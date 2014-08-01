Watch Kevin Spacey in Full Villain Mode in New ‘Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare’ Campaign Trailer

With Activision starting to take pre-orders for “Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare,” the videogame publisher has released a new story mode trailer for the military game that sets up the latest installment of the franchise the way any major Hollywood actioner would with scenes of combat, explosions and a menacing villain, this time played by Kevin Spacey.

With nations brought to their knees by a global terrorist attack in 2054, the world turns to Atlas, the largest private military company on the planet, is how Activision describes the game’s plot.

“The truth is we often find ourselves more effective than the governments that hire us,” as it battles enemies and appears to mount a mutiny, says Spacey as Jonathan Irons, the head of Atlas in the game.

“Advanced Warfare” will be the first “Call of Duty” to take full advantage of the better graphics abilities from new gaming consoles like the Sony PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox One.

Although the game, produced by Sledgehammer Games, won’t come out until Nov. 4, Activision has revved up its marketing machine to make sure the game is this year’s top seller (“Call of Duty: Ghosts” fell to Rockstar’s “Grand Theft Auto V” last year).

In addition to the new trailer, the company has revealed details on three collector’s edition versions of the game — the Atlas Pro Edition, Atlas Limited Edition and Atlas Digital Pro Edition — that will include exclusive digital and physical content inspired by Atlas Corp.

Priced at $120, the most expensive is the “Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Atlas Pro Edition,” which includes bonus multiplayer map “Atlas Gorge,” that re-envisions the “Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare” map, Pipeline; a collectible SteelBook; the “Welcome to Atlas: Advanced Soldier” manual; the Atlas Digital Content Pack (a collection of digital content that includes an Atlas-themed exoskeleton, Atlas-themed weaponry); as well as the “Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare” Season Pass, featuring four action-packed DLC Map Packs, each delivering a collection of multiplayer content.

The Atlas Limited Edition costs $80, while the Atlas Digital Pro Edition is $100. They can be pre-ordered through Activision’s site.