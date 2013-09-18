Matthew Federman and Stephen Scaia have come on board to pen the film version of “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon” game, which Ubisoft Motion Pictures has set up at Warner Bros.

Early this summer, UMP and Warners announced that Michael Bay would produce and help develop the project as a film he could direct. Lynn Harris is overseeing for Warner Bros.

The “Ghost Recon” games revolve around a fictional unit of the U.S. Army Special Forces that essentially operates as the president’s private army, using the latest technology to infiltrate and take down threats around the world without leaving any traces that they exist.

The gamemaker and studio have been looking for writers since Bay came onto the film. They’re eager to get a script ready to show the director since he has not committed to directing another film after “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”

UMP CEO Jean-Julien Baronnet is shepherding the project, hiring screenwriters, directors, cast and choosing the production shingles and studios that Ubisoft’s film arm wants to work with. Ubisoft is financing the development of its scripts.

More than 24 million “Ghost Recon” games have sold over the release of nine titles, four expansion packs and a Facebook game since 2001. “Ghost Recon: Future Soldier” was released in 2012.

Federman and Scaia are currently finishing the script on “Y: The Last Man,” based on the graphic novel, for New Line with David Goyer and BenderSpink producing. They also have penned the script for a reboot of “Zorro” at Sony. They were supervising producers on ABC’s “Charlie’s Angels” TV show and writers on Fox’s “Human Target,” also based on a comicbook.

