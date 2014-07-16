Your Mama Hears from a trusted informant with whom we’ve been doin’ business a long time — let’s call her Bea A. Busybody — that Scooter Braun and his brand new wife, cancer activist Yael Cohen, are on the hunt for an A-list house in a highbrow L.A. zip code in which to raise a family. Even though Mister Braun, the fella we can all thank for foisting Justin Bieber on the world, owns a glassy, city-view bachelor pad above the Sunset Strip he scooped up over the summer of 2011 for $5.7 million, he and his missus recently had a good peep at a sleek contemporary in Pacific Palisades listed for $18.5 million, and also had a long look-see at an unlisted BevHills pile owned by Emmy-winning TV writer Max Mutchnick and his entertainment attorney hubby Erik Hyman, a partner at Loeb & Loeb. The Brauns loved the cashmere couple’s 10,000-plus-square-foot Tudor, but according to Bea, their request to see the gated estate a second time “has yet to be approved.” Ouch. When we told Bea we hadn’t heard the Tinseltown gentlemen, who sold their last house to Ellen DeGeneres for $29 million, had a yen to unload their much-fussed-over manse, she told us, “It’s not on the market, but maybe if Ellen comes knocking … ”