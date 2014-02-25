WWE Network Still Experiencing Technical Issues

The good news is there’s demand for the WWE Network. The bad news, there are still technical issues to be worked out with the over-the-top service that launched Monday.

After WWE’s tech partner MLBAM was overwhelmed by the number of subscribers wanting to sign up for the service, WWE said Tuesday that it was still fixing bugs that affected 20% of subs looking to access video from its library.

WWE said it expects the issue to be fully resolved this evening.

Company made the announcement via the network’s Twitter feed.

We are currently experiencing technical issues with @WWENetwork’s video-on-demand library affecting 20% of viewers. (1/2) — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 25, 2014

Working with MLBAM, we expect to have this issue fully resolved by 6 p.m. tonight. (2/2) — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 25, 2014

WWE is charging subs $9.99 a month to watch all of its pay-per-views, starting with April’s “WrestleMania 30,” as well as a slate of original shows and programming from its vault.

The digital-only network is available on all Apple and Android-powered devices, Amazon’s Kindle Fire tablets, Apple TV, Roku and Sony’s PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and Microsoft’s Xbox 360 consoles, but not the next-generation Xbox One just yet.

SEE ALSO: WWE Blames MLB for Signup Problems with Online Video Network

New York-based MLBAM is Major League Baseball’s digital division that, in addition to managing MLB.tv and the league’s other online and mobile properties, also provides hosting services to other Internet-video content providers.

Dish Network last week said it would no longer offer WWE’s PPVs in response to the launch of the network.