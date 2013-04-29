ESPN’s Chris Broussard Under Fire Over Homosexuality Comments

ESPN pro basketball analyst Chris Broussard generated his own controversy with comments on live television Monday that equated homosexuality to sin.
Broussard was speaking on a special edition of ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” centered on NBA center Jason Collins becoming the first active player from one of the four major U.S. team sports to reveal himself as gay.
“If you’re openly living in unrepentant sin, whatever it may be, not just homosexuality, (but) adultery, fornication, premarital sex between heterosexuals … I believe that’s walking in open rebellion to God and to Jesus Christ,” Broussard said. “I would not characterize that person as a Christian, because I don’t think the Bible would characterize them as a Christian.”
Update: Several hours after being contacted for a comment on Broussard’s remarks, ESPN issued the following statement: “We regret that a respectful discussion of personal viewpoints became a distraction from today’s news. ESPN is fully committed to diversity and welcomes Jason Collins’ announcement.”
The comments, predictably, ignited a firestorm on Twitter and other social media. On “Outside the Lines,” CNN and ESPN journalist LZ Granderson disagreed with Broussard.
“My response is that faith, just like love, just like marriage, is personal,” Granderson said, “and if you try to use a broad brush to paint everyone’s faith, what you really are painting is a world that’s comfortable for you and not a world in which in this country we’re allowed varying forms of religion. And just because someone doesn’t agree with one person’s interpretation of the Bible vs. another, doesn’t mean that they have exclusive rights to dictate how that person should live. I would love not to have premarital sex, but in this country, I’m not allowed to get married.”
In December, ESPN suspended commentator Rob Parker for questionable comments on the race of NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, then chose not to renew his contract after it expired at year’s end.
ESPN is clearly hoping the statement will quell the controversy.
Amen and good job Chris. I fully support your views and I agree wholeheartedly with your views. You spoke the truth. And in speaking the truth you did not condemn him or say you were better than him, but you just spoke the truth straight from the Bible. If ESPN doesn’t like it then that’s just too damn bad, because God is your number one priority and not ESPN.
Thank you Mr. Broussard for having the courage to practice your freedom of speech and freedom of religion. It is amazing of how intolerant the liberals are when one disagrees with their agenda. Please allow us the freedom to practice our faith beliefs. In the same way that you would allow people of Jewish, Islamic, Hindu, Buddhist, Wiccan, Pagan, etc. beliefs. Are you “Christian Phobic?”
You have made some really good points there. I looked
on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most
people will go along with your views on this site.
Sorry but he doesn’t have a right to freedom of speech especially when it hurts another group of people. He should be fired.
Yes he does. Why should gays and lesbians be allowed to spew their BS and their I’m, and we Christians have to just shut up and keep quiet? We Christians are not supposed to just sit there and be quiet. The Bible calls us to speak out against the evil of this world, and homosexuality and gay lifestyle is evil against God. Yes we are to love them, but we are not to put up with their BS.
He never said anything that wasn’t true. He spoke the truth that God laid upon his heart to speak. If you have a problem with it or they have a problem with it, then they need to just deal with it. ESPN is the one with the problem and anyone who agrees with a sinful lifestyle such as homosexuality.
So have a nice day.
Wow, you Bible thumpers really make me laugh out loud. You “enforce” the parts that appeal to you, and just avoid the parts that don’t. Hypocrites all.
You should praise & reward Chris. He dares to be different, fulfilling every media’s dream to be objective & generate interest. His opinion has also drawn much attention, creating mass awareness & free publicity for ESPN. Go for it: pat him on the back, give him a pay rise, promote him to Senior & let him tell his story. Do it & ESPN will prosper.
Tolerance is mutual. Please respect my rights to disagree with you. As for me, I firmly believe the Holy Bible is God’s final authority on earth and it clearly teaches homosexuality is SIN.
http://holyculture.net/blog/2009/04/04/my-take-on-john-amaechi-by-chris-broussard/
Please read this article for a more complete view of Chris Broussard’s views on homosexuality.
