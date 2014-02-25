WWE Network Still Experiencing Technical Issues

The good news is there’s demand for the WWE Network. The bad news, there are still technical issues to be worked out with the over-the-top service that launched Monday.

After WWE’s tech partner MLBAM was overwhelmed by the number of subscribers wanting to sign up for the service, WWE said Tuesday that it was still fixing bugs that affected 20% of subs looking to access video from its library.

WWE said it expects the issue to be fully resolved this evening.

Company made the announcement via the network’s Twitter feed.

WWE is charging subs $9.99 a month to watch all of its pay-per-views, starting with April’s “WrestleMania 30,” as well as a slate of original shows and programming from its vault.

The digital-only network is available on all Apple and Android-powered devices, Amazon’s Kindle Fire tablets, Apple TV, Roku and Sony’s PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and Microsoft’s Xbox 360 consoles, but not the next-generation Xbox One just yet.

SEE ALSO: WWE Blames MLB for Signup Problems with Online Video Network

New York-based MLBAM is Major League Baseball’s digital division that, in addition to managing MLB.tv and the league’s other online and mobile properties, also provides hosting services to other Internet-video content providers.

Dish Network last week said it would no longer offer WWE’s PPVs in response to the launch of the network.

SEE ALSO: WWE Network to Launch in February as Streaming Service

  12. Timothy Curran says:
    March 16, 2014 at 2:42 pm

    I don’t get any matches on my pc

    Reply
  13. Joe says:
    March 5, 2014 at 1:58 pm

    I have a kindle fire HD. I can view the vidoes but when I hook up to my TV to be able to see it better it says video not found. Unhook it and video plays. I checked with Amazon and watched a movie through the kindle to me TV no problem. I called Cust. Serv they said that WWE probably has copy right blocks when I hook up the HD cord. My question is is this correct and if so then why can I see it through my lap top?

    Reply
  14. Pissed says:
    February 27, 2014 at 2:16 pm

    You guys really need to get this together cause you can not even watch pay per views without an error msg popping up on.Roku. This is so annoying especially when you have to commit to a 6 month subscription. This is ridiculous. I am better off paying for the FEW pay per views that i actually watch then trying to resume viewing it every 5 minutes an error msg appears.

    Reply
  15. j says:
    February 26, 2014 at 1:50 pm

    lets see i woke up early morning to sign up to the wwe network it took me up to 30 minutes to sign up for free trial from my pc.on when i try to stream live nothing shows up from my pc it just buffers,then when i try to play a on demand from my pc,it just plays the rating of the content which is about 5 seconds then.it just sits there and buffers,but when i log in from my tablet and ps3, no problem every thing works. after that i called wwe network support i waited almost an hour for them to get on the phone with me, some lady guided me through to make sue my computer was updated, which it is running under windows vista home and google chrome,finally she put me on hold and right when she came back on the phone she said that management told her that there has been streaming problems with the pc also to try back tomorrow. i looked online and i still don't see anyone having any problems with their pc streaming only with the ps3,ps4, or tablets which my other devices works just fine.

    Reply
  16. rjbailey says:
    February 26, 2014 at 5:57 am

    Reblogged this on Locating Frankenstein's Brain.

    Reply
  17. Shawn Sproule says:
    February 25, 2014 at 9:18 pm

    When they fix the Network hopefully we can get WWE Network in Canada.

    Reply
