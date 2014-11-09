YouTube superstar Shane Dawson is taking home $250,000 from Starz after his feature-length movie “Not Cool” won the vote in the premium cabler’s reality series “The Chair.”
“The Chair” concluded Saturday night with the reveal of Dawson as the winner. For the series, producers picked Dawson — who has some 12 million fans on YouTube across multiple channels — and filmmaker Anna Martemucci to each create movies based on the same script penned by Dan Schoffer. The series documented the production of each film, and invited viewers to vote on the winner.
But there’s a difference of opinion about whether Dawson’s film deserved the prize.
Starz declined to reveal the actual vote count. The network, which used SurveyMonkey to tabulate the vote, said reviewers gave Dawson’s “Not Cool” an average score of 63 out of 100, compared with 58 for Martemucci’s “Hollidaysburg.” About 39% of those who attempted to vote were disqualified because they failed to prove they had seen both movies by answering questions about key plot points; voting ended Nov. 2. The movies were released theatrically and via digital services.
Executive producer Chris Moore, who previously worked on HBO’s “Project Greenlight,” said the difference in the movies from Martemucci and Dawson boiled down to an “arthouse versus mainstream” sensibility, with the latter prevailing.
“I feel very confident the movies were judged as movies,” he said. “It’s a thinking man’s reality show. It’s complicated.”
But prior to Dawson being announced as the victor, Zachary Quinto (“Star Trek Into Darkness,” “American Horror Story: Asylum”), who was enlisted as producer for “The Chair,” expressed a preference for Martemucci’s film over Dawson’s version. He called Dawson’s movie “ultimately a vapid waste of time.”
“I’m glad Shane won — he set out to what he wanted to do,” Quinto said. “But it’s not my cup of tea. [Martemucci] made a better film, from a technical perspective… That, to me, is not subjective.”
Critics panned “Not Cool,” nominally a comedy. The movie is “so poorly executed and so unfunny that no one involved with it should ever be allowed to work in the movies again,” wrote the New York Times’ Neil Genzlingersept.
Said Dawson, “I made the movie I wanted to make.”
To Dawson, the audience vote in favor of his movie “was a validation… People are out of touch with what teenagers are interested in. I wasn’t making a movie for middle-aged people writing about TV.”
Exec producer Moore conceded that while Dawson is popular on YouTube, neither the TV series nor the movie attracted big audiences. “We didn’t break box-office records, we didn’t break ratings records,” Moore said. “Shane is a big star on YouTube but it didn’t travel well.”
Starting next Monday, Nov. 10, Starz plans to launch electronic sell-through purchases of the 10-episode season through Apple iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play and other digital platforms. According to Starz, it’s the earliest the premium cabler has made an original series available to purchase and view following its broadcast.
The two films documented on “The Chair” –- “Hollidaysburg” and “Not Cool” — have been available for rental and purchase for several weeks.
Dawson said he’s planning to stay on YouTube, although, he added, “I don’t think I’ll be doing daily videos forever.” He’s also thinking about his next movie, which he’d like to be a “teen horror comedy.”
“The biggest thing I learned,” he said, “is directors don’t make a lot of money on a movie.” Memo to Mr. Dawson: It depends on the contract you wrangle.
Both Dawson and Martemucci are repped by UTA.
The movie is awesome and hilarious
I get that there are quite a few comments saying that Shane’s move was awful, but what most of the people disagreeing with it seem to be forgetting is that the movie wasn’t made for you. That film was made based on his sense of humour, not yours, and therefore people who share his sense of humour will enjoy it. Personally I think the film is hilarious, you can bash me for it all you want, but funnily enough – and I know this is a crazy concept – sometimes people have different opinions on things and sometimes people disagree on things. Some of you may think the film was awful, others disagree. There’s no right or wrong, it’s just a matter of opinion.