My (3) questions are:
1) Where are all of the outraged ADULTERERS & FORNICATORS (those that participate in premarital sex)? They should be all over this story for Chris Broussard’s pFORNICATOR slurs- yet it’s not happening! In Chris’ comments, he included those behaviors/lifestyles as sins as well; based on the Bible- which is the case in the Christian Faith. But to push LGBT agenda, the media has to look for any opportunity to label someone HOMOPHOBIC. Fact- Homosexuality is a SIN in the bible, not the only one, but one nonetheless.
Note: It is well known @ ESPN that Chris is a devout Christian. The moderator asked Chris about Jason stating he was Christian in SI interview, thus Christianity was brought into the discussion and Chris gave his opinion based on biblical doctrine.
2) How is that a person can deceive/lie to a person (ex-fiancée) for 8 YEARS and call off a wedding a month before the date, not tell her the real reason- LIE, and be a HERO or someone worthy of praise?
3) How is that Jason Collins chose to be in a intimate heterosexual relationship for 8 years, but his homosexuality “…is not a choice”? This revelation is just another example of how the “Born Gay” and “Gay is a civil right” arguments are ridiculous. An African American NBA player can not choose to masquerade as a Caucasian American for 8 years, then decide to come out the closet and make a grand announcement and become a Hero. Ooh what courage it would take to hold that in all those years and to finally come forward. Gimme a break!
Mr. Broussard’s view, while stated a bit awkwardly, is his own, to which he is entitled, and was specifically asked for. I agree with him, because it is the clear teaching of the Bible, both Old and New Testaments. But It is so typical of the homosexual lobby to employ such gestapo tactics (in this case, pressuring ESPN to fire him). This just goes to show that Fascism isn’t the exclusive purview of the “right”. There is plenty of liberal Fascism going around.
He should be suspended his words were hurtful and weren’t merited. No one asked for his opinion, that wasn’t the forum to discuss his OPINION.
Homosexuality is a turn off, as people are getting sick of their obvious intolerant agenda. Be sure of this skin color doesnt produce STDS sexual immorality does. I love sinners, as Jesus commands me but I won’t condone sin. As to condone sin is slapping Jesus in his beautiful face. We got to stop fooling around and truly live for God, being the salt and light. Many are far off in sea of sin and they can’t see, but we know the light house can shine and guide anyone to safety. The LORD IS A STRONG TOWER, THE RIGHTEOUS RUN INTO IT AND THEY’RE SAFE.
Way to go Mr. Broussard. Ignore the God haters, as Jesus said
Mark 8:38
Whosoever therefore shall be ashamed of me and of my words in this adulterous and sinful generation; of him also shall the Son of man be ashamed, when he cometh in the glory of his Father with the holy angels.
Seriously, homosexuality a sin! Of course it is a sinful lifestyle. The Bible is the absolute authority!
Kathleen, if you have ever worn cotton and wool clothing at the same time you should be put to death. And if your parents ever planted carrots next to beans in the same garden, they should be put to death too. And oh yes, by the way, your parents could have sold you, a female into slavery. The Old Testament is the Bible and the Bible is absolute. You’re a religious zealot and a hater. More Christian values.
Minister Samuel Garner says:
I am flabbergasted at so many same-sex supporter’s inability to be diverse themselves. Everyone does not have to agree on everything in this country. These false aversions on Broussard are resentful! People are trying to make others feel as if they have no freedom of expression or speech. People…”that’s not America”!! I believe that Broussard’s position on “same-sex” relationships generates from the bible of Christianity. It is accurate as it relates to homosexuality. The Holy Bible teaches that one who practices this “sin” according to GOD, does not inherit eternal life. I for one am not now and will never be ashamed of that Gospel message; however, we seek to tell the truth in love. I can love you, but I absolutely have to tell you the truth and the bible teaches that we should not….must not encourage….the practice of any sin. Whether sexual, criminal, or personal. I support GOD and his truths above the men of the world. I love my homosexual neighbors, but see their lifestyle as sinful. I pray for them daily.
If ESPN is committed to “diversity,” then why isn’t a Biblical Christian viewpoint welcome? Tolerance must work both ways or it’s not tolerance.
