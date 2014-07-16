Your Mama Hears from a trusted informant with whom we’ve been doin’ business a long time — let’s call her Bea A. Busybody — that Scooter Braun and his brand new wife, cancer activist Yael Cohen, are on the hunt for an A-list house in a highbrow L.A. zip code in which to raise a family. Even though Mister Braun, the fella we can all thank for foisting Justin Bieber on the world, owns a glassy, city-view bachelor pad above the Sunset Strip he scooped up over the summer of 2011 for $5.7 million, he and his missus recently had a good peep at a sleek contemporary in Pacific Palisades listed for $18.5 million, and also had a long look-see at an unlisted BevHills pile owned by Emmy-winning TV writer Max Mutchnick and his entertainment attorney hubby Erik Hyman, a partner at Loeb & Loeb. The Brauns loved the cashmere couple’s 10,000-plus-square-foot Tudor, but according to Bea, their request to see the gated estate a second time “has yet to be approved.” Ouch. When we told Bea we hadn’t heard the Tinseltown gentlemen, who sold their last house to Ellen DeGeneres for $29 million, had a yen to unload their much-fussed-over manse, she told us, “It’s not on the market, but maybe if Ellen comes knocking … ”
Real Estalker Rumor: Scooter Braun House Hunting
What, you never look at houses for sale when you're bored?
Maybe they were just bored one day. What, you never look at houses for sale when you’re bored?
Oprah and Ellen are the two people you sell your house to if they want it. Even if you do not want to move. You’ll think Oprah is joking when she asks if you’ll take a $50 million check on the spot, but she’s not. And Ellen and Portia… they get want they want and your house will end up looking 100x better anyway.