I watched both these movies this weekend, without knowing who won. I have to say–I’m appalled that Shane’s movie won. Its a dog. With fleas. It’s god awful. Anna’s movie was really good. Not perfect, but good. I enjoyed it. Not Cool was excrutiating from the first frame. I think we’ll see Anna again, but not Shane, except on YouTube.
People bagged on Shane’s movie mostly because, yes you have to know Shane to get some of the characters, since Shane played a female role himself, and people who don’t watch Shane wouldn’t understand that at all. That one I do kind of agree with since not everyone who watches Not Cool will know him. The other thing I noticed people had a problem with, was the humor. The critics now-a-days aren’t accustomed to teenage humor. A lot of teenagers, and some adults in their 20’s find Not Cool to be hilarious (myself included) because, that’s what our humor is now, sexual, completely wrong and not mature at all, but its dam funny. It might change in a few years, but right now, this is absolutely funny to the audience Shane was focusing on, and I think he nailed it, and I mean really, they released a movie for Fifty Shades of Grey, and you are telling me that Shane’s movie was wrong?
Also alot of people are suggesting that HollyJollyBurg (couldnt remember the name so i gave it a nickname) deserved to win more and as much as i except peoples opinions(/lies) people have to understand Shane more to like the film, as most of his jokes might be offensive(/absolutely genius) towards older generations but as a stong viewer of his channel, alot of penis jokes appear in most of his videos and you have to share a certain sense of humour with him to find them funny
Ive always been a big supporter of Zachary Quinto but more so Shane Dawson is forever my idol (for several reasons) and im quite confused as to why Quinto didnt feel that Not Cool wasnt his “cup of tea” as American Horror Story is weird as shit and he plays a guy who wears a mask made from human skin because he likes the feel of it, calls one of his victims ‘mommy’ and then rapes her and not to mention the rest of the flaming seasons are creepy, dont get me wrong i love Zachary Quinto but i truly believe that Dawson has come along way with an extremely popular youtube channel, a biography, an iphone game and now this movie, couldnt be more proud😊
I’m glad at least a few ppl touched on the real problem here: MOORE CHOSE DAWSON (I’m assuming to try to get viewers for the show) and knew full well that an audience vote would crown him the winner. And if he thought questions on a quiz would lockout his 10 million SOCIAL MEDIA followers–again, SOCIAL MEDIA followers: ppl who spend their days trolling the internet and obv had the answers up 10 min after the voting started–then he is a moron. I’m assuming he was also banking on Dawson’s name value making box office money…b/c so many ppl line up for the big screen premieres of famous “YouTubers”! Instead of a desperation article he wrote bad-mouthing Shane’s movie that was an obvious attempt to stir up controversy, maybe he (or Starz?? Not sure…) should have advertised this show better! I’m a Starz subscriber and watch most of their shows (and recall seeing commercials every 15 min for that trash show they put out last yr, “White Queen”), yet I’m watching The Chair on Demand now, only b/c I randomly stumbled across Holidaysburg, and saw in the description it was part of this reality show! And btw I liked it a lot, but it also would have bombed in theaters–as all movies do w/o known actors (Hollywood, not YouTube). I also had no clue who Shane Dawson was and haven’t seen his movie yet–Starz doesn’t even have it out on demand rt now lol! Seems like this show had great potential, but Moore and the network just totally dropped the ball on execution. And in regards to someone giving Quinto “kudos” for removing his name from Not Cool, that made me lose any respect I had for him. Was he not part of this whole failed operation? Own up to it! And don’t gimme this BS about not wanting to be associated w/ the vulgarity, b/c I guarantee his name would’ve stayed on American Pie, Superbad, or any other successful movies like that…I hope that Shane gets all 10 mil of his “YouTube minions” to buy Not Cool on DVD and Quinto doesn’t see a cent….And now I hope the next Star Trek flops too lol. I rly liked that dude b4 watching this show (and hearing all the chatter about him openly bashing a guy’s 1st attempt @ making a feature film and thinking the definition of a good movie is “NOT subjective”…AND all this coming from an openly gay person in the spotlight who has probably had to deal w/ ignorant ppl telling him that sexual preference is “not subjective” (prob worded slightly differently) his whole life. Very disappointed, Quinto)
All this show proved was the power of social media. The questions and answers which cleared a “vote” to go on to be tallied was easily circumvented by a simple discussion amongst Shane’s followers via social media accounts. It was in no way a fair voting practice. A better competition would be two lesser known individuals, where this was one lesser known, and one very well known amongst a niche age group and mentality. It’s too bad. Anna must know her film was clearly the better film.