Using the Bible as a weapon to proliferate hatred and intolerance is ANTI-CHRISTIAN. If you believe that God made each and every one of us, then he loves each and every one of us. How does Chris Broussard reconcile his statements with Christian ideology. The Bible also states in the Old Testament that it is okay to sell your daughter into slavery and that you should be put to death for wearing garments of different cloth. I bet Broussard had a wool jacket and cotton shirt. I wish to assert my Bible beliefs and say Kill Him.
False! Gods love doesn’t equate to loving sin. Loving God is turning from sin to Jesus then and only then can one rightly reflect Gods will. Homosexuality is not reflecting Gods will. You got it twisted and it’s not hateful but truthful to warn the wicked from their ways. It’s hateful of what Jesus went through for sinners to justify their rebellion.
Romans 3:6, 10-18, 22-23
Of course not! If God were not entirely fair, how would he be qualified to judge the world? As the Scriptures say, “No one is righteous— not even one. No one is truly wise; no one is seeking God. All have turned away; all have become useless. No one does good, not a single one.” “Their talk is foul, like the stench from an open grave. Their tongues are filled with lies.” “Snake venom drips from their lips.” “Their mouths are full of cursing and bitterness.” “They rush to commit murder. Destruction and misery always follow them. They don’t know where to find peace.” “They have no fear of God at all.” We are made right with God by placing our faith in Jesus Christ. And this is true for everyone who believes, no matter who we are. For everyone has sinned; we all fall short of God’s glorious standard.
Dear Brian..Chris Broussards statements are 100% in harmony with Christian ideology. The problem is that 99.9% of Christians are not living in harmony with the Bible. When someone like Chris speaks the truth as it is in Jesus, people call it non christian. The spirit of God said, “Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, Nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God. (1Co 6:9-10) For you may be sure of this, that everyone who is sexually immoral or impure, or who is covetous (that is, an idolater), has no inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and God. (Eph 5:5)
How loving is it to deceive someone into letting them believe that they can be fornicators, adulterers, effeminate, impure and still have eternal life when God himself has said, NO WAY! If your minister lies to you and tells you that you just believe in Jesus and and go sin some more you may know that he is a wolf in sheep’s clothing and has no right to handle the word of God deceitfully like that. Be not deceived, it is the most loving thing in the world for someone like Chris to let a person who claims to be a Christian know that there is no way he is a Christian while in that unconverted condition. Those who sympathize with Mr. Collins and pat him on the back are digging his own grave and God will ask them for his blood because they hardened him in a self satisfied condition.
“So you, son of man, I have made a watchman for the house of Israel. Whenever you hear a word from my mouth, you shall give them warning from me. If I say to the wicked, O wicked one, you shall surely die, and you do not speak to warn the wicked to turn from his way, that wicked person shall die in his iniquity, but his blood I will require at your hand. But if you warn the wicked to turn from his way, and he does not turn from his way, that person shall die in his iniquity, but you will have delivered your soul. (Eze 33:7-9)
Chris was being his brothers keeper and showing the love of God not only to Mr. Collins but to all others in a self satisfied sexually immoral condition. He knew that he was on the clock but his righteous zeal to defend the name of God and love for others made him count the cost and serve God more than money. Also, we are not under a theocracy and during the theocracy slaves were released every 7 years and given all their property back. They also could not be sold to any other nation. They became slaves only because of financial debt and even then God had made provision for the poor to always have and for everyone to work. A person who owned a servant was obliged to treat them well. If they even hurt a servants hand they were force to let the servant go free. There was no license given to anyone to mistreat, abuse or break the will of any person.
Aren’t you guilty of anti-Christian hatred and intolerance toward Mr. Broussard? I didn’t hear any hatred or intolerance on his part, only the truth of God’s Word spoken with kindness. First you use God and His Word as an authority to tell other people how they should live, then you mock God and the Bible as being unfit to tell other people how they should live. You can’t have it both ways.
I don’t need a 2000 year old book to tell me how to feel, act, and especially judge. I see people for who they are, not WHAT (Christian, Jewish, Gay, Straight) they are. As for having it both ways, in America, freedom is king, not god, any god, the bible or any religious text. Judge not lest ye be judged, please. Christians have been discriminating since Jesus was born. Christian, Muslims, Jews, Hindus,Sihks, Sunnis, whatever, they are all the same, as Mao once said, “The opium of the people.” You’re all high on stoopit!
