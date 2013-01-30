ABC finds ‘Motive’ for summer

TV Reporter @Variety_AJM

Canadian crime drama comes from Daniel Cerone

ABC is adding a Canadian scripted series to its summer lineup with “Motive,” a crime drama from “Dexter” and “The Mentalist” exec producer Daniel Cerone.

Skein, from Canuck net CTV, centers on detectives Angie Flynn and Oscar Vega as they explore the “why” behind a murder. Instead of spending an episode hunting down the killer, “Motive” identifies the murderer at the get-go and uses flashbacks to help piece together why a crime was committed.

Kristin Lehman will play Detective Angie Flynn, and Louis Ferreira will play Detective Oscar Vega. Lauren Holly, Roger Cross, Brendan Penny and Cameron Bright are also cast in the imported series.

“Motive” is produced by Vancouver-based Foundation Features and Lark Prods. in association with Bell Media. Cerone exec produces the program along with Louise Clark, Rob Merilees, Erin Haskett, Rob LaBelle, Lindsay Macadam and James Thorpe. NBCUniversal International will distribute “Motive.”

