use the compound as much as in the past and it’s time to pass the compound to another family.
david milch would never approve of the horrible pun in the title of this article
278 DAYS ON THE MARKET!!!!