Amen!!! Gods word doesn’t come back void!
PUNISH CHRIS???? ITS SO RIDICULOUS TOPOST DUMB QUESTION LIKE THIS!!!! SPEAKING THE TRUTH IS NOW SUBJECT TO PUNISHMENT???, SOCIETY TURNING IMMORAL , THIS IS WHAT’S HAPPENING.SINCE THE PRESIDENT REWARDS DEVIANCY AND IGNORS TRUE MORALS
Milo, poor poor Milo, I think that you ignored school.
Why is it that everyone EXCEPT Christians can voice their beliefs these days?? Then we wonder what’s wrong with the world. You cannot continue to take out the one who “loved” you so much and still have His hand upon us. The Christians who think that Homosexuality is right are NOT in line with the Word of God. You cannot change God into who you want Him to be. He is Who He IS!!!
“It’s not genetics. It’s not DNA. It’s not pieces of DNA. It’s epigenetics,” says Sergey Gavrilets, a NIMBioS researcher and an author on the paper that outlines the new theory of homosexuality, published in The Quarterly Review of Biology Dec 2012. It is a choice that the individual exercises that makes it epigenetics. Our lifestyle choices, whether it be in diet or behavior cause a gene expression. We can change the expression of our genes by our own actions and habits and those character traits can be passed on. Its called the law of heredity. The bad character habits a person cultivates create gene expressions which can get passed on to an offspring, whether it be temper, mannerism, etc but the recipient has to choose to cultivate that expression and strengthen it or kill it all together by choosing to cultivate an opposite trait and create an opposite gene expression. That is how we each can mold our own individual characters that differ from that of our parents. People are not born with a bad temper gene. Likewise, no one is born with a homosexual gene. Its not in the DNA. Science does not recognize any homosexual gene in a any human being. In fact, a homosexual gene would prove any theory of evolution completely wrong for homosexuality is so unnatural that it would cause the race to go extinct. For all you who believe that homosexuality is not a choice. You are ignorant of the facts. Science does not support your assertions. Each has to take responsibility for his/her own choices.
It is unbelievable that the male and female relationship is under,siege and no one is aware what is being done. Male and female being married is the only acceptable way of uniting male and female. If there is something other than that like current relationshps now prevalent in america or else where in the world is living a sinful life
Thanks Chris. It’s about time. All of your colleauges simply speak what is convenient. You have spoken the truth. You may pay a price for it. You might even lose your job. But at least you can still live with yourself. As far as ESPN, if they fire you I will lead the biggest boycott that network has ever seen.
I don’t think that Chris should be punished for speaking what he thinks since he was asked for his opinion. It would be different if he use the show only to address his personal view. He was not bashing the gays but was addressing the topic of being a christian based on the bible.He would not have address it if Jason Collin didn’t mention about his religion first. It seemed that here in the U.S. freedom of speech only apply to political correct statements not what one actually thinks. I commend his bravery for speaking what he feels. Why can one side speak out and the other side can’t? Where is the equality?
Thank you Chris for walking like Jesus would have us walk. Sin is sin. We are all born of sin. It is hard to walk line Jesues, but we must do our best as we are instructed to do so in the New Testament. I thank you for talking to Jason in a loving way and for explaining that we Christians can not condone sin.
Playing basketball or any Sport on a Sunday violates the Third Commandment. There is the real sin!
4TH COMMANDMENT. EXODUS 20:8-11. That is Friday night to Saturday night, not Sunday. Sunday is the first day of the week, the resurrection day and the commandment tells us to work on that day. Those who change God’s commandments for their man made traditions are guilty of blasphemy. .
And he said to them, “Well did Isaiah prophesy of you hypocrites, as it is written, “‘This people honors me with their lips, but their heart is far from me; in vain do they worship me, teaching as doctrines the commandments of men.’ (Mar 7:6-7)
The means of salvation for a non-Jew is not keeping the Sabbath but believing on Jesus (Acts 15:1-11). He was and is God’s means of salvation for “what must one do to be saved, believe on Jesus (Acts 16:31). Christ fulfilled God’s moral, civil and ceremonial law bodily in His life and is the proto-type on how men and women are to live, i.e. by and through Him Jesus. Study the Scriptures to see just what these thing mean.