The network is complaining that they didn’t get box office ratings despite the popularity of Shane Dawson. Thing is, while I love and support Shane all the way, I don’t have the money to buy two separate movies just to be able to vote for which one I like more. If a 25 year old can’t afford this, and their target audience is unemployed 14-18 year old school kids, why are they making us buy the movies to judge them? They should have been put on youtube or shown on the show instead. That might have helped things out a lot more.
Holidaysburg by a landslide! No contest. I’m happy that Shane “made the movie he wanted” and was able to have such an incredible experience, but the game was rigged from the start. He came in with millions of devoted YouTube fans. Anna’s film was stronger in almost every way, though neither was great (with “worth recommending” as the standard). Fascinating show, definitely wanna see it come back, but next season I hope it’s a more fair fight.
And don’t let them tweak the scripts as radically as they did.
I am disappointed I missed the opportunity to vote. I watched both movies and likes both for different reasons. My favorite was Holidaysburg.
I felt more connected to this movie, the characters were more authentic and I felt emotionally vested. I also felt the experience of coming home for thanksgiving break was more realistic in this movie.
@zachquinto- must have forgotten that John Waters is now Art House quality cinema… I believe his repeal of approval was a publicity stunt to get a rise out of loyal fans and generate funds on the backend. I have watched the entire series and both films. I would put Not Cool above Hollidaysburg by a bit from an entertainment and “overall moviegoing experience” point of view. However, both movies were executed better than the Reality Series. I was fascinated by the extreme scope of it, and I think it has educational value to up-and-coming-film-industry-people, but I think it was pretty dry and a bit tedious even for a film enthusiast / former video producer like myself to love. I wonder how Shane’s followers found it?? How did the series succeed in ROI, because overarching the two movies is a 3rd box office for the reality series. I guess we’ll find out if we have a Chair 2…
Contrary to popular belief Shane’s movie was the best. Anna’s movie was confusing and boring. My husband and I are 55 and 72 respectively and never heard of Shane Dawson but his movie kept us watching. We watch over 50 movies a month and just saw “A Million Ways to Die in the West” starring Seth MacFarlane, Neil Patrick Harris, Liam Neeson, Charlize Theron, Amanda Seyfried, Sarah Silverman, and Giovannia Ribisi. Very similar to Shanes sense of humor. It works for the mass audeinces. Anna’s movie was awful We watched it only because we were invested in the series having watched it for so many weeks.
This was the most disappointing series I’ve ever seen. The clear winner loses! I watched both movies and I fail to understand how Shane’s movie could even be tolerated. I actually stopped watching it. It had inside jokes that a non-Shane youtuber would not understand. Even if I did like the content, the quality in work was terrible. Cinematography was weird for a movie because I had to keep reminding myself that it wasn’t a TV show. I also was not intrigued with the romance since both of the male leads seemed extremely effeminate. I liked Anna’s movie so much more. A huge plus was I could make it to the end of the movie. I do wish the 2 main characters were not dopplegangers! There was also some scenes that were not cut in well to the movie so it had choppy flow and I didn’t like how some scenes were stagnant pieces that didn’t move the plot along. Long story short : Anna’s movie was a slice of life that was enjoyable, intelligent and professional. Shane’s movie had some jokes that I laughed at but his film left me confused, offended and irritated. The irritation won out and I turned it off before it finished.