Leave. Chris alone he is right and Bible is very plain about that sin and all the sins Chris mention. We don’t hate people just sin.
Dear gays and lesbians:
Just because we dont love you doesnt mean we hate you or are “homophobic”. Be objective.
Sincerely,
Me
Kindly telling others the truth IS loving. There is a loving God who created us all, but we have all turned astray and selfishly do our own will rather than God’s will. Each is free to repent of sin and accept God’s gracious gift of salvation and redemption offered through His Son, Jesus Christ who willingly paid the price for our sins, or each is free to reject God’s gift of salvation and continue in sin. It is not loving to lie and tell people they can continue in sin and yet avoid the painful consequences – the wages of sin is death.
A married person cannot criticize a Gay person because they think that a ring, a piece of paper, and a big ceremony at a heterosexual wedding gives them a special pass. Any sex is a vulgar act. If sex between married heterosexuals somehow gets an exclusive members only classification, then the clandestine activities in the bedroom could be performed in front of children since married heterosexuals think what they do is pure and sanctified.
I am a Christian, and I believe homosexuality is wrong. Attack me if you want to, but I’m utilizing my first amendment right in voicing my opinion on the matter. Jason Collins came out of the closet and told the world that he’s gay. I don’t agree with his lifestyle BUT it is his personal choice to live that way. Every one of us will be judged one day for the things we did and said in this life. Unfortunately, some people on this earth think they’re God, and they become judge, jury, and executioner when they have no right to do so. Chris Broussard was utilizing his first amendment rights in saying what he felt about the matter, just like Bark and Michelle Obama, Kobe Bryant, and several other big name celebrities did. The ONLY reason Chris Broussard is under fire is because he brought God into it. I have friends who are gay. That doesn’t mean I shun them or sever ties with them. I can accept them as a person, but I am NOT required to agree with their lifestyle.
so now the man for telling the truth, is going to be crucified? way to go chris i applaud your courage
for letting how you felt be heard, now brace yourself for all the hypocrites attacks you may end up losing your job, but you gained a fan my brother
This man should be fired for his comments. Sir the Bible also says judge that you be not judged. I am very proud of Mr. Collins and this person from ESPN is a bigot. ESPN should be stronger and take some action against this bigot.
LM
Acts of homosexuality is a sin as defined in Leviticus and Genesis. Has anyone here read the story of the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah, where God rained down fire and ash on them. Do any of you know that the word Sodomy was termed for what took place in the city of Sodom?
He is entitled to his opinion it harms nothing. This really isn’t big news…there have been many others who have “come out” form major professional sports . Check Dave Kopay and Ray MacDonald former NFL players. Get over it …not a story!!
Just because a heterosexual couple has a piece of paper, a ring, and a big ceremony does not clean-up the clandestine act that goes on in the bedroom. If, what they claim is righteous and sanctified, they could then do their act of desecration in front of their children. No married person has some exclusive right to say what they do is O.K. while telling others what they do is not O.K.
Brousard nailed it. He just speaks truth. If ESPN does anything to him, I can promise you, I will never watch ESPN again.
Praise God for having the fortitude to say what alot of people are thinking. Rather people agree or disagree with Broussard’s comments what was said needed to be heard. What people do in private is their own business, but when a person makes a public service announcement it should be opened to the public for people to discuss the subject. God is not easily mocked and even if everybody decided to come out it would not change the fundamental principle that was cited. Wrong is wrong no matter how people try to justify it. I for one did not seek to know or wanted to know what Collins’ preference was as it really does not change my point of view of homosexuality. Alot of people in my life are known to have crossed over and that is their option. Any person should know that every decision has a consequence to it and it is not for me to say as God will be the judge in the end. To make it seem like some sort of barrier has been rammed is crazy, as homosexuality has existed since the world was created. As long as both points of view can be discussed in an adult manner I do not see the point of criticizing either party for what has transpired. This world is ever changing and more and more things are openly being accepted for what they are, but it does not make it right. We have had homosexuals in every aspect of life as we know it and the world has kept on turning despite anybody’s opinion and I expect it will continue even through this. Peace out, Papacool.
There has been many people in the Communication industry who have lost their jobs for less bias statements. I wonder how Chris feels about many NBA players who are guilty of adultry which is a violation of the 10 commandments. I haven’t heard you call any of them out! By the way, Chris, you and all the other zealots who like to use the Bible to further your hatred need to know that NO ONE KNEW WHAT HOMOSEXUALITY WAS until 1864.
Good point!
So If you had children your love for them would allow them to steal. So love just allows wrong. Serious
Sandra, I agree with you about his comment. I also hope that one day people realize the Bible was not written by God. Certainly, it has some great stories and teachings and some reflections of what a great character Jesus was. But, if you want God, look to love. And when you look to love, don’t try and put your boundaries/judgment on it. If you are, you are holding yourself back from love.
“Love one another
As I have loved you
Care for each other
I have cared for you
Bear each other’s burdens
Bind each others wounds
And, so, you will know my return…”
– Bob Dufford, S.J.
That sums it up for me. Everything else is stage crafting.
And by the way, I’m a non-gay Catholic who attended an all boys Jesuit high school back in the day.
I agree with Alex Levko and Chris Broussard. A true Christian cannot condone the practice of homosexuality because they know God said in the Bible that homosexuality is “unnatural” and an abomination unto Him. And if it is OK for gays to speak out about their lifestyle, Christians should be allowed to speak out against it. But the liberal population that stresses tolerance will be very much INTOLERANT of Christian beliefs and rights.
It’s not surprising at all that people like Mr. Broussard continually try to impose their personal religious belief systems on others. What’s surpring to me is that he would use ESPN as his personal pulpit to vent and promote those beliefs. I was never a subscriber to ESPN Magazine, and rarely watched the cable program. Mr. Broussard’s public remarks guarantees that I will never be a viewer or subscriber, as long as he’s there. I will certainly express my own personal views on this matter, specifically regarding Mr. Broussard, to ESPN’s advertisers and sponsors.
In Mr. broussard’s world, he should condemn EVERY player who has premartial sex, oral or anal sex (straight included), swears, etc., i mean, there wouldnt be NO NBA left! what nonense this is, and any Christian who watches sports should be just as outraged by EVERY player who has premarital sex (every one of them, likely), is divorced, etc., so STOP singling gays out, until you are willing to STOP watching all sports where ‘sinners’ compete … talk about crazy, and Broussard’s inane rant is top of the list, his whole job would be gone if ALL the players he’s judging would not be allowed to play,based on the BIble… geez!
I like Mr. Broussard as a sports analyst very much. He’s smart and insightful, and he gives intelligent commentary rather than the juvenile variety that’s so popular in sports talk now. However, I’m stunned to discover this side of Mr. Broussard. It’s sad to see simple-minded religious extremism disengage the brain of an otherwise independent-thinking person. Rather than fire him for his unethical and patently bigoted views (which many people have, but keep well hidden), I would hope an effort would be made to educate him first.
IF: “ESPN is fully committed to diversity and welcomes Jason Collins’ announcement”
THEN ……ESPN should welcome Cris Brossard’s comments as well.
Look, Broussard is entitled to his opinion, and should be allowed to express it, however it doesn’t make his opinion the only right one. As long as his opinion was counterbalanced with a contrarian viewpoint, and it was, then what is the problem. We are talking First Amendment here. Should he be punished for his remarks…absolutely not. Do I agree with him, absolutely not.
No one cared if he was homosexual or not. What we care about is if can make a jumper from 15 ft out. Stop making being homosexual a big deal, that goes for religious people and homosexuals, no one cares who you sleep with. Its your life stop making it public knowledge
There is no such thing as god you knuckleheads. an imaginary thing in the sky. listen to yourselves you idiots
Always using God to preach hate and intolerance. When does it end.
NBC Sports Radio (yes, there is an NBC Sports Radio network) debated last night whether Collins would “use” his homosexuality to claim discrimination if he’s not picked up for next season!