The Chair was boring as hell. I watched the pilot and actually fell asleep during it and I’m young. It was slow, plodding, boring, etc etc, I’m not suggesting forced theatrics but they need more interesting material and more interesting people, both in front of and behind the scenes.
I wouldn’t spend a penny on any of it! The fact that Starz expects anyone to buy the series or the movies is delusional. Chris Moore tanked what should have been a good revival of the “Project Greenlight” formula by hiring these two not-terribly-talented directors to direct from the same mediocre script. Luckily, next year, the actual “Project Greenlight” will be back with Affleck and Damon, and I very much hope, without Moore.
I find it comical that the producers are amazed that neither movie made money. They are clearly not businessmen. Standing in line at the theater which would you rather see? Guardians of the Galaxy or either of these movies? Not fair? because these are first time directors with no name actors? Exactly.
Wait! Shane Dawson is a name, he has 10 million followers on youtube. Yes, and why would I pay 10 bucks to see him in a movie, when I can click a button and see him for free? His youtube channel is much funnier and is only 3 minutes of my life, not 90. Starz please….
I have watched Shane for over 6 years now. I grew up with him, he made me happy when i was sad. & i cheered him on all the way. To find out he’d made the movie, got me excited. The film was excellent. It was funny, clever and only offensive to people with no humor or people that aren’t around the same age as most of his fans. Anna is an excellent director & writer. The production of her film was fantastic. I must admit episode 9 hit home quite hard & almost made me see Shane in a different light. But after all he did for me & to see how hard he has worked, i don’t think my opinion could change very much of him. Both films were good. But the slamming of his film is unnecessary & the same should be said about Anna’s movie.. I enjoyed his movie because i liked his material. I enjoyed her movie because it was more of romance comedy than shane’s was. I have hatred towards some producers, because of the pressure they put on these two to make the money & win the prize. They both deserved it. It was just sad that only one of them could win.
This is one incredibly desperate industry.
Wow, this turned out wron for Zachary Quinto!
Personally I’ve been subscribed to Shane Dawson YouTube channel since around 2009. After seeing his move I did like it but I feel like he could have made it better. I get he was trying to appeal to his fan base but he didn’t consider anything else. If you want to make money in the movie business you have to appeal to the masses and he failed to do so. I do understand some of the criticism the movie had but some of them are just nonsense. The movie wasn’t racist and wasn’t that raunchy. Yes the eating shit part wasn’t really necessary and they didn’t have to show a penis, there wasn’t really a point in that. To be honest Shane was right, the winner of the chair was indeed Drew Monson, he was funny in the movie and I can see him moving on to other films, as long as they are the Superbad kind of movie.
Now I haven’t seen Anna’s movie so I can’t really talk about that movie, but I can say that I didn’t try to vote. As the competition said in order to make it fair the voters needed to had seen both movies which I didn’t do. I’m sure the answer were leaked online somewhere but I personally didn’t bother looking for them. I will watch Anna’s film soon, hopefully next weekend,
In some ways, the producers of “The Chair” are being disingenuous. The fascinating part of the show was not the idea of two directors making two movies from the same script, under the same conditions. It was putting together a traditionally-trained filmmaker (Anna) and someone who had great success in a similar medium but was now trying to adapt to the traditional format (Shane). This was clearly the intent of the show from the start, yet they never acknowledged it as fully as they should have.
The Shane-bashing is both surprising and unfair. While both movies have the same rough edges that 99.9% of indies directed by first-timers do, Shane clearly had a vision which he fought for throughout the series. Idealistic film buffs traditionally romanticize this kind of doggedness (for good reason), yet Shane has caught a lot of flak. Will “Not Cool” appeal to everyone? Of course not. But – and this is a big but – Shane demonstrated something crucial for every filmmaker, whether they’re mainstream or arty/indie. He knew the audience he wanted to reach, and he made a movie he thought they would respond to.
In the end, both movies have their respective strengths and weaknesses. But Anna made a movie that feels like dozens of other coming-of-age indies. Shane, the “outsider,” made a film that was polarizing, but which nonetheless was in no way conventional or predictable. His true victory comes not in winning “The Chair.” It comes in showing that a director can come from a non-traditional filmmaking background and shake up everyone’s expectations. Personally, I think he deserves a lot of credit for that.
Bull shit….Anna should have won. The only reason he won was because a bunch of 13yo girls voted! His movie & win are complete bull shit.
No, the thirteen year olds were effectively knocked out by the quiz about both movies where they wouldn’t know if they won or lost like it was some sort of voter id during an election.
Not true. I am 21, and have been watching him since I was 14. I voted both movies because they were both good movies other than Shane’s puke, shit, and piss scenes
Without the fan base already in place, there is no universe where Shane Dawson’s film would have won in a head to head contest against Martemucci’s. It’s not the raunchiness of the film but rather the quality of the film that makes it nearly unwatchable to anyone who isn’t already enamored of Dawson: his acting was poor, he was poorly cast as a kid who had been the most popular in high school (apart from his poor acting), his cameos in drag were distracting. His movie would have been far better had he not been in it, but in fact he was all over it, central to it, and this is a large part of why the whole thing fails (except to those who are all about Shane). Shane’s is such an interesting story (obese and reviled by peers, he turns to parody and youtube as an outlet and finds in his huge following the teenage “friends” he never had). Sadly, one feels that Shane could not remove himself from every aspect of his movie because the very process of making movies has been all about his personal validation beyond and apart from the act of storytelling. He’s more a standup comic than a film maker.
As a series I felt that The Chair was very successful – fun, interesting, at times really quite moving and certainly revealing of the labor and piecework of movie making. The producers did an excellent job delineating the phases of putting together and marketing a film and gave their audience a quite brilliant window on the complex and often arduous and anxiety-provoking “sausage making”. However, I do think that the contest aspect of the show was a mistake that cheapened the project and inevitably led to a shift in focus from the process and learning curve of becoming a director to something quite different. I doubt that it increased the audience for the movies and instead I think it confused the audience of the show.
As a side note, I did watch both movies and attempted to vote. I signed up to do do but never received the confirmatory email that would have enabled me to fill out the questionnaire. So something went awry with my survey and therefore likely with others as well. As there was no contact email, there was no way to give this feedback and correct the problem so who knows if the survey was even accurate….
Notcool is like american pie but with poop jokes not sex jokes which is more watchable for teens ! not for 20 year olds. this is what they need to understand.
Incorrect citation given above: Neil Genzlinger, not Genzlingersept.
SoTry for the typos in my comment but I think one can get the just… I’m a really bad typist (have a disability) but, after being in the biz over 30 yrs. I think I know film.
I WANTED to like Dawson… I believe in the voice of the new generation… As ii implied , WARHOL and John Waters were MY heroes… But the pacing and editing and camera angles and blocking were.. Well poor.
The test will be if Dawson can or will be willing to improve… His generation wants the fast buck and to paraphrase Shane.. Drink sucky sweet beverages bad for him like everyone else out there.
Anna is there with the technical knowledge of putting a film together. I like her because SOMEN are well overdue; if she can get over being susceptible to all that passive/ aggressive testosterone around her, we will hear that voice.
One tip Anna, if you want to win a competition that is going to be judged by Moore, let him watch the sex scenes!
There is nothing that brings a producer and his associates running to a set its the sex scenes. Producers will cut a departments budget to be able to eat lobster for lunch… Not tuna fish!!
Regarding “Not Cool”: I am the “adult white male who expected to hate it” that Shane describes in “The Chair.” I didn’t. I have no interest in gross out comedy, but I felt that under the “piss, sh#t, puke” jokes was an often well-acted, fairly thoughtful, sweet coming-of-age comedy. I thought Shane was unfairly trashed in the documentary and by the critics, and I was happy to see him win. Good for you, Shane Dawson.
I started out wanting to snatch Dawson’s cap off his shaggy head, but gained some empathy for him as time went on. As a woman on the fringes of this business, I wanted to like Anna better–but she kept deferring to her husband or it seemed so. And I think the screenwriter should have been a better sport and not taken his name off. Things like that are remembered and not the way he would want. I wrote and coproduced a 13-min short that showed in NY and LA and won a Telly–it was enormously hard and FUN! I loved this series. I am somewhat shocked that Moore, with his connections, could not get a distribution deal..
I knew Moore et al would give Dawson the $. He mentioned that his criteria was 2 basic questions… Rigged questions. Do you really think the Shane’s fan base was not aware of how to vote and not vote in favor of that piece of trash. Speaking of “trash”… WARHOL and John waters did this better.
Wake up Moore et sll… The most important question on the survey was ..did you know Dawson before seeing the film…
All the people that voted should have have their ballots cast out if the were Dawson fans, as well as if they new Anna’s work.
That’s called a blind scientific case study Moore.
Don’t worry Anna… Next time, with your OWN script ( I am sure the original script was a big problem to even “fix”) you’ll be the winner.
Good luck Shsne… I am sure you’ll find some scum with $ to fund your next pi.. And walk away, with his lawyers, with all the profits. I wonder if Shsne even knows that giving him a percentage of the film means nothing.. Unless it’s off the top.
Well well… It was a reality show after all and we all know ( or does the general public get it?) that THISE pieces of garbage are well scripted trash… Just a new way for producers to get a bigger cut if the cash!!
There are always going to be people who hate what they BELIEVE shane stands for. I am kind of biased because now being 21, and having watched shane since I was 14 or 15 I get him. When this whole thing started I didn’t even know who Anna was and I liked both movies, to be completely honest I loved both movies. There is always going to be people who think just cause he has a lot of fans that of course he won. Maybe these people judging by that need to do research a lot of us(his fans) hated the shit jokes(and eating) and puking and drinking your own piss, other than that is was a good movie, with a good story line, so was Anna’s. In fact a lot of reviews for both movies were negative. Shane’s was better in the eyes of the people who chose. If this had of been won by Anna then everyone who is standing up for either both sides or Shane’s side would be fighting with all of y’all being rude and bullying him. Y’all just know what him as a YouTube personality shows, which has been nothing but jokes from the get go, the ones who understand it are still by his side, and the ones who don’t are still hating while he makes money either way because his fans care about him.
It says that 39% of votes were disqualified because people couldn’t prove that the watched both films. My guess is they were like me: started watching Not Cool and after 20 minutes of vomit and poop jokes I couldn’t watch anymore. Hollidaysburg was robbed!
If Shane Dawson wasn’t one of the Directors, The Chair would have gotten a fraction of the views. I as well as a majority of people, only know about The Chair because of Shane and no one subscribes to Starz anyways how would anyone know about it?
I’m glad. Anna is already in the industry, she has experience and connections, she was a sort of favorite within the show all along, and even Quinto sort of sabotaged Shane. Anna will have a million more opportunities, and “Hollidaysburg” will look good in her resume anyways.
the chair was to see how they can make a movie from one script without changing the story and to see their styles of telling it. Zachary quinto has a predetermined notion of what the movie should be thats why he was mad at shanes movie. zachary quinto is into indie movies, which anna made, but shane went a different direction with his and zach didnt care for it. he even took his name off of the movie because hes not into shanes style. both contestants did what they set out to do to make a movie and to see which one people will like more. if check any critic section on any site for the movies compair the number of not cools critics(6) to avatar (714)critics. the winner is shane because his had more attention and fans
Sounds like a winner to me….The movie is “so poorly executed and so unfunny that no one involved with it should ever be allowed to work in the movies again,” wrote the New York Times’ Neil Genzlingersept.
Thanks for the spoiler, Variety. The fact that he won was predictable, but still…
Exactly.
The competition was flawed from the outset because the choice of the two competitors was based on producer Chris Moore knowing their work–and in the case of Dawson, apparently making some plans with him for six months. The project was not open to a broad field of applicants without ties to the producers. Dawson’s you tube massive following gave him such an overwhelming advantage in online voting that Martemucci was doomed before the series even started. Dawson’s people gave “not Cool” four stars and reviews suchs as “greatest film eva” on Amazon and his fans published the answers to the screening security questions for the official poll online.
And the basic script was one long in turnaround and rejected by MTV–not exactly prime or inspirational source material for the new directors.
Kudos to Zachary Quinto for stepping away from the vulgar, childish,racist mess that is “Not Cool” (having a black man eat feces and rub his penis against a glass wall for the amusement of Dawson’s gross-loving fans?) and not acting as a sychophant to the participants.
One hopes there are lessons learned by those in charge.
Weren’t those two different black men? Kind of racist to confuse them.
Never once was that movie racist. You have a preconceived idea of what you think about HIM and not his movie.
they were two different guys, and Ellen if you havent seen shane dont gripe and bitch about his comedy. your entitled to your opinion but everyone is racist and vulgar and childish. plus if you didnt know its A MOVIE done in a comedic way. if it doesnt offend people its not comedy its a series of words.
No, it wasn’t racist. Shane said in one of his videos that he auditioned men of every race for that role and that guy happened to be the funniest. To him, it didn’t matter if the shit eating hobo was black white asian or whatever as long as he was funny. And that man tried out for that role thats the role he wanted to have.
Some of the things you have here are true, or could be true I’m not sure. Shanes huge fanbase, they might have posted the answers online. But it doesn’t matter anyway. He won and it’s done. Nothing can be done about it now.
Ahh sorry Abbey I didn’t mean to post this under your comment!
I’m sorry, “but if it doesnt offend people its not comedy its a series of words”?! To be honest I find this comment completely sad. Yes, while I believe that everyone should have a sense of humor and be able to laugh at themselves, why has that become the only humor valued now? For some reason, as it was basically the only humor shown in Shane’s film, shock value has become the go-to humor device and replaces anything actually thought-out, or anything that takes effort and a real sense of humor to write!
Here’s the deal, personally I like any movie that is done well no matter the genre, and any comedy that is actually funny. There are so many classic comedies that are genuinely written well and often-times clever where they jokes stick with you or you’re able to quote them later on. Even as the film industry has changed as of late, only producing raunchy comedies (I do wish they’d diversify a bit still, there is value in cleverness and wit) many of them are able to pull it off because it is genuinely funny! I don’t despise raunch, I just think it’s overdone or not always done well. For instance “This is the End” is one of my favorite movies and no matter how many times I see it, it still cracks me up. That’s a truly genuinely funny film, and even received great reviews on rotten tomatoes so obviously even critics think so as well.
I don’t hate the idea of Shane’s movie, and I was rooting for him throughout the show because I like him and find him naturally funny. I just hate the execution of his film. While there were moments of real heart at the core, and even times when I would chuckle at his jokes, the overall production value and humor was very poorly done and even seemingly lazy (I know worked hard, but it came off that way). He mainly relied on shock value, which may make some laugh at times, but overall cannot replace real comedy. Mainly, it was done in poor taste and my concern with Shane is he does not know when to dial it down. Any good filmmaker is able to, no matter the genre, and I guess this is something he must learn if he continues to make films.
Overall, I hate when things aren’t fair and I’m sure this completion was extremely bias because of his fanbase. I do actually like Shane as a person though, but perhaps he needs to study previous films who have all done it far better, and stop relying on shock value and jokes in bad taste, only said because they are in bad taste. If anyone wants to criticize what I have said, possibly telling me I’m out of touch with teenagers, well I am a 17 year old girl, and unlike some others in my generation (though many I’ve spoken to feel the same way) I actually appreciate anything that is well-done and genuinely